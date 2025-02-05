Timberwolves injury report: Julius Randle is out at least two weeks with an adductor strain

The Timberwolves are 27-23 through their first 50 games of 2024-25. Minnesota is 6-4 in their last 10 games but has lost two in a row. Against the Jazz on January 30, Julius Randle suffered a right adductor strain.

NBA insiders reported today that Randle is expected to miss at least two weeks for Minnesota. Before the injury last Thursday, Randle hadn’t missed a game all season. The Timberwolves are at home on Wednesday night to face the Chicago Bulls.

The injury update on Julius Randle is that he has a right adductor strain, and that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 5, 2025



In September, the Knicks traded with the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota received Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick. Randle is a full-time starter for Minnesota in 2024-25. He’s averaging (18.9) points, (7.2) rebounds, and (4.5) assists per game. His points and rebounds per game are the second-highest on the team. The 30-year-old has started 48 of 50 games for the Timberwolves this season.

Against Utah last Thursday, Randle suffered a right adductor strain. He is going to be re-evaluated in two weeks and will miss time for Minnesota. This is not ideal for the Timberwolves offensively. After Anthony Edward and Julius Randle, the team lacks players with offensive consistency. In the two games that Randle hasn’t played this season, Naz Reid started.

Reid’s (13.8) points per game are the third most on the team in 2024-25. He’s shooting a career-high (.423) percent from beyond the arc this season. For most of the year, he’s been the sixth man off the bench for Minnesota. Reid was the 2023-24 Sixth man of the Year. Backup big man Luka Garza will see more playing time while Randle is out. Minnesota is seventh in the West with 32 games left this season.