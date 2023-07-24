Starting on August 25, 32 teams from around the country will be competing in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. In June, the Chinese National Team announced their extended 18-man roster. Kyle Anderson of the Minnesota Timberwolves was left on that list of players, but that’s in the process of changing. Anderson has obtained his Chinese citizenship and that makes him eligible to play for China in the 2023 World Cup.

In China, the rules are stricter than most countries to become a naturalized citizen. However, Anderson’s great-grandfather is a Chinese national from Shenzhen. Over the weekend, Anderson posted a picture with his mother Suzanne, and Yao Ming. He’s only 1/8 Chinese, but it’s enough to become a naturalized citizen.

Ahead of the World Cup in August, team China has still not announced its final roster. Some teams have extended rosters of 18 players, but they must be cut down to 12 before the tournament starts. It’s still not 100 percent definite that Anderson will make that final cut for China.

🇨🇳Kyle Anderson on his Weibo: “Hello, fans in China. This is Li Kaier. I’m so happy to announce that I would be representing China in the World Cup.” “(I’m) Really proud and honored to wear the Team China jersey.”#NBA #Timberwolves @el_baloncesto @hoopnut @AIIThingsWolves pic.twitter.com/2LOEVDOtIh — CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) July 24, 2023



Kyle Anderson announced that he’ll play for China in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Mike Chan of the South China Morning Post reported that Anderson has been trying to make this happen for well over a year now. In April 2022, he was in the process of trying to become a naturalized citizen. The Chinese government does not permit dual nationalities, meaning that Anderson may have to renounce his United States citizenship.

#Breaking: China Basketball Association (CBA) confirmed on Monday that #NBA basketaballer Kyle Anderson, or known by his Chinese name Li Kai’er, has received Chinese nationality. Kyle Anderson’s Great-Grandpa is a Chinese national from Shenzhen.pic.twitter.com/Gytm7oEppY — Zhang Meifang (@CGMeifangZhang) July 24, 2023

If he does make the final 12-man roster, he would be the only player in the entire NBA to suit up for China. In 2018, Anderson was given the Chinese name, Li Kaier. The Chinese National Team will open play on August 26 against Serbia. Kyle Anderson would love to play for China in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and represent his family’s heritage.