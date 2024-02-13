It’s been some time since we’ve seen Tony Snell play in the NBA, as he’s currently in his second season competing for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League affiliate club.

The veteran athlete only needs one more season playing for an NBA franchise so he can become eligible for a lifetime family health insurance plan, especially considering that he has two boys with autism.

Just last month, Snell told the press that he was working hard to hopefully attract an NBA organization that could hire him before last week’s trade deadline. “It’s something I truly need,” he said a week before February 2. “Not only for myself, but for my wife and my kids.”

Tony Snell says it meant a lot to see media and players pushing for him to get a spot in the NBA. "It means people care. That's all I can ask for." He didn't get signed by the Feb 2 deadline he needed for insurance, but he's not giving up: "Imma keep going until I get it." pic.twitter.com/A8DLPwS9lz — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 10, 2024

Unfortunately for him, no one offered him the deal he was expecting, but he assured that he’ll keep working hard to earn a contract. “Imma keep going until I get it,” he guaranteed. “Imma keep going until I get it.”

Tony has been playing for the G League squad since January 2023, and last season he averaged 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. However, this year he’s seen his offensive role diminished as Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson have gotten most of the attention, and he’s only averaging 5.6 points per contest.

In spite of this, the 32-year-old has improved his defense immensely and dedicated his experience to mentor young players. The forward has taken special care of rookie Walsh and JD Davison, a second-year player who has taken flight in the G League.

“JD’s grown a lot,” Snell shared about their development. “I was with him last year. He’s being more of a leader, more vocal. His game has grown a lot, but mainly off the court, I’ve seen a lot of growth from him, which is great.”

Snell isn’t the only one who hopes he finds a team, as many icons from the NBA world have expressed their support

After learning that his two sons had autism, Tony discovered that he had the same diagnosis himself. This is why his pursuit to return to the league has drawn more attention than usual, and many NBA icons like Charles Barkley have shown their support for him.

“I’m hoping — you know, the NBA’s been great to all of us sitting up here — I hope one of you guys signs Tony so his two autistic kids can get great medical care,” the TNT analyst said last week.

The veteran forward shared his gratitude to all who have been behind him during his quest, and recently expressed what this support has meant to him. “It means people care, and that’s all I can ask for,” he said.

The 32-year-old is convinced that he still has what it takes to contribute to an NBA team, either as a versatile defender or a floor spacer. “I can guard 1 through 4, 1 through 5 – no matter who’s out there, I can guard them,” Snell assured. “[I can] space the floor, make plays, and be a dog on defense.”