With free agency starting on July 1, teams across the league are trying to secure players they already have on their roster. Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. is one of those players. Despite not receiving a long-term deal this offseason, he’s coming back next season. NBA insiders have reported that Trent Jr. is opting into an $18.5 million player option.

This was first reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. The 24-year-old had hopes of signing a long-term contract this offseason. It’s said that he could get a deal worth $18-20 million annually. Toronto was hesitant to give him that kind of money this offseason.

However, if he starts next season strong, he could earn himself a contract extension in-season. As a team, the Raptors missed out on the postseason, but Trent Jr. has a solid year individually. He was traded to the Raptors during the 2020-21 season and has found his role with the team.

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will opt into his $18.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season, CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 20, 2023

Gary Trent Jr. is returning to the Raptors next season on an $18.5 million player option

This move to sign an $18.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season is smart for Gary Trent Jr. It gives him the opportunity to earn a contract extension next season. On top of that, it makes him an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.

Trent Jr. could finish out his next season with the Raptors and potentially sign for a bigger deal after the season’s end. In 66 games played with 44 starts in 2022-23, he averaged (17.4) points, (2.6) rebounds, (1.6) assists, and (1.6) steals per game.

When playing his best basketball, Trent Jr. has the potential to be a 50/40/90 player. He’s a versatile 3-and-D guard that only has room to grow. Chris Haynes reported that a desire to stay with the Raptors played into his decision to sign the player option. He also said the two sides will remain to explore a possible multi-year agreement.