Is Gary Trent Jr. playing tonight (Mar. 31) vs the Philadelphia 76ers?

Head coach Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors are fighting for their playoff hopes in the final handful of games this season. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with just four games left in the regular season after their game tonight in Philadelphia. Gary Trent Jr. has missed the last four games with an elbow injury, but Nurse said he expects him to be back shortly. The 24-year-old remains questionable vs the 76ers tonight. 

Trent Jr. has been healthy for the most part this season and has played in 63 of their 76 games so far this season. He’s missed the last four games in a row with an elbow injury and his situation is regarded as a ‘tough one’. His status is still up in the air on whether he plays tonight and still may need more time to heal.

The Raptors are 6-4 in their last ten and are on a three-game win streak. NBA betting sites have the Raptors at (+25000) to win the Finals this season.

Gary Trent Jr. remains questionable to play vs the 76ers tonight

Nick Nurse has called Trent Jr.’s situation a “tough one” as the Raptors’ sixth man is still dealing with some soreness in his elbow. He’s been able to shoot around at practice and has gotten in “good workouts” according to Nurse. It will likely be more of a game-time decision on whether he plays or not.

Trent Jr. is a valuable piece for the Raptors as he plays the sixth-man role for the team. He’s played in 63 games this season and has made 43 starts. On top of that, he’s the only non-starter who plays over 30 minutes per game for the Raptors. In his 63 games played, Trent Jr. is averaging (17.7) points, (2.7) rebounds, (1.6) assists, and (1.6) steals per game.

The Raptors need him back quickly if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. It will be a tough game for them on the road tonight vs the Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto is down 1-2 in the season series and has the chance even it out tonight with a win vs Philly.

