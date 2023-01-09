The Next Month Is Make Or Break For Gary Trent Jr’s Future With The Toronto Raptors

With the trade deadline exactly one month from today, the market is going to start heating very soon. Whether you’re looking to clean house or upgrade the roster, this point in the season is make or break for certain teams. The 2022-23 Toronto Raptors are in that position as the season gets worse. One player rumored to be available on the trade market is Gary Trent Jr.

There have been multiple reports of head coach Nick Nurse openly calling out his players and it hasn’t worked to his advantage. Players like Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher are just two of those examples. His Raptors are 4-6 in their last ten and are 17-23 on the season. That is twelfth in the Eastern Conference.

It will be interesting how the Raptors and Trent Jr. handle this next month if the trade rumors are true. He’s a versatile player who can bring a lot to a playoff caliber team. NBA betting sites have the Raptors at (+7500) to win the Finals this season.

You Know How We Do It 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rDIUfyy6j6 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 8, 2023

Gary Trent Jr. more than likely to be available on the trade market

The Toronto Raptors haven’t accomplished much since their championship in 2019 and those covering the league have called for Toronto to move on from some of their stars. That is true for Gary Trent Jr. who’s been rumored to be available for Toronto in the upcoming trade market.

A trade would have to be made before the 2/9 deadline and Marc Stein thinks there’s almost no doubt that he will be available.

“Toronto is one of those teams perceived on the outside to be on the brink of making core players available in the wake of a disappointing first half. Based on my reporting, while Gary Trent Jr. is undeniably available in advance of the deadline, I wouldn’t expect a broad fire sale (from Raptors).” – Marc Stein

Bigger star players on the Raptors like O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have also been rumored in trade talks, but the team has a steep asking price for both. The guard position has been troubling for Toronto this season and even Fred VanVleet has struggled at times. Losing Trent Jr. would hurt the Raptors depth with their backcourt players. Toronto has been hesitant to make any real trades this season, but the deadline is approaching and this next month is absolutely make or break for the Raptors future.