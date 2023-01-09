Main Page
The Next Month Is Make Or Break For Gary Trent Jr’s Future With The Toronto Raptors
With the trade deadline exactly one month from today, the market is going to start heating very soon. Whether you’re looking to clean house or upgrade the roster, this point in the season is make or break for certain teams. The 2022-23 Toronto Raptors are in that position as the season gets worse. One player rumored to be available on the trade market is Gary Trent Jr.
There have been multiple reports of head coach Nick Nurse openly calling out his players and it hasn’t worked to his advantage. Players like Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher are just two of those examples. His Raptors are 4-6 in their last ten and are 17-23 on the season. That is twelfth in the Eastern Conference.
It will be interesting how the Raptors and Trent Jr. handle this next month if the trade rumors are true. He’s a versatile player who can bring a lot to a playoff caliber team. NBA betting sites have the Raptors at (+7500) to win the Finals this season.
You Know How We Do It 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rDIUfyy6j6
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 8, 2023
Gary Trent Jr. more than likely to be available on the trade market
The Toronto Raptors haven’t accomplished much since their championship in 2019 and those covering the league have called for Toronto to move on from some of their stars. That is true for Gary Trent Jr. who’s been rumored to be available for Toronto in the upcoming trade market.
A trade would have to be made before the 2/9 deadline and Marc Stein thinks there’s almost no doubt that he will be available.
“Toronto is one of those teams perceived on the outside to be on the brink of making core players available in the wake of a disappointing first half. Based on my reporting, while Gary Trent Jr. is undeniably available in advance of the deadline, I wouldn’t expect a broad fire sale (from Raptors).” – Marc Stein
Bigger star players on the Raptors like O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have also been rumored in trade talks, but the team has a steep asking price for both. The guard position has been troubling for Toronto this season and even Fred VanVleet has struggled at times. Losing Trent Jr. would hurt the Raptors depth with their backcourt players. Toronto has been hesitant to make any real trades this season, but the deadline is approaching and this next month is absolutely make or break for the Raptors future.
- NBA Insider Reports That A Tim Hardaway Jr. Trade Is ‘Essentially Up To The Cavs’
- The Next Month Is Make Or Break For Gary Trent Jr’s Future With The Toronto Raptors
- Lakers’ Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain) questionable vs. Nuggets
- Durant awaits today’s MRI after injury against Heat
- Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo Thinks He’s The Best Defender ‘In The Last Two Seasons’
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Joel Embiid Claps Back At Those Who Think Doc Rivers Blew The Game Vs Wizards
-
NBA 3 days ago
Top 10 times NBA teams have played better without their stars
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Friday 12/30: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Dallas Mavericks Could Sign This All-Star In Hopes Of Making A Title Run