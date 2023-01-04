Drama Continues To Brew In Toronto As Nick Nurse Had ‘Intense’ One-On-One Meetings With Players

Besides the unlikely NBA championship in 2019, the Toronto Raptors are not a team that is thought of as having an incredible amount of success. The same can be said for the 2022-23 Raptors this season. Pascal Siakam and Toronto hold a 16-21 record which is twelfth in the Eastern Conference. We’ve seen reports of drama brewing between head coach Nick Nurse and some of his players. Now there’s even more reports of the situation getting worse.

An article from the Toronto Sports Network reported that Nurse held individual one-on-one meetings with his players over the weekend. It’s never a good sign when a coach has to call meetings with players. It hints that the coach has somewhat lost the locker room and is trying to rebuild relationships.

Nick Nurse could be on the hot seat as he is losing control of the locker room

There have already been reports this season of Nick Nurse calling out his players publicly and that clearly did not go over well. He’s called out Gary Trent Jr. for his effort on the defensive end and even called out Chris Boucher for his poor play in general. You just can’t be making those comments to the media about your players. Keep that stuff in-house and find a way to get your message across a different way.

An article from the TSN explains hot it might not be so easy for Nurse and his team to turn the season around after the drama that has transpired.

“Over the weekend, Nurse held individual meetings with many of his players and coaches, conversations that were described as ‘intense’ and weren’t universally well received,” – Josh Lewenberg

This could end up being a huge season for Nurse and his future with the Raptors. He’s going to have to find a way to win the locker room back and earn the respect of his players again.