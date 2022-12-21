Raptors Gary Trent Jr. Expected To Opt-Out Of Player Option For Next Season

The past few weeks have been a real struggle for the Toronto Raptors. With a 2-8 record over their last ten games and a six-game losing streak in the process, the Raptors have a 13-18 record this season. Even after winning the NBA Finals in 2019, the Raptors still have a solid young core who they can continue to build around. One Raptor however, is expected to opt-out of his player option at the end of the season.

Gary Trent Jr. is having another solid season for the Raptors in his third season with the team. For the 2022-23 season, Trent Jr. averages (16.9) points, (2.0) rebounds, (1.4) assists, and (1.6) steals per game. He is clearly a valuable piece to the Raptors team, but he could seek more money elsewhere if he feels he could be earning more. The 23 year old is the fourth highest scorer per game on the Raptors this season.

NBA betting sites have the Raptors at (+5500) to win the Finals this season.

Trent Jr. expected to op-out of player option for next season

The Ohio native has gotten better in each of his six NBA season. Trent Jr. shoots 41 percent from the field and 38 percent from behind the arc. His defense is also a calling card of his young career as well. He’s averaged at least 1.1 steals per game in each of the last three seasons. Elite defense will help earn him a much deserved second contract.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has reported that Trent Jr. is expected to decline his $18.6 million player option for next season. He believes that the Raptors do not have an interest in keeping him long-term.

“According to numerous NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype at the G League Showcase, the top Raptors trade candidate is unanimously Gary Trent Jr.,” – Michael Scotto

There’s a strong belief around the league that Trent Jr. is going to become an unrestricted free-agent at the end of the summer. He could try to maximize his earnings and ask for around $20 million or more if he were to enter free agency. Many NBA front offices are skeptical that the Raptors would keep him if he hit the $20 million annually range.