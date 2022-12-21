Knicks inquired about Raptors forward OG Anunoby

The New York Knicks are interested in trading for Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, according to sources. Anunoby was selected 23rd overall by Toronto in the 2017 NBA Draft.

On ESPN’s “The Lowe Post” show with Zach Lowe, the podcaster hinted that multiple teams would be thrilled to land the sixth-year player in a trade. “The entire league wants OG Anunoby,” said Lowe. “Everybody wants OG Anunoby.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Knicks have the 10th-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. At the moment, a number of sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Atlanta Hawks and Raptors.

“If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It’s going to be a lot if it ever happens,” Lowe added.

Through 27 starts this season, Anunoby is averaging career highs of 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game. In addition to logging 2.1 assists per contest, he’s shooting 47.4% from the floor and 33.6% outside the arc.

The 25-year-old currently leads the NBA in steals with 64. Plus, he ranks third in minutes per game (36.8), 19th in defensive win shares (1.3), and second in steal percentage (3.2%).

Furthermore, Raptors coach Nick Nurse is utilizing Anunoby in 21.8% of plays with the wing on the court. That’s a new career high for the Indiana product. Last season, he finished with a usage percentage of 20.5%.

On Nov. 16, in Toronto’s 112-104 win over the Miami Heat, the forward ended his outing with season highs of 32 points and 10 rebounds in 44 minutes of action. He finished 13-of-18 (72.2%) shooting from the field and knocked down one 3-pointer.

One hypothetical trade package circulating on social media involves the Knicks sending Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, a first-round draft pick, and a second-round draft pick to the Raptors for OG Anunoby. Another one projects New York surrendering at least two first-round draft picks. It all depends on how much executives think Anunoby is worth.

Additionally, based on his numbers right now, this is his breakout season. In 2020, the wing signed a four-year, $72 million contract extension with the Raptors. He will earn $18,642,857 next season and has a $19,928,571 player option for the 2023-24 season. If a team wants to trade for Anunoby, clearing some cap space is a must.