One of the latest NBA rumors pertains to the Orlando Magic targeting Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams and Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. when free agency begins this offseason, according to sources.

“He is 24, he has proven his chops, on both ends,” an Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy on Williams. “You can’t coach that kind of experience. He’s got it. He is a perfect fit there.”

“You want to become a playoff team, he is the kind of guy they’d want,” added the anonymous source. “But Orlando would have to overpay to get him, and it is tough to expect a team to do that. Obviously, if you are Williams, you want to see the Magic being aggressive on the market.”

Additionally, out of 79 appearances with Boston in the 2022-23 regular season, Grant Williams made starts in 23 games. The fourth-year wing averaged career highs of 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 25.9 minutes per game. He also shot 45.4% from the floor and 39.5% beyond the arc.

In the Celtics’ 106-104 win over Toronto on Jan. 21, Williams scored a career-high 25 points in 35 minutes off the bench. Along with logging five rebounds, one assist, and one block, the forward shot 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr. is just 24 years old as well. In 66 appearances and 44 starts with Toronto in the 2022-23 regular season, the guard averaged 17.4 points, 2.6 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 32.1 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 43.3% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown.

“He’d be a good bet as their [Magic’s] top priority in free agency,” the source mentioned. “But that’s if they want to go all in. … They could put together some serious cap space. They could sign two guys to big contracts.

“They could trade away some of their draft assets to get experienced players and just really put everything into turning that corner and becoming a playoff team. But you get the sense that they’re also thinking about taking a small step forward this year, then making the splash next summer.”

Gary Trent Jr. led the NBA in turnover percentage (5.1) this past regular season. However, he finished ninth in steals (104) and eighth in steal percentage (2.4%). The Duke product has an $18.785 million player option for the 2023-24 season. His 2023-24 option deadline is Thursday, June 15.

