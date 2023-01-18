Tyrese Maxey Opens Up About Adjusting To His New Role With The 76ers

With the Brooklyn Nets falling, the Philadelphia 76ers have jumped to third in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record. Philly are 3-0 on their three-game road trip they are currently on and it’s in large parts the adjustments that Doc Rivers has made to the lineup. Recently, Rivers has been having Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey come off the bench and it’s worked out so far for 76ers.

Maxey has a knack for scoring in this league and Doc Rivers has the luxury of brining him off the bench. This is a brand new role for Maxey as he started in 75 of the 74 games he played for the Sixers last season. Before the adjustments were made to the starting lineup, the 22 year old guard had started all but one of the games he’s played in this season.

It’s a new challenge and adjustment for Maxey, but his coach would not put him there if he didn’t think he could succeed. Pennsylvania Sports Betting sites have the Sixers at (+1600) to win the Finals this season.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is adjusting to his new role off the bench

Head coach Doc Rivers has made adjustments to the starting lineup for the Sixers recently and said the team will be exploring with three different starting combinations. One adjustment he’s made is having Tyrese Maxey come off the bench with the second-unit rather than starting the game. The 76ers bench has struggled to keep the team in games when the starters need rest and Maxey off the bench could be the result of that.

He’s come off the bench in the last tow Sixers games which were both wins, scoring 16 and 22 points. Maxey is also still playing starter’s minutes even off the bench. After the teams 120-110 win vs the Clippers last night, Maxey had this to say about his new role with the team.

“This is new,”… “I kind of just went out there, and not trying to say I’m trying to wing it, but I’m trying to figure out different ways to impact. When you’re watching, you have to know the direction the game is going.” – Tyrese Maxey

Maxey came off the bench in his rookie season for the Sixers and then was a full-time starter last season, so he knows how to be effective in both roles. It certainly can’t be easy to just stop being a starter and now play a different rotation of minutes compared to the starters roles. His head coach is looking for him to be a leader off the bench of the Sixers and help run the second-unit and score consistent points like he’s used to doing.