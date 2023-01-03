76ers guard Tyrese Maxey on return: ‘I just really appreciate the fans’

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey received a standing ovation from fans at Wells Fargo Center in his first home game back on Monday night. The 22-year-old has missed 19 games so far this season.

“I just really appreciate the fans,” said Maxey, following his team’s 120-111 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. “They gave me an extra boost. The boost doesn’t help the ball go through the net, but the boost does help your energy.”

Tyrese Maxey missed nearly six weeks due to a bone fracture he suffered in his left foot in the 76ers’ 110-102 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 18. Through 17 appearances this season, the third-year player is averaging 21.4 points, 3.2 boards, and 4.1 assists per game.

In the Sixers’ win versus New Orleans on Monday, the guard ended his outing with 12 points, one rebound, and two assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

He finished 5-of-14 (35.7%) shooting from the floor and made one 3-pointer. Philly fans gave Maxey another round of applause as he checked in late during the opening quarter.

76ers guard Tyrese Maxey appreciates Philly fans, thrilled to be back on the court

On Oct. 28, in Philadelphia’s 112-90 win versus the Toronto Raptors, Maxey scored a career-high 44 points in 40 minutes of action. He shot 15-of-20 (75%) from the field and 9-of-12 (75%) beyond the arc.

Philly fans were also hyped to see Joel Embiid display another dominating performance. The five-time All-Star did not disappoint. Embiid logged 42 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes.

It was the Embiid’s eighth game this season with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds. The 76ers center was entertained by “MVP! MVP!” chants throughout the fourth quarter. With Tyrese Maxey healthy, it only makes it easier on the starters.

According to several sportsbooks, Embiid has the sixth-best odds to win MVP this season. At the moment, the four-time All-NBA member trails Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant.