Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins on signing extension: “I’m happy here”

Updated 29 mins ago on

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins signed a four-year, $109 million contract extension with the team. The All-Star veteran enjoys playing in the Bay Area.

Wiggins’ re-signing came as a surprise to some fans, considering he could have received a larger contract next summer during free agency.

While on 95.7 The Game, the forward explained his decision to re-sign. “You never know what the future holds,” said Wiggins. “I’m happy here. We have the chance to do something special. I believe in the guys, the organization.”

According to some NBA betting sites, the Warriors are the top favorite to win the championship in 2023. But a few sportsbooks are showing higher odds for the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

“So, we have a deal done and I’m happy about it,” continued Wiggins. “I have no regrets.”

Wiggins was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA Draft. Though, a few months later, the Cavs traded the Kansas product to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He played his first six seasons with Minnesota before being dealt to Golden State. In 82 starts of his rookie 2014-15 season, Wiggins logged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1 steal per contest.

The wing won NBA Rookie of the Year and was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins enjoys playing in the Bay Area, thrilled to win a championship

In 2020, the Timberwolves traded the Canadian-born star to the Warriors.

During the 2021-22 season, in 73 starts, Wiggins averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1 steal per game. He also shot 46.6% from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range.

The forward received his first All-Star selection last season as well.

During the 2022 NBA Finals, Wiggins recorded 18.3 points, 8.8 boards, and 2.2 assists per game against the Boston Celtics. Plus, he shot 44.6% from the floor and 29.7% from downtown.

Warriors G.M. Bob Myers also commented on the move. “Andrew has been a terrific fit for our team since his arrival in the Bay Area almost three years ago,” explained Myers.”

“His first-ever championship last season earned him the admiration of many around the league and solidified his stature as an impactful two-way player in the NBA.”

“We’re excited that he’ll be a part of our team for the next several years.”

Andrew Wiggins is a solid addition to the Warriors defensively. Along with Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Stephen Curry, the team is set to make another playoff run in the 2022-23 season.

Of course, the team has to stay healthy for another season.

