Warriors could trade for Nikola Vucevic before the deadline ends on Thursday

Sources around the NBA have reported that the Golden State Warriors are desperate. They know the star talent on their roster is at the back end of their career. Golden State wants to put one last championship run together.

On Wednesday evening, NBA insider Shams Charamia reported that the Warriors traded in a multi-team deal for Jimmy Butler. Thursday morning, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated that Golden State might not be done making moves. Windhorst said the team is looking to add a big man who can shoot. He mentioned Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic as a trade candidate.

Will the Warriors add another frontcourt player before the deadline ends?

The Golden State Warriors could still make more deals, per @WindhorstESPN “The Golden State Warriors might not be done dealing, Brian Windhorst reports on ‘Get Up.’ Windhorst said the Warriors have multiple expiring contracts to deal, and could be looking for a big man who can… pic.twitter.com/XiptzhmVlY — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 6, 2025



Steph Curry and the Warriors lost 131-128 on Wednesday night to the Utah Jazz. Golden State is now 25-25 this season. They are 5-5 in their last 10 and are 11th in the Western Conference. The Warriors made a trade last night to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Heat. In return, they sent Andrew Wiggins to Miami along with a protected first-round pick. Despite the trade for Butler, Golden State is reportedly not satisfied.

The team wants to make an upgrade at center. Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis are the frontcourt starters for the Warriors. Green is an unquestioned starter on the team, but Jackson-Davis is not. He doesn’t take any three-point attempts and the Warriors need a big man who can space the floor. ESPN’s Brian Windhosrt reported that Golden State has been in talks with the Bulls about Nikola Vucevic.

Windhorst noted that the Warriors have several expiring contracts that they could offer the Bulls to get a deal done. Vucevic is the modern-day center the Warriors would like to add. He’s averaging (19.5) points per game in 2024-25. Additionally, he is averaging (.394) from beyond the arc on (4.6) threes attempted per game. Nikola Vucevic would be a significant upgrade in the frontcourt for the Warriors if they pulled off a trade. The team is desperate to put pieces around Steph Curry and make another championship run.