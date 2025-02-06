NBA Headlines

Warriors could trade for Nikola Vucevic before the deadline ends on Thursday

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on February 06, 2025

Nikola Vucevic Bulls pic

Sources around the NBA have reported that the Golden State Warriors are desperate. They know the star talent on their roster is at the back end of their career. Golden State wants to put one last championship run together.

On Wednesday evening, NBA insider Shams Charamia reported that the Warriors traded in a multi-team deal for Jimmy Butler. Thursday morning, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated that Golden State might not be done making moves. Windhorst said the team is looking to add a big man who can shoot. He mentioned Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic as a trade candidate.

Will the Warriors add another frontcourt player before the deadline ends?


Steph Curry and the Warriors lost 131-128 on Wednesday night to the Utah Jazz. Golden State is now 25-25 this season. They are 5-5 in their last 10 and are 11th in the Western Conference. The Warriors made a trade last night to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Heat. In return, they sent Andrew Wiggins to Miami along with a protected first-round pick. Despite the trade for Butler, Golden State is reportedly not satisfied.

The team wants to make an upgrade at center. Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis are the frontcourt starters for the Warriors. Green is an unquestioned starter on the team, but Jackson-Davis is not. He doesn’t take any three-point attempts and the Warriors need a big man who can space the floor. ESPN’s Brian Windhosrt reported that Golden State has been in talks with the Bulls about Nikola Vucevic.

Windhorst noted that the Warriors have several expiring contracts that they could offer the Bulls to get a deal done. Vucevic is the modern-day center the Warriors would like to add. He’s averaging (19.5) points per game in 2024-25. Additionally, he is averaging (.394) from beyond the arc on (4.6) threes attempted per game. Nikola Vucevic would be a significant upgrade in the frontcourt for the Warriors if they pulled off a trade. The team is desperate to put pieces around Steph Curry and make another championship run.