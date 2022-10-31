Warriors exercise team option on James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors are exercising the fourth-year option of James Wiseman and third-year options of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody before today’s deadline, according to sources.

Wiseman’s $12,119,440 club option for the 2023-24 season was picked up. This is part of the four-year, $39.62 million rookie scale contract he signed with the team in 2020.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Warriors now have the third-highest odds to win another championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks dropped their odds. At the moment, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorite to win the title.

His salary this season is $9,603,360. The Memphis product was selected second overall by the Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft.

During his rookie 2020-21 season, in 39 appearances, the center averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. In addition to logging 21.4 minutes per game, he also shot 51.9% from the field.

Wiseman missed all of last season due to a knee injury. Through seven games off the bench this season, the center is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 boards while shooting 62.5% from the floor.

Next, Jonathan Kuminga’s $6,012,840 team option for the 2023-24 season was exercised. After the Warriors selected the forward seventh overall in last year’s draft, Kuminga inked a two-year, $24.86 million rookie scale contract.

His salary this season is $5,739,840.

In 70 appearances of the 2021-22 season, the forward recorded 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest. The former G League Ignite star made starts in only 12 games with Golden State.

Of course, through six games off the bench this season, Kuminga is averaging 2.7 points and 1.8 boards in 10.8 minutes. Warriors coach Steve Kerr is limiting his time right now.

As for Moses Moody, the guard’s $3,918,480 team option for the 2023-24 season was picked up. Moody signed a four-year, $17.02 million rookie deal with the Warriors last August.

He will make $3,740,160 this season with the team.

Golden State selected the guard 14th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

During his rookie season, Moody averaged 4.4 points and 1.5 boards in 52 appearances. Not to mention, he shot 43.7% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range.

Seven games off the bench this season, the guard is logging 6.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest. While averaging 17 minutes, Moody is shooting 15-of-38 (39.5%) from the floor and 9-of-25 (36%) from downtown.

Golden State is currently 3-4. The Warriors have not yet won a game on the road this season. For their next game, Golden State plays the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Tuesday night.