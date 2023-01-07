Warriors forward Andre Iguodala to make season debut vs. Magic

Golden State Warriors wing Andre Iguodala will make his 2022-23 season debut this Saturday at home against the Orlando Magic, according to the 19-year veteran himself on his Point Forward podcast.

“We got 24 hours until I step on the court, man. Yeah, it’s a go,” said Iguodala on Friday. “You know, officially announcing it on Point Forward, hope the fanbase is excited. I’m a little nervous, but actually, I’m also excited.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Warriors possess the fourth-best odds to repeat this season. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets greater championship odds.

“I try to play calm, cool, and collected all the time, but excited to get there on the court,” added Iguodala. “It’s finally happened. A lot of folks been asking; patience is a virtue. And now we’re here.”

Last season, in 31 games off the bench, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Plus, he shot 38% from the floor and 75% at the foul line. Due to back soreness, Iguodala missed 31 games from January through April.

Warriors veteran forward Andre Iguodala will make his season debut at home against the Magic on Saturday

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Iguodala’s return on Friday. The soon to be 39-year-old will be under a minutes restriction on Saturday. Kerr said he’s still figuring out the veteran’s availability for the team’s upcoming games as well.

Leading into Saturday’s matchup versus Orlando, the Warriors are 20-19 and rank ninth overall in the Western Conference standings. They remain 5.5 games behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Additionally, Stephen Curry (shoulder) remains out indefinitely. Curry’s left shoulder subluxation is scheduled to be re-evaluated prior to tomorrow’s game.

Steve Kerr says that Iguodala will under a minutes restriction tomorrow, but what that will look like hasn’t been determined yet. Kerr says they’re also still figuring out what his availability will look like moving forward in back-to-backs, etc. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 6, 2023

Iguodala (hip) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) are listed as probable. JaMychal Green (leg), James Wiseman (ankle), and Jonathan Kuminga (foot) are also out indefinitely.

For the Magic’s injury report, Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Chuma Okeke (knee) remain out. Mortiz Wagner (suspension served) was upgraded to probable. Lastly, Bol Bol (quarantine) is out.

Orlando is winless in its last nine meetings away against the Warriors. Not to mention, the Magic are 4-16 in their past 20 games. They are 5-5 in their previous 10 contests.

Golden State is coming off a 122-119 loss on Wednesday to the Detroit Pistons. This loss snapped the team’s five-game win streak. It was Detroit’s first season-series sweep of the Warriors since the 2008-09 campaign.