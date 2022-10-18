Warriors’ Klay Thompson on extension: “I fully expect to earn another NBA contract”

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is not sweating his next contract extension. In July 2019, the Washington State product signed a five-year, $190 million max contract with the team.

His current deal ends at the end of the 2023-24 season. If Warriors G.M. Bob Myers does not offer Thompson a new deal, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024. For the 2022-23 season, the five-time All-Star will earn $40,600,080.

During an interview with Mike Medina of NBA.com, the Warriors guard was asked whether or not he discussed a new contract with the front office.

“I have not talked to the front office about it,” replied Thompson. “I’m just going to do what I got to do to be the best I can be every day. I’m going to be a great player. I know what I’m capable of.”

“I fully expect to earn another NBA contract, whether it’s this summer or next summer,” continued Thompson. “I’m fully confident in my abilities.”

With the Warriors coming off a fourth championship in eight years, he’s not wrong.

“I’m not worried about an extension in the meantime because I know it’ll happen if I just do my job and I just be myself.”

Warriors guard Klay Thompson anticipates another NBA contract in the future, enjoys playing with Draymond Green

In the 2021-22 season, the nine-year veteran averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 32 starts. Thompson missed the first half of the season because he was still recovering from an ACL injury.

On April 10, 2022, in the Warriors’ 128-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the guard scored a season-high 41 points in 31 minutes of action. He finished 16-of-29 (55.2%) shooting from the field and 7-of-14 (50%) from downtown.

Furthermore, Medina also mentioned Draymond Green striking Jordan Poole at a team practice a few weeks ago. “It was unfortunate,” said Klay Thompson. “Violence is never the solution to anything, especially between teammates.”

“But we are moving past it. We talked to both players as a group about needing to understand what needed to be done to mend that relationship.”

“We know that winning cures all, and that ‘Ring Night’ will help soothe the pain from a tough couple of weeks,” explained the Warriors guard.

“I love both of those guys. Draymond is my brother. We’ve been through everything together. JP is like my little brother. I want what is best for them. I’m very excited that JP got extended. He earned that.”

“To see where he has come from his rookie season and now being the future of the franchise is special. I know Draymond and I have so much left in the tank, not just this year but for years to come.”

“We all love each other. We’re not the Dubs without either of them. We need both of them to go where we want to go.” Of course, the Warriors have not yet offered Green a contract extension. He has a player option for the 2023-24 season.

Additionally, in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Thompson passed LeBron James for second on the all-time NBA playoffs 3-pointers list.

In Game 5, the guard joined LeBron and teammate Stephen Curry as the only players in league history to make at least 100 3-pointers in the NBA Finals.