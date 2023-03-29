Bronny James participated in the McDonald’s All-American slam dunk competition at the 2023 Powerade Jam Fest on Monday night. Wearing No. 6, James entertained the crowd with three show-stopping dunks.

While some might have expected James to get some extra credit from the judges, he may have actually been robbed of a perfect 50 on his first attempt.

He threw down an impressive double-pump reverse slam but even his younger sister Zhuri didn’t give him a 10.

Watch the clip below.

James also put his athleticism on display by jumping over his younger brother Bryce during the competition.

Despite his performance Bronny wasn’t able to secure the dunk contest crown, which went to Duke commit Sean Stewart. Still, James’ performance was one to be remembered.

Check out this compilation by SCNext comparing Bronny’s performance to LeBron’s in 2003.

20 years apart the James family put on a show at the McDonald’s All American JamFest 🧬 👑 pic.twitter.com/gwMIT4sMES — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 28, 2023

Sean Stewart Wins, Matas Buzelis Dazzles In Dunk Contest

Montverde Academy forward and Duke commit Sean Stewart won the dunk contest at the Powerade JamFest. The 6-foot-8 power forward used a combination of power and athleticism to dazzle the crowd.

Duke commit Sean Stewart wins the 2023 McDonald’s All American Powerade JamFest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qa5JlUZLzb — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) March 28, 2023

Stewart’s victory was part of a big night for Duke basketball. Duke 5-star commit Jared McCain wins McDonald’s All-American Game 3-point contest.

Fellow Duke 5-star commit Jared McCain won the McDonald’s All-American 3-point contest, winning the competition with 27 points.

Bronny James’ dunk wasn’t the only controversial score of the evening. Elmarko Johnson thew down this dunk that many fans on social media thought deserves a perfect score:

Was Elmarko Jackson robbed with no 10s? Jumped over 7 footer Aaron Bradshaw 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y5Oz1d6KAc — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 28, 2023

Even G League Ignite signee Matas Buzelis got in on the action with this impressive dunk by the 6-foot-10 forward.

Though Bronny James finished in second-place in the dunk contest, the event still lived up to the hype, as the top high school basketball players in the country put their talents on display in various skills competitions in front of a sold out crowd.

