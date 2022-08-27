Watch Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden toss a birthday cake into the ocean during his yacht party in Marina Del Rey, California. He turned 33 on Friday.

The white, 4-tier cake was probably fake, considering the 10-time All-Star made it look light. As he dumped the cake overboard, one of the partygoers said over the mic, “Happy Birthday — oh my God!”

Harden then danced to Pretty Ricky’s “On The Hotline.” The party was also the perfect time for the 13-year NBA veteran to advertise his J-Harden J-Shed wine business.

According to Harden’s Instagram, the Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend are from California. Today, Aug. 26, the J-Shed Wine dropped on Vivino in the United States. Fans are eager to try the Cab.

The @jhardenwines account posted this message: “Raising a birthday toast to the man, the myth, the beard — the one the only @jharden13.”

James Harden throws his birthday cake in the ocean off a yacht pic.twitter.com/oV6oZvh9ip — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) August 26, 2022

While on the yacht, family members and friends couldn’t help but notice the interesting ice sculpture of Harden wearing shades. It looks impressive.

Since the NBA offseason is ending soon, the 76ers guard is spending his summer having as much fun as possible. Sixers training camp runs from Tuesday, September 27 to Sunday, October 2. To improve, players will watch their own highlights.

On Friday, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that training camp this year will take place in Charleston, South Carolina. Training camp sessions will be held outside of Camden, and practices are scheduled at The Citadel’s arena, the McAlister Field House.

On July 27, Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract extension with the 76ers. This move allowed the front office to sign Danuel House, P.J. Tucker and trade for De’Anthony Melton.

Harden’s expected to sign a max contract extension in 2023. So far, he seems to enjoy playing in Philadelphia.

On February 10, the Brooklyn Nets traded Harden and Paul Millsap to the 76ers for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Ben Simmons, a 2022 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick.

Of course, Drummond then signed a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Chicago Bulls this offseason.

