WATCH: Kings’ DeMar DeRozan had 42 points and the game-winner vs. the Mavericks

Sacramento was on the road Monday evening to face the Mavericks. It was their second matchup of the season vs. Dallas. Previously, the Kings beat the Mavs 110-100 on December 30.

Monday’s game was closely contested between the Kings and Mavericks. All-star SF DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 42 points. He hit a shot to send the game to OT and hit a last-second shot to steal the game. The Kings won 129-128. They are 4-6 in their last 10 but have won two straight.

DeMar DeRozan hit a game-winning shot in OT on Monday night

DEMAR DEROZAN WINS IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS FOR THE KINGS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fzw8pXtvtT — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025



The 2024-25 season is DeMar DeRozan’s 16th year in the NBA. It’s his first with the Sacramento Kings. He is averaging (21.9) points, (3.9) rebounds, (3.7) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. With DeAaron Fox no longer on the team, DeRozan’s (21.9) points per game lead the team. DeRozan is averaging (25.4) points per game since Fox was traded to the Spurs. On Monday, the Kings were down two points with less than 15 seconds left on the clock.

DeMar DeRozan was clutch and nailed an 11-foot jump shot to send the game to OT. They don’t call him the “master of the midrange” for nothing. His clutch shot sent the game to OT but Sacramento found themselves down by two points with 10 seconds left. Dallas’ Klay Thompson hit a three-pointer for a 128-127 lead. The Kings only needed a two-point shot to win the game.

Trey Lyles inbounded the ball to DeMar DeRozan with about 10 seconds on the clock. DeRozan drove to the corner and pump-faked a three-point attempt. With the defense frozen in the air, DeRozan kept his pivot foot down and hit a step-through to nail a 13-foot floater. That gave the Kings a 129-128 lead and the win on Monday. DeMar DeRozan was clutch for the Kings as they make a push for the playoffs in the second half of 2024-25.