WATCH: LeBron James works out with sons at Lakers facility

Watch LeBron James work out with his sons at the Lakers facility. On Tuesday, the four-time MVP and his sons, Bronny and Bryce, worked on dunks, ball-handling and mid-range jumpers.

Bryce, the 6’4″ freshman at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, is only 15 years old. He plays for Strive For Greatness AAU team, too.

The young baller has similar speed to his father. The high school stars have their sights set on the NBA.

On Instagram, James posted the workout video with the caption: “Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love! Great work today Young’s #JamesGang #EarnedNotGiven.”

Watch LeBron James work out with sons, Bronny and Bryce, at Lakers facility

As for Bronny, he is 6’3″ and weighs about 180 lbs. He is entering his junior season at Sierra Canyon School. In his freshman 2019-20 season, he averaged 4.1 points per game.

On January 15, 2020, the guard scored a season-high 17 points against Viewpoint School. Unfortunately, James tore his meniscus in his sophomore season. Watch LeBron James dunk with his sons in the video below.

Zaire Wade, Dwayne Wade’s son, also attended Sierra Canyon School. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams and Brandon Boston Jr. played for the school as well.

Williams was taken at No. 10 by the Pelicans in the 2021 NBA Draft. But his draft rights were then traded to the Grizzlies.

Additionally, Boston Jr. was selected 51st overall by the Grizzlies in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, he was immediately traded to the Clippers.

College scouts have been analyzing Bronny’s play, and some say he has a “smooth shooting stroke” and is an effective passer. There is clear potential. An NBA scout could watch the work out and think the same.

Could Bryce play in the NBA in a couple of years?

Furthermore, Bronny’s godfather is Suns guard Chris Paul. Considering LeBron’s friendship with Paul goes way back, this is quite fitting. There was also a time in middle school when Bronny wore the No. 0 jersey.

He’s a big fan of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Though, to honor his father, he switched to No. 23 in high school. In 2020, Bronny signed with FaZe Clan, an esports organization and entertainment company.

Maybe one of James’ sons will get drafted into the league sooner rather than later. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been working to lower the league’s minimum-age rule to 18.

As it stands now, according to the current CBA, all players signed to teams must be at least 19 years old.

Nonetheless, the new CBA will not kick in until either 2023 or 2024. By then, such a rule change would only benefit Bryce James. Both Kobe Bryant and LeBron James were drafted into the NBA at the age of 18.

To watch other videos or read more articles about LeBron and the Lakers, go to the main page.