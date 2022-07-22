Watch MarJon Beauchamp surprise mom with new house

MarJon Beauchamp was selected 24th overall by the Bucks in last month’s draft, and the rookie promised his mom a new house once he made it to the NBA.

Before the big reveal, he had his mom, Denise, stand in the driveway with the garage door closed. Then, as the garage door opened, MarJon walked out with balloons in his hands. His family and friends yelled, “congratulations!”

Watch MarJon Beauchamp surprise his mom with new house

The rookie posted this message on Instagram: “God… You work in mysterious ways. I prayed… worked and spoke this into existence. This has been a dream of mine… Take my mom out the hood. Been living in apartments all my life.”

“To give my mom @denisepleasant her first house ever. I’m lost of words… I love you mom. You deserve it.”

He posted a similar message on Twitter.

🙏🏽God put me in this position… I prayed.. worked and spoke this into existence ✝️ From living in apartments my whole life ❤️‍🩹 To Giving my mom her first house ever … God is Good… My whole plan is Holy✝️ @ESPNNBA @SportsCenter @BleacherReport @NBA @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/LNm0KmdrDI — MarJon Beauchamp (MJB) 💫 (@Marjon32) July 22, 2022

Beauchamp also tweeted this message back in April: “Ima get my mom a house… speaking it into existence.” He’s a man of his word. Growing up, he lived a difficult life. Now, he and his mother will never again have to worry about paying for anything.

Ima get my mom a house 🏠 … speaking it into existence 🙏🏽🛐 — MarJon Beauchamp (MJB) 💫 (@Marjon32) April 8, 2022

In Beauchamp’s 2021-22 freshman season in the NCAA, he averaged 30.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game with Yakima Valley College. He is also the grandson of Henry Beauchamp, the first African American mayor of Yakima.

During the 2022 2K23 Summer League, the guard/forward scored 16 points in the Bucks’ 94-90 win over the Nets. The 6’6″ Washington native turns 22 on Oct. 12.

The NBA guard’s future is set financially

On Jul. 7, the forward/guard signed a four-year, rookie-scale contract with the Bucks. In this multi-year deal, he will earn $2,485,200 in the 2022-23 season. After that, he will make $2,609,400 in the 2023-24 season.

Beauchamp has team options in the third and fourth years of his contract. His first team option is $2,733,720 for 2024-25 and the second is worth $4,781,276 in 2025-26. More news articles concerning MarJon Beauchamp are on the main page.

