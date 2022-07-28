Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha took to the mound to throw out the first pitch on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum to open the Athletics vs Houston Astros game.

While the couple was there to promote their foundation Eat.Learn.Play, Curry’s first pitch was off the mark, to say the least.

While Ayesha lobbed in a nice pitch to the plate, Steph took a different approach.

Curry wound up and fired a wild pitch that missed home plate by a wide margin.

Check out Steph Curry’s wild pitch below.

Steph tried to bring the heat with his first pitch 😅 pic.twitter.com/RbVcyhOfPt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 28, 2022

Former Teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson Responds

Curry’s former teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson, now a part of the Los Angeles Lakers, wasn’t going to let him live the moment down.

Toscano-Anderson teased that he didn’t want to hear about his first pitch after watching Curry’s attempt.

Juan T isn't going to let Steph forget it 😂 pic.twitter.com/rdWUrMMEU8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 27, 2022

Steph Explaining the Pitch

Shortly after throwing the first pitch at the Athletic’s game, Curry went on the broadcast to defend himself.

The four-time NBA Champion blamed his friends for getting in his head before the game.

Curry said that he wanted to “throw some heat” and partially blamed his wife Ayesha Curry for pushing him to the left of the mound.

Steph explains what happened on his errant first pitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ie3Kfo8rl — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

In Curry’s defense, Ayesha threw her pitch to the wrong catcher. The pair both aimed their pitches at A’s manager Mark Kotsay.

Usually when two people are throwing the first pitch, they take turns but on Wednesday, the Curry’s threw their pitches quickly after one another, complicating the matter even further.

While his first pitch wasn’t perfect, Curry still interacted with fans and promoted the Eat.Learn.Play foundation, which aims to help children in the Bay Area and Oakland reach their full potential through nutrition, education and physical activity.