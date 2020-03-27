NBA
NBA Daily: 8 Free Agents – Pacific Division
David Yapkowitz ventures west to continue Basketball Insiders’ Free Agent series with the Pacific Division.
Basketball is postponed indefinitely, and while there’s no exact timetable on when the NBA season may or may not start up again, there is certainly plenty to still talk about.
This week at Basketball Insiders, we’ve got you covered. Regardless of what ends up happening with the season, free agency is certainly going to be a major talking point. Now, there isn’t much star power that will be available this offseason, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t players here or there that could move the needle a bit for some teams.
Moving right along with our free agent series, here’s a look at some of the top free agents that could be available in the offseason.
Difference Makers
Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers – Unrestricted – $6,000,000
Admittedly, it’s hard to envision a scenario where Montrezl Harrell isn’t in a Clipper uniform. His career has exploded since arriving in Los Angeles, and he’s an integral piece to any championship hopes the Clippers have. He’s good enough to start for many other teams, and he often finishes games.
There’s no doubt that he’s lined himself up for a nice payday. There will be other teams interested in his services. The Clippers will need to be prepared for the offers he’ll receive. He’s a legit double-double threat who doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective. He’s an improved defender and incredibly mobile.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has said he’s willing to open up his wallet for a contender. This will be his first major test in keeping the core of this group together. Harrell’s role is part of what makes the Clippers so dangerous, and they can’t afford to lose him.
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers – Player Option – $27,093,018
Davis is another player whom it’s difficult to see leaving his current team. There are only a few teams projected to have cap space this summer, and none of them are anywhere close to being the contending team Davis wants. Nonetheless, he’s been adamant about exercising his player option and entering free agency.
He declined an extension with the Lakers back in January, but that’s not something to read too much into. He is eligible to sign for more money as an unrestricted free agent than if he would’ve signed the extension.
One team, however, that is projected to have cap space is the New York Knicks. If you recall, when Davis initially released a short list of teams he wanted to be traded to, the Knicks were on that list. His hometown Chicago Bulls should have space as well. Don’t hold your breath on him leaving the Lakers, but stranger things have happened.
Key Pieces
Dario Saric, Phoenix Suns – Restricted – $3,481,916
Saric is in an interesting situation. He was once touted as being part of “The Process” in Philadelphia, but now he’s become more of an afterthought in the league. The Suns have the option to tender a qualifying offer which would make him a restricted free agent and give Phoenix the option to match any offer.
He’s a useful player who could help a number of teams. A mobile big perfect for small ball offenses who shoots the three at a decent percentage. He had fallen out of the rotation in Phoenix earlier in the season, but prior to the NBA being put on hold, he had managed to work his way back into the lineup.
He’s still relatively young at 25 years old. There will most likely be interest around the league. It’s up to Phoenix to decide how much they’re willing to invest in him — and if they potentially have his replacement already on the roster in someone like Cam Johnson.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings – Restricted – $8,529,386
Bogdanovic drew some heavy interest at the trade deadline, and the Kings rebuffed any offer. They clearly see him as one of their core players. He was having a solid year, especially during the second half of the season when he was placed in the starting lineup.
He’s a combo guard who can play a little small forward as well. He’s a good shooter and a willing passer. The Kings have already let it be known that they intend to match any offer he receives. That’s not to say other teams would be dissuaded from making an offer.
A big part of the Dewayne Dedmon deal with the Atlanta Hawks was having an eye towards clearing up potential cap space to re-sign Bogdanovic. To show that they’re on the right path, the Kings must re-sign him and match any offer he gets.
Marcus Morris, Los Angeles Clippers – Unrestricted – $15,000,000
Morris has fit right in with the Clippers since arriving at the trade deadline from the New York Knicks. He gives them another scoring threat as well as a solid defensive presence. Before the trade, he was enjoying a career-year in New York and had other teams willing to trade for him.
Depending on what happens with Harrell, could Morris be priced out of the Clippers range? The Clippers have also let it be known that they would like to re-sign Morris as well, but part of that might depend on what other offers are out there.
Morris can help a lot of teams, and the Clippers would definitely be better with him than without. But they shouldn’t break the bank on him if that’s what it’s going to take in order to re-sign him.
Aron Baynes, Phoenix Suns – Unrestricted – $3,481,986
Not a lot of fuss was made when the Boston Celtics traded Baynes to Phoenix last summer. But when Deandre Ayton was suspended at the beginning of the season, not only did Baynes step in to fill the void, he was also on his way to earning a solid payday in the offseason.
He’s a tough, physical player who plays strong defense and is active on the glass. This season, in particular, he showed off a new ability to shoot from three-point range. Unfortunately for him, he suffered injury problems and then saw his role decreased when Ayton returned to the lineup, putting a damper on his production.
It’s hard to tell if any potential contract offer would be hindered based on his performance in the second half of the season, or if teams will look at his early play as evidence of what he could do with extended minutes and more of a defined role. Ayton is the future though at center for the Suns, and unless Baynes is willing to sign for less and play a backup role, the Suns should allow him to walk.
Potential Bargains
Kent Bazemore, Sacramento Kings – Unrestricted – $19,269,662
Bazemore is due around $19 million this season. It’s highly likely he doesn’t get a contract that big this offseason. He was talked about as a potential buyout candidate after the trade deadline, but Sacramento opted to keep him.
His overall production has gone down from when he initially signed his deal with the Atlanta Hawks, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still a serviceable player. In 21 games with the Kings, he put up 10.3 points per game while shooting 38.6 percent from three.
He can help a team, especially a playoff contender, off the bench. At this point, the Kings have younger options at his position and will need to re-sign Bogdanovic. He could end up being a steal for a team.
Harry Giles, Sacramento Kings – Unrestricted – $2,578,800
Giles was once one of the most highly touted prospects in the country. Unfortunately for him, he suffered injury setbacks and hasn’t quite been able to carve out a role in the NBA. His time with the Kings has marred by setbacks, and the team declined his fourth-year option before the season began.
As per the CBA, the Kings are limited in only being able to offer Giles a one-year, $4 million contract. Other teams are free to offer whatever they want. When he was given playing time after the trade deadline, he finally looked like he was turning the corner and becoming a productive NBA player, and then the season was put on hold.
The last couple months of the season would’ve been huge for Giles’ contract outlook. If he would’ve maintained that level of play, there would be no doubt he would have earned himself a new contract. For now, he’s going to have to hope that will be enough. He’s still extremely talented and extremely young. It’s not going to break the bank to sign him and any team looking to take a flier on a potential low-risk, high-reward player, this is their opportunity.
NBA
NBA Daily: 8 Free Agents – Atlantic Division
Drew Maresca continues Basketball Insiders’ Free Agent series with a look at the best free agents from the Atlantic Division.
To say the events of the past three or so weeks were irregular would be the understatement of the year. And during an already tragic year for the NBA, the league made the tough choice to postpone the season, prior to government intervention, on Wednesday, Mar. 11.
In the two-plus weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent shutdowns, players have continued to entertain the league’s fans in creative and interactive ways. But watching our favorites play Call of Duty is no substitute for NBA action. Considering the remainder of the 2019-20 season isn’t a given at this point, Basketball Insiders has instead shifted its focus on the next guaranteed league-wide event – free agency.
Ben Nadeau covered the best free agents from the Northwest Division on Tuesday, while Spencer Davies identified the best free agents available from the Central Division yesterday. Next, let’s shift our focus to the Atlantic Division.
The Atlantic Division’s class is lacking true star power. There is no Anthony Davis, Mike Conley or Paul Milsap, either – and most of the established talent in the Atlantic is locked up well beyond 2020. But what the division lacks in established free agents, it makes up for in promise. A number of the following players are younger guys who have yet to fulfill their full potential and there might even be a few future All-Stars listed below.
So, for the next five or so minutes, forget about everything going on outside and dive into a rundown of the best free agents the Atlantic Division has to offer.
Most Likely To Be Priced Out Of His Current Team
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors – Unrestricted – $9,346,153
Without question, VanVleet will be the most sought-after free agent from the Atlantic Division this offseason, whenever that is.
VanVleet turned 26 years old last month and was originally signed by the Raptors after going undrafted in 2016. He’s accumulated approximately $20 million in career earnings. While that’s better than more than 99% of us, his next contract will probably feature two commas and eight zeroes – that’s the kind of money most of us can’t fathom. And while there should be at least one more big payday for VanVleet after this one, the uncertainty of recent events might convince himself to secure his family sooner rather than later.
All indications point to VanVleet’s satisfaction with Toronto, too. He had this to say about his impending free agency last October in an interview on Sportsnet’s Tim & Sid: “But, I mean, I’ve been on record about how I feel about this place,” the fourth-year guard said. “This organization knows how I feel about this place. So in a perfect world, we know what would happen.”
But in light of the volatility in global financial markets, does Toronto still believe that it can successfully build a contender around VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, knowing that it might be impossible to add more top-tier talent?
VanVleet is arguably the best point guard prospect in the 2020 class. While some teams will feel like paying more than $25 million per season for VanVleet is overkill given his height and limited athletic ability – others will see his season-to-season development, scrappiness and clutch play as more than worth it.
Most Likely To Look Elsewhere Due To Coaching Change
Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets – Unrestricted – $7,666,667
Harris’s situation is similar to VanVleet’s. Harris was the 33rd overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft by way of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite being in the league for two more years than VanVleet, they’ve made approximately the same total amount in career earnings.
Harris’ star has also never been brighter, except for maybe last season. He posted career highs in points (13.9), rebounds (4.3) and minutes per game (30.9) in 2019-20. He also shot a more-than-respectable 41.2 percent on 5.9 three-point attempts per game this season, down from a ridiculous 47.4 percent in 2018-19. And he did all this inside the flow of the offense.
So why would the Nets let Harris leave, you ask? They won’t, if it is up to them. Harris is an unrestricted free agent, so where he plays next year and beyond is entirely up to him.
Why, then, might Harris explore leaving the Nets, a team with whom he would almost certainly compete for a championship next season? He probably wouldn’t have – until Mar. 7, when the Nets mutually parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson. Atkinson was the Nets coach for Harris’ entire tenure with the team, while the latter was a huge supporter of the former.
Additionally, there are the inevitable disruptions that playing alongside megastars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will bring – like decreased role and increased media scrutiny. Still, Brooklyn gave him a home after he was unceremoniously dumped in the G League — so, for now, only time will tell.
Most Likely To Prefer A Fresh Start
Allonzo Trier, New York Knicks — Restricted — $3.551,100
Judging by Trier’s body language and decreased availability in the Knicks’ locker room in 2019-20, it’s safe to assume that he was less-than-pleased in New York this season.
He entered the NBA last season as an accomplished scorer whose draft stock took a hit after testing positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug. And despite inconsistent playing time, Trier’s rookie campaign reinforced the idea that he was more prepared to score at the professional level than scouts and executives thought. He averaged 10.9 points over 22.8 minutes per game during his rookie campaign and most people around the team felt he would develop into a dependable sixth man capable of providing off-the-bench punch.
But Trier’s role changed this year and he has played in 24 of the Knicks’ 66 games and posted just 6.5 points in 12.1 minutes per game.
Trier is already 24, older than most sophomores. But he’s also played for the Knicks, whose rotations have impeded the progress of a number of other younger players in the recent past (see: Frank Ntilikina). It would be shocking if new team president Leon Rose prioritizes a long-term deal for a player that’s been out of the rotation all season when the Knicks have so many other holes to fill.
But fear not, Iso-Zo fans, someone will take a chance on Trier. And he’ll look significantly better on a playoff roster, capitalizing on the spacing that talent affords.
Most Likely To Seek One Last Payday
Serge Ibaka, Toronto Raptors – Unrestricted – $23,271,604
The Raptors are a tough team to peg. In spite of many proposing a rebuild in the days post-Kawhi Leonard, Toronto played out 2019-20 with their roster as is. As of the most recent day of the season, the Raptors were 46-18 – good for the third-best record in the entire league.
But like most great minds, team president Masai Ujiri is probably motivated by succeeding at seemingly impossible challenges – like a full-on rebuild. And this might be his best shot. The Raptors have a number of players entering unrestricted free agency, including headliners like Ibaka, Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet.
While the VanVleet situation is probably out of the team’s control, Ibaka and Gasol are realistic returnees – so long as it’s desired by the Raptors.
Gasol fits the profile of someone that can be brought back on an inexpensive deal. He’s already 35 and would dictate far less on the open market than Ibaka. On the other hand, Ibaka is somehow only 30 and played incredibly well in 2019-20, averaging 16 points and 8.3 rebounds over 27.5 minutes per game.
While his defensive prowess isn’t what it once was, he’s still more than serviceable and makes up for any regression with three-point shooting (39.8 percent) and versatility.
With tough financial decisions ahead, the Raptors will probably let Ibaka walk without making too strong of a recruiting pitch. But what team offers him the kind of money that lures him out of Canada is anyone’s guess.
Most Likely To Leave Early To Cash In On A Weak Class
Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics — Player Option — $32,700,690
This one is probably a stretch. Elfrid Payton is more likely to be cut loose by New York, as is Bobby Portis and Wayne Ellington. Further, Brad Wanamaker is more likely to leave Boston than Hayward. But it’s infinitely more fun to consider the possibility of Hayward fleeing Beantown, isn’t it?
This concept is complicated by two key points: Hayward won’t command anywhere near the $34 million he’ll walk away from next season, while he’s probably never been happier with a coaching staff considering coach Brad Stevens was also his college leader at Butler.
But there’s a key incentive driving this hypothetical, too – if Hayward opts out, he can guarantee himself a multi-year contract worth more in 2020 than he’ll be able to negotiate in the competitive class of 2021. And in the eternal words of DJ Quick, if it don’t make dollars, then it don’t make sense.
It may even be the right time for Hayward to seek a new contract, too. He’s scoring 17 or more points per game for the first time since 2016-17. Better, he’s proven to be healthy, score in bunches and make players for those around him. The long-time Jazz-standout is now averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33.4 minutes per game – all as he shoots 39.2 percent on three-pointers and slightly above 50 percent from the field.
And if Boston is unwilling to spend because it understands future needs like Jayson Tatum must be met, the situation between Hayward and the Celtics can become contentious.
Most Likely To Split For A More Defined Role
Glen Robinson III, Philadelphia 76ers — Unrestricted – $1,882,867
Dust-ups happen and teams and players do their best to publicly make nice afterward for the greater good. Basketball Insiders’ own Spencer Davies broke the news in February that Robinson III was confused with his role in Philadelphia.
The 76ers are well-stocked at the wing position and, as a 26-year-old journeyman, Robinson III certainly knows that he’ll only get so many opportunities to cash out in the NBA. The Athletic recently reported that Robinson III is not ruling out a return to the Warriors despite the presence of Andrew Wiggins, and he’ll obviously explore other situations, too. Already though, his time in Philadelphia looks like a thing of the past.
Robinson III finally broke double-figures in scoring this season at 11.8 per game. He also set career highs in assists (1.6 per game) and rebounds (4.3), while hitting a career-best 48.6 percent from the field. Wherever he signs, Robinson III will be a relatively-inexpensive and serviceable bench player who could develop into a regular part of a rotation.
Most Likely To Chase The Biggest Opportunity
Alec Burks, Philadelphia 76ers — Unrestricted — $2,320,044
Burks is the most established of the remaining free agents on this list. He averaged 10.7 points per game this season — but he’s proven he can do more, like the year he put up 16.1 over 48 games with Golden State in 2019-20. Burks is an inconsistent defender, but he’s shown flashes of competency on that side as of late. Still, what he adds offensively typically outweighs his defensive limitations.
Burks has been set back by a series of injuries and he’s already 28 years old, so it’s unlikely he’ll expand past much more than he’s done thus far. But that’s more than enough for a number of contending teams in need of scoring off the bench.
He can always fall back on Philadelphia given their need for depth, but his scoring punch should enable a deal beyond the likes of that franchise can afford. If he’s stuck between offers, Burks will probably go with whichever team offers him the biggest role.
Maurice Harkless, New York Knicks — Unrestricted — $11,011,236
The eight-year NBA veteran has averaged 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1 steal per game throughout his entire career. Beyond that, Harkless’ per-36 numbers are surprisingly consistent year-to-year, which, long story short, means that you know what you’re getting in the established wing.
But that’s not a bad thing as Harkless is an above-average defender. He’s long and versatile, possessing the ability to switch in most pick-and-roll scenarios. Further, Harkless doesn’t require touches, but he can score when needed.
The February trade that landed Harkless in New York probably threw a wrench in his already up-in-the-air plans. He didn’t spend enough time with the Knicks to gauge the rotations, while it’s assumed that the coaching and overall roster will undergo a major revamp this offseason regardless. In that case, Harkless will probably leave New York and he’ll have a number of suitors.
The Atlantic Division’s free agents might lack star power, but there are some big-time role players available. Some will walk with big money, whereas others will be forced to settle for less than they’d hoped — but that’s what free agency is all about right, isn’t it?
Regardless of who gets what, we can all agree that the world is a better place when basketball is being played. Stay tuned as Basketball Insiders continues our free agent series tomorrow.
NBA
NBA Daily: 8 Free Agents – Central Division
Spencer Davies continues Basketball Insiders’ Free Agent series with a look at the best names coming out of the Central Division.
Well, this has certainly been difficult.
As we enter week two of however many weeks (or months) it will take for the world’s on-switch to be flipped up by a metaphorical finger, the game of basketball is sorely missed. There’s an unknown within all of this, which makes it even harder to grasp.
But those three sentences will be the only negative spin I’ll be putting on this forward-moving piece. As Benny Nadeau astutely illustrated our current situation in these times, he also kicked off Basketball Insiders’ Free Agent series with the Northwest Division, so that’s what we’re here to continue along with the Central…sans the Mad Max references.
Before we get started, let’s just get this out of the way: If you’re looking for “sexy” names on this list, you won’t find many of them. What you will see are players who have burst onto the scene as recently as this season — perfect timing for a free agent market that is going to be scarce in star-level talent, yet plentiful in complementary and secondary pieces that can help complete a puzzle if the fit is right.
Improbable, But Not Impossible
Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers – Player Option – $27,950,198
This first name contradicts everything that was typed in the introduction. Drummond is a two-time All-Star center and a sexy name. He is bar-none the best rebounder in the NBA and has been consistent since he stepped foot in the league. He works wonders in the pick-and-roll game and provides a forceful presence on the interior. He’s a much-improved ball-handler in open floor opportunities and can start a fastbreak with ease. He’s even shown *signs* — heavy emphasis on the asterisks — of expanding his range to the perimeter.
With all that said though, is Drummond willing to walk away from $28.7 million in 2020? Contending teams that he’d likely prefer won’t have all that much money to spend this upcoming offseason. In addition, the league is trending towards versatility as opposed to the traditional type of big man, which he fits the mold of. Would a franchise gamble a pricey long-term future on a player whose positioning is seemingly fading away?
There’s a lot of questions here: Cavaliers’ general manager Koby Altman has said on the record that he’d consider Drummond a play for both now and later. At 26 years old, he’s just now entering his prime. His options could be limited whenever things start back up again, so it might be wise to take the money, skip free agency now and figure things out in 2021.
Otto Porter Jr., Chicago Bulls – Player Option – $27,250,576
Porter is in the same boat as Drummond when it comes to his contract. The difference is that he hasn’t played much at all this year due to a left foot injury. It’s a shame because of the productive season he put together when the Washington Wizards sent him to Chicago last season. Since his return, he’s registered respectable numbers as a starter on both ends of the floor.
Wings are in high demand these days, so Porter fits the bill pretty much on any team. The issue is that he won’t make close to what he does now on a new deal, especially after such an injury. Don’t bet on Porter opting out of the last year of his current deal.
Diamonds In The Rough?
Christian Wood, Detroit Pistons – Unrestricted – $1,645,357
When the Pistons blew it all up around the trade deadline to change course, Wood was poised to be the primary beneficiary. Simply put, the 24-year-old big man has lived up to his end of the bargain.
Wood not only finally got a chance to show what he could do on the floor consistently, but he made sure that people would take notice in the process. Having played 51 games combined in the previous three seasons of his career, he found a place to dominate in Detroit. Over a career-high 62 games this season, he has posted his best numbers so far as well — 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with a 65.9 true shooting percentage. However, those statistics pale in comparison to what’s happened since the deadline.
Since Drummond was dealt away, Wood’s boasted 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He’s knocking down 40 percent of his shots from distance, while giving Detroit a block and nearly a steal each night. This take-off is well-timed considering his free-agent status and young age. Wood is set to make the well-deserved big bucks with few bigs to compete against in the market.
Kris Dunn, Chicago Bulls – Restricted – $5,348,007
If you’re looking for a player to lock up ball-handlers on the outside, Dunn is your guy. While teams might have a slight hesitation to give him a ton of money because of his offensive limitations, it’s clear that the Providence product is a load to handle as a defensive matchup. His length is extremely bothersome as his long arms help him poke away steals and deflect the ball in passing lanes.
The Bulls are allowing 6.8 more points per 100 possessions with Dunn off the floor, ranking in the 91st percentile, according to Cleaning The Glass. His impact on that end alone makes him a sought-after piece for any team that wants to bring in a true perimeter defender – a skill set that almost all coaches thirst after to stop an opposing offense from execution. It remains to be seen whether Chicago extends the qualifying offer and if he accepts that. Even so, another organization may pay him more money than the Bulls would be willing to match due to the development of Coby White and their commitment to Zach LaVine and Tomas Satoransky.
Jordan McRae, Detroit Pistons – Unrestricted – $1,645,357
With injuries overloading the Wizards and a season taking a downturn, McRae took the wheel and put it into overdrive. In a 10-game stretch from Dec. 28 to Jan. 15, the veteran swingman became the anchor of Washington’s bench bunch and didn’t disappoint. He averaged a hair under 20 points and 5 rebounds while converting 45.1 percent of his threes during the span.
McRae drew interest at the trade deadline and ultimately ended up with the Denver Nuggets. With those rotations already set and his free agency pending, McRae requested a buyout and landed with the blown-up Pistons to increase his role. Through four games, there have been struggles on his end. Still, there should be no overlooking how well he played for D.C. when they needed him most. Ultimately, McRae should definitely make a decent amount of money, much more than the minimum, for the first time in his career.
Shaquille Harrison, Chicago Bulls – Restricted – $1,620,564
Yes, there is another Bulls guard on this list. If you can’t tell, there’s kind of a logjam in head coach Jim Boylen’s rotation. The 26-year-old displays the grit and tenacity that old school generals love, while also satisfying his role on the offensive end of the floor. He’s been on a shooting tear in the month of March and is positionally versatile with his 6-foot-7, 190-pound frame. It might be a small sample size, but there’s a team that could find a steal in Harrison if Chicago elects not to match a deal pending on what the team does with that qualifying offer decision.
Proven Bigs
Tristan Thompson, Cleveland Cavaliers – Unrestricted – $18,539,130
After spending the entirety of his career with the wine-and-gold thus far, could Thompson be going elsewhere? With plenty of different frontcourt talent, the Cavaliers have decisions to make. The aforementioned Drummond situation and Kevin Love entering his final season of a lucrative contract make this scenario an uncertain one. But never say never when it comes to him staying in Northeast Ohio…
However, Thompson’s camp reportedly wanted the veteran center to be dealt in February even before Cleveland acquired Drummond from the Pistons, so a split may just happen. As the front office and coaching staff figure out what will happen with that triangle, let it be known that Thompson has been the consummate professional. There has been no complaining, pouting or anything close to the sort as his role slightly diminished. In fact, he’s even outplayed the starters as the commander of the second unit and has finished games strongly in front of Drummond on multiple occasions.
The likely scenario you might see play out is a sign-and-trade between whatever team decides to bring him in and the Cavaliers. It’s wishful thinking on Cleveland fans that have grown to love his tenacity and grit to expect him to return to the city again. Thompson deserves a chance at one more big payday though, and if that’s what he ultimately wants to do, it probably won’t come from Koby Altman and company.
Robin Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks – Player Option – $4,767,000
We’ve all gotten the chance to see the Lopez twins team up (albeit not together) and it’s been awesome. There was a time when these two were limited in their skill sets as big bodies in the post to defend, often working with their back to the basket. While they still do that now, their versatility has gradually improved with each season.
Now in Milwaukee, Robin Lopez has followed his brother’s lead by hitting a career-best 34.4 percent of his shots from deep. Even more so, since the All-Star break, he is 13-for-25 from distance. It’s a rise identical to Brook’s when he started knocking shots down with ease in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles.
Depending on what Robin desires in his next salary and what the Bucks want to give him as a backup, this may only be a one-year thing. After all, he was a starter for three solid years with the Bulls before taking a heavily diminished role behind Brook. It will be interesting to see how that shakes out – at 31 years old, chances at a long-term deal aren’t going to be there often.
Obviously, there will be more than these eight players in the free-agent market coming out of the Central.
Veterans with plenty left to give like Brandon Knight, John Henson, Wesley Matthews (PO) and Justin Holiday should garner attention from contending teams that seek experience and playing the right way. Those that need a shooting boost should look no further than Langston Galloway and Svi Mykhailiuk (TO), who are hitting 40 percent of their triples. Pat Connaughton brings just about everything to the table with his athleticism and defensive prowess. If waived prior to their guarantee dates, T.J. McConnell and Ersan Ilyasova deserve a look to bring a punch off the bench.
There are also opportunities to gamble on young talents such as restricted free agents Sterling Brown, Alize Johnson, Denzel Valentine and unrestricted big man Ante Zizic.
Again, these mostly aren’t the names that were included in the crazy offseason we had one year ago, but they’re guys that can contribute if they find the right home. Not all of them are going to be paid handsomely, nor will they all secure their future. Unfortunately, that’s the name of the game. Of those players mentioned, you could see some “show ‘em, prove ‘em” short-term contracts to boost their value heading into 2021.
Let’s hope that the season resumes as safely (and as soon) as possible. If you’re like me, you’re aching to see some hoops!
Be sure to stay tuned to Basketball Insiders as we continue our division-by-division breakdown of the upcoming 2021 free-agent class.
NBA
NBA Daily: 8 Free Agents – Northwest Division
With content at an absolute crawl, Basketball Insiders is ready to make comparisons to apocalyptic classics and get you some much-needed virtual water cooler chatter. Up first, a look at the most intriguing potential free agents in the Northwest Division.
So, this is what the wasteland is like, huh?
During 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, the titular character – aimlessly stuck in the barren desert sands and forever shooing his inner-demons – makes the best of a terrible situation. In short, Max helps others in need, survives a horrific storm and then releases the floodgates, thus giving the people what they want: Conten…err, water. Our hero gives them water. Yep, definitely water.
It’s been 13 days since the last NBA game. That’s the type of non-action that onlookers have bitterly accepted to be the case in mid-August’s post-free agent landscape and pre-training camp lull. And although the world is dealing with a much more serious issue at hand, it’s been even harder to do so without everybody’s favorite distraction. Hell, without the daily action and locker room availability, Basketball Insiders’ Trending Now column is conspicuously empty and the Slack channel has ground to a halt.
But with no clear end date in sight, a portion of our small team has decided to blow the dust from our bones and resurrect the fountain of professional basketball content. In doing so, we’ll simply do our best. We’ll do our April content plan in March and schedule our May series pieces for April. We’ll tackle draft content whenever a draft happens – whether that’s in June or July or, like, 2021. We’ll throw out all the rules in hopes of providing that slight at-home itch-scratcher, something to satiate you while trying not to click over to Twitter.com again and read more debilitatingly upsetting updates for the 954th time before noon.
We’re no Max Rockatansky; nor are we Furiosa, either. All of us, whether we realize it or not, are just different versions of Nux. Chasing our next high of basketball euphoria – a silly article, narrating your own mixtape, taking to Instagram Live with a beloved teammate, rapping because there are no games to cover, whatever it may take – just to get through another day without the real thing.
So, with all that said: Hello, let’s get to that thinly-veined metaphor of content as water and wade through this oasis side-by-side.
***
Over the following week, Basketball Insiders will go toe-to-toe with 2020’s free-agent class. While there’s no guarantee that the season will resume soon, once it does, there will be chatter almost immediately. By division, we’ll check out presumed free agents of all varieties – restricted, unrestricted, with options, etc. – and wonder just how the dominos might fall. These may not even become definitive Top 8 lists by skill alone, but instead sorted by those with the most interesting situations.
For the Northwest Division, three of the four franchises are in the thick of the home-court advantage chase, while those pesky Portland Trail Blazers just won’t go away. Karl-Anthony Towns finally got his wish in D’Angelo Russell, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are closer to the conference-worst Warriors than the final postseason seed, so that’s not exactly optimistic-adjacent, either.
Their upcoming class of free agents is not spectacularly insane by any means – nor is there a showstopper or hotshot offer sheet to be made. Truly, the biggest decision money-wise will be made by a player that many have already left behind, a fringe Hall-of-Fame candidate that was supposed to push his team up and over the top…
The Classy Veterans
Mike Conley Jr., Utah Jazz – Early Termination Option – $32,511,624
Given Utah’s rollercoaster ride of a campaign, Conley has taken the brunt of that criticism and it’s not difficult to see why. It’s the 32-year-old’s first season outside of Memphis and his numbers are down across the board and dealt with a lingering injury to make matters even worse. But for Conley to rip up the richest final season of a contract that once made him the highest-paid player in the NBA back in 2016, he’d need millions upon millions of reasons why.
(Al Horford just made a similar decision, you’d scream from the rooftops; worse: you’re right!)
On the open market – and without a wildly-prohibitive contract, importantly – there’s no reason to believe that Conley is done just yet. If the Jazz want to remain in that dark horse Western Conference race, they’ll need the point guard to be himself – and, in all likelihood, this is a relationship that’ll last on until 2022.
Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets – Unrestricted – $32,511,624
Also falling into the stalwart-veteran-turned-cap-space-sponge-but-intriguing-on-the-open-market category is Millsap, the Nuggets’ starting power forward that hasn’t stopped doing the little things right. At 35, the best days are behind Millsap, but he’s still contributing in ways that have helped Denver stay within reach of a top postseason seed. Still, at just 12 points per game — his lowest tally since 2009-10 — coupled with the franchise’s need to add another star to the mix, he’s not a must-sign anymore. With Nikola Jokic developing into one of the league’s best centers and Michael Porter Jr. finally looking for more consistent minutes, paying Millsap will be far from an offseason priority.
He’s undeniably well-loved within the locker room, so a team-friendly deal would benefit both sides – but seeing Millsap as a deep bench piece on a bonafide contender sounds like captivating television as well.
The… “Uh, What Are We Calling You?” Category
Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers – Unrestricted – $2,159,029
So, you’ve probably heard by now, but Anthony is back…and honestly, he’s held his own. After being unceremoniously ousted from the NBA for over a year, the future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer has provided a serious punch to Portland’s attack. At 15.3 points per game, it’s not Anthony’s most prolific performance – again, this is a man that won a scoring title and rocks All-Star appearances in the double-digits – but it should be enough to secure him another gig in 2020-21. Anthony, 35, won’t win you a ring, nor is he anywhere close to being “the missing piece” or third wheel as many that are stuck in 2005 would like to believe.
And yet, why not? Why not put Carmelo Anthony on your squad for a minimum if it’s a fringe franchise case-by-case? Sacramento Kings? Sign him up. Orlando Magic? Let’s get to work. A retirement tour for Anthony, who grew up in Baltimore, would be a dose of fresh air for a Washington Wizards team that needs any sort of silver lining these days. At worst, this lightning-in-a-bottle fizzes out and any hit on the cap will be easily navigated. At best, he’ll end up as the second-best player on the roster behind RJ Barrett.
What’s to truly lose?
Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers – Unrestricted – $27,093,018
Undeniably, his origin story remains great as a second-rounder turned G League graduate turned multi-year millionaire – however, somewhere along the way, the narrative turned sour. Between the poor free throwing shooting and suspect effort, Whiteside, in spite of his stat-packing performances, became this weird entity of box score bliss. Even today, the 7-foot center is enjoying averages of 16.3 points (second-highest of his career), 14.2 rebounds (career-high) and 3.1 blocks (shockingly not a career-high but is today’s league leader) per game and there’s zero buzz about his impending free agency.
With the center, it’s always been about finding the right fit or coach and, at 30, his best days are likely behind him. Given the Trail Blazers’ unexpected woes, we’ve not heard about Whiteside much outside of recent comments asking for consideration in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. When the season kicks back up, the talented Whiteside will likely cede minutes to Jusuf Nurkic, a big man that is signed to a long-term deal. For Whiteside, much of his future depends on how the remainder of 2020 shakes out – but has he done enough to change the tides?
The Serviceable Section
Mason Plumlee, Denver Nuggets – Unrestricted – $14,041,096
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz – Unrestricted – $13,437,500
Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City Thunder – Unrestricted – $10,740,740
All three have proven to be worthy-rotation pieces in the past: Plumlee as a capable passer and rim-runner, Clarkson as a microwave scorer and Roberson as the potential-laden defensive stalwart. All three, too, might be paid less as free agents this offseason.
Plumlee, 30, was tossed behind an emerging Jokic in 2016-17 and has since struggled to break out from that role – but he’s still shooting 61.7 percent from the floor this season and knows his limits. As an energy guy, he could remain in Denver and his average status across the board makes him an adequate, affordable solution for franchises filling out a depth chart.
Clarkson, 27, hasn’t always been on top, but he certainly helped resurrect Utah’s half-sunken ship earlier this season. Since the red-hot shooter arrived from Cleveland in December, he’s single-handedly saved the Jazz on multiple occasions. As a fine enough three-point shooter and consistent scorer, Clarkson is somebody that Utah would like to keep, but that might prove difficult given roster hurdles. But for a bench unit that has desperately needed the 6-foot-4 guard’s scoring punch, the conference contender ultimately may not have much choice.
The road for Roberson has been the most challenging of all, but not without plenty of promise. In Jan. 2018, the standout defensive player ruptured his left patellar tendon and missed the remainder of the year. Following setback after setback, Roberson still has yet to feature in another NBA game. Unbelievably, that makes him one of the most intriguing free agents in the entire class.
During an incredible breakout campaign, Roberson reached the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, mentioned alongside names like Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Throughout that 2016-17 season, Roberson was one of 11 players to finish with at least a block and steal per game. So if the 28-year-old is half the defender he used to be, he’ll be a steal in free agency – whether that’s in Oklahoma City again or elsewhere.
The Danilo Gallinari Category
Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City Thunder – Unrestricted – $22,615,559
The esteemed Danilo Gallinari Category only features Danilo Gallinari – go figure, right?
After entering the 2019-20 season as for-sure trade bait on a likely-to-be-bad Thunder roster that had just lost Paul George and Russell Westbrook, Gallinari has strongly spotlighted on the league’s biggest surprise team. In fact, despite his status as an unrestricted free agent barrelling down the pipeline, Oklahoma City decided to hold onto the Italian-born veteran to keep their dazzling postseason chase alive.
At the time of the season’s suspension, the Thunder were 40-24, a league-best 8-2 in their last 10 games and proud owners of the No. 5 postseason seed. Without question, Gallinari is a major reason why, and keeping him was worth the risk – even if he ends up leaving for nothing.
He’ll be 32 whenever the next campaign begins, and although he’s a talented scorer, a spotted injury history doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. Since he was drafted in 2008, Gallinari has played 70 or more games just twice (2009-10, 2012-13) and struggles to get back on the court once he’s initially hurt. In any case, after all these years, he’s posted back-to-back career seasons – one with the Los Angeles Clippers, then this campaign for Oklahoma City.
At 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 three-pointers on 41 percent from deep, he’s been an excellent fit with Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schröder and Steven Adams – and that very five-man lineup sports the best offensive rating by a considerable amount.
It’s hard to tell what will become of this once-makeshift Thunder roster when the offseason finally commences: Will they let Gallinari walk? Will Oklahoma City try to trade Paul again? What about Adams? For a franchise that was ready to reach the bottom of the barrel in their first-ever rebuild following that long-ago move from Seattle, this is uncharted territory.
If a return to the Thunder doesn’t pan out, Gallinari will have suitors – at the trade deadline the Miami HEAT aggressively pursued him, reportedly. And even if he doesn’t pull down another whopping $22.6 million per year deal again, Gallinari’s ability to space the floor and work as a secondary playmaker makes sense for most, if not all, of the usual suspects.
With basketball nowhere closer to resuming, and much of the collective public close to losing their minds, try to use Basketball Insiders’ coverage to your advantage. Whether as a simple distraction, a way to supply staff-meeting-at-the-virtual-water-cooler fodder or just as another reminder to go watch Mad Max: Fury Road again, we’ve got you covered.
We are all but hopelessly-optimistic Nuxs and this sand-filled, dunk-absent landscape feels a little less empty with some content — so, please, dig in.