NBA Daily: Four Teams With Buyer’s Remorse

The flurry of activity that was the 2019 free agency period reshaped the landscape of the league. Players like Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker and Bojan Bogdanovic had the basketball world salivating long before opening night. Even guys like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving played major roles in how the future of the league will play out.

We know which teams got it right. Obviously the LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat have had their moves pay off. Organizations like the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers did just as well simply by retaining their core players.

Unfortunately, every team is not able to hit a home run. Several front offices took a gamble that has either burned them or has put a pothole in their road to success. Four teams, in particular, have struck out as the season has played out.

The year is 2020, and so too is hindsight. The teams and players listed below haven’t had the success they thought they would, but like basketball, this whole process is a team effort. Ownership, executives, coaches and players all factor into these decisions, and sometimes they simply do not work out the way they envision.

Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers

After the surprising news that Horford would not be returning to Boston, it was difficult to find the ideal destination for the big man. He wanted to go to a place where he could still compete for a championship, but also still get the kind of money that he was seeking. Philadelphia was the spot, but the puzzle pieces just haven’t fit together from the beginning.

Horford is still an adequate defender who is excellent at communicating. His statistical numbers are down in virtually every category. His fit alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid has been one of the biggest problems for the Sixers this season. With one or both of them out of the lineup, He has played better, but is still a far cry from the force that he was in his previous years.

The 33-year old center signed a four-year contract for $109 million, which may have been why it was so difficult to move him before the trade deadline. Should Philly stumble in the postseason (if it happens) and decide to really shake things up this summer, Horford could be on the move yet again.

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

Perhaps the most surprising move that hasn’t panned out this season was the addition of Conley in Utah. Since the days of Deron Williams nearly a decade ago, the Jazz has desperately needed a playmaking point guard with a legitimate jumper. Acquiring a talent like Conley was supposed to give them that star guard to put alongside their sensational shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell.

While the other teams on this list dished out a hefty contract, the Jazz just absorbed Conley’s. They had to give up four rotation players and a first round draft pick, but this was supposed to have been the move to put them over the top. They added Bogdanovic right after making this move, and they were viewed as one of the most promising teams heading into the season.

On paper, the fit seemed ideal. The idea was to take some of the ball handing and shot-creation responsibilities away from Mitchell. The main issue has been the pick-and-pop situation in Utah. After spending 12 seasons in Memphis playing alongside Marc Gasol, Conley is now running a two-man game with Rudy Gobert.

The two big men couldn’t possibly be more different — in terms of their strengths on offense. While Gasol was more versatile and had a good jump shot from anywhere on the floor, Gobert is only a weapon on offense if he is near the basket. His numbers have been dreadful this season, but Utah has a wizard named Quin Snyder that has tweaked things a bit to somewhat turn things around.

Tomas Satoransky & Thaddeus Young, Chicago Bulls

Not much has worked out at all for the Bulls this season, aside from Zach LaVine. From the coaching to the player execution on the court, it has been quite a disappointing year for everyone in Chicago. Injuries are mostly to blame, as they have been hammered with them since day one. With such a young roster, the thought process was to add some veteran leadership to help shape the core group.

Chicago gave Satoransky and Young each a three-year deal, with $30 million going to the point guard and $43.63 million to the versatile forward. While neither player has made a huge impact, much of their work is done behind the scenes and in the locker room with the young guys. They have had to play more because of the injuries up and down the roster, but their outlook going forward isn’t very clear.

The Bulls drafted Coby White to be their future starting point guard, and he has shown incredible flashes this season as one of the top rookies in the league. They have Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. as their frontline of the future, with Chandler Hutchison waiting in the wings behind another veteran in Otto Porter. Jim Boylen may or may not return next season, but the Bulls still have an odd roster on their hands for the next couple of years.

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Whether or not the Knicks actually struck out on Durant and Irving is up for debate. What isn’t up for debate is the fact that their season has been a colossal failure. With so much money to throw at free agents in the summer, New York did just that. In what was a bizarre fury of signings, they led with Randle as their main piece.

The Knicks gave Randle a three-year deal for $62.10 million, which did not seem absurd at the time. After a career year in New Orleans, Randle made the move to The Big Apple with the idea that the franchise was ready to turn things around with him as the catalyst.

His overall numbers haven’t been terrible, but the execution and results have been. His shooting percentages are down drastically from last season. The 25-year old is shooting 27 percent from three-point range and has the lowest effective field goal percentage since his rookie season.

The confusing roster construction and shaky coaching situations are more likely to blame for New York’s 20-44 record. Judging from the circus of events that we have seen from this organization this season, perhaps it is Randle who has remorse in this scenario.