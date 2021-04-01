NBA
NBA Daily: Luke Kennard’s Increased Role
With Lou Williams in Atlanta, Luke Kennard has made good on extra playing time, proving himself invaluable in the Clippers’ chase for a ring.
When Luke Kennard signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers back in December, it was assumed that he was going to be a key player in the rotation this season.
The Clippers acquired Kennard in a draft-day trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons, a move that shipped out Landry Shamet, who had been carving out a role as a sharpshooter off the bench. The move was initially seen as an upgrade due to Kennard’s superior shooting, ball-handling and improving playmaking ability.
For the most part, Kennard started just like that – as a sparkplug off the Clippers’ bench. His ability to drive and kick to open shooters was invaluable. But in February, Kennard was forced out of the lineup due to a knee injury, and opportunity is everything in the NBA.
During his brief absence, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann came on strong and seemingly played him out of the rotation. Heading into the All-Star break, he had a couple of DNP’s mixed in with garbage time minutes. But he did have a solid game against the Washington Wizards right before the break. Although the Clippers lost, he came off the bench that game and put up 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
Things can change quickly, and they certainly did for Kennard. On Mar. 22 against the Atlanta Hawks, the Clippers found themselves down 63-48 after two quarters. In the second half, head coach Tyronn Lue, frustrated with his team’s effort, pulled the starters and threw out an all-bench lineup including Kennard.
Kennard helped will the team to a come-from-behind win with 20 points on a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. After the game, Lue said that Kennard definitely earned more minutes moving forward. Kennard called it one of the best games he’s ever played in.
“It’s up there, I think it’s definitely one of the most fun games I’ve been a part of in my basketball career. Not even just NBA, but just playing basketball, that’s top two, if not at the top. That was a lot of fun,” Kennard told media after the game. “The group that was in, and just hearing the guys on the sideline, the way that they were cheering us on as we made that run, that’s just what a team is all about. That was a lot of fun, it’s definitely up there with one of the best games and definitely one of the best experiences that I’ve had.”
Since then, Lue has made good on his word and Kennard has been featured more prominently in the rotation. With the Clippers trading Lou Williams at the deadline, there’s been a need for a bench leader and Kennard certainly fits that description.
Playing as the ball-handler in the pick and roll has become a strength of Kennard’s and, with Williams gone and Patrick Beverley sidelined with a knee injury, his skill-set has been much-appreciated. His numbers in the past few games may not jump off the stat sheet, but he’s been a positive contributor during Los Angeles’ recent six-game win streak. He’s stayed ready and credits the coaching staff in practice with his continued development and game success.
“It’s just something I’ve been working on in practice the last couple weeks, and especially the last few practices we’ve had. We’ve just been getting that work in with everybody no matter who it is,” Kennard said. “It’s just definitely something we’ve watched film over, stuff we’ve worked on, and that’s just credit to the coaches of putting us in those positions that we have worked on and we are continuing to get better at.”
While his performance against the Hawks may have been one of the best of his career considering the circumstances, his game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Mar. 29 might have been even better.
He got the start in place of Paul George, who was out with a foot injury, and he poured in 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, 5-for-6 from three-point range and 5 rebounds against one of the best teams in the league and a possible title contender. He’s just been trying to do his part making the defense pay when they focus on George or Kawhi Leonard.
“It definitely feels great, just the confidence everybody has in me and each other. That’s another thing that we’ve built, just getting comfortable and just believing in each other. I really believe that we’re doing that right now,” Kennard said. “Credit to the coaches for putting us in positions and those guys on just making the right play, making the right passes, reading the defense and hitting open guys. For me, it was just staying aggressive, being ready to shoot the ball and just trying to make plays.”
Kennard gives the Clippers an added dimension in their pursuit of a championship this season. In their season-long quest for an additional point guard, newcomer Rajon Rondo certainly will bring needed playmaking and leadership to the team. But while Kennard’s playmaking might not be on the level of Rondo, his offensive game is much better.
The Clippers hit a little bit of a rough patch on their road trip right before the All-Star break, but they’ve found their stride a little bit since then. Kennard has seen it and he can feel the camaraderie the team has started to build.
The team has multiple players shuffling in and out of the lineup with injuries here and there, but Kennard remains optimistic.
“I think the first thing we need to do is just continue to get healthy. Obviously, we’re a really good team, and when we add those guys back, it’s just going to take us up another level,” Kennard said. “We’ve hit our little rough patch before we hit this steak. Once we got back from that road trip, we’re like, let’s get on a little roll, a little streak here. Guys are dialed in, guys are locked in,”
That definitely shows a lot of character and just the competitiveness of this team. We want to compete, we want to win each and every game. We definitely see something building here and we’re getting more comfortable with each other. That’s a big thing, just learning everybody. A lot of new pieces this year, obviously, so we’re getting very comfortable, and we know there’s another level we can get to as well.”
NBA Daily: Does Aaron Gordon Raise The Nuggets’ Ceiling?
Is Aaron Gordon the Denver Nuggets’ missing piece? Ariel Pacheco takes a look at the newest Nugget and his fit on the roster.
Without a doubt, the Denver Nuggets were trade deadline winners.
Not only did they add some serious depth and athleticism behind Nikola Jokic in JaVale McGee, but Denver also made a splash in trading for Aaron Gordon, one of the biggest names on the market. On the surface, the deal made a ton of sense for the Nuggets, as they not only added one of the NBA’s hottest commodities, an athletic wing with solid accuracy from three and some playmaking chops, but they acquired another versatile chess piece to use as they see fit on the defensive end.
Though he is much more suited to play power forward, Gordon can slide between either forward spots and, in a pinch, could even give some minutes as a small ball center. The ability to both play and defend multiple positions should allow the Nuggets to switch far more often on defense, while Gordon can take the tougher defensive assignments from Michael Porter Jr., an okay but not great defender at this point in his young career.
With the Orlando Magic, Gordon was often miscast as a primary creator offensively. While he certainly has the talent and skill to initiate the offense, it isn’t the best use of Gordon’s abilities. While he can be the core of a defensive unit, Gordon is much more suited to play a secondary role on offense with time off-the-ball, time which he should see far more of with an elite creator like Jokic. Denver should accentuate his strengths more so than the Magic ever could, given the construction of their roster over the last few seasons.
That said, there is a hope that Gordon’s game might leap to another level in Denver. The Magic, while they did their best to assemble talent around him, have ranked as a bottom-eight offense every season of his career. Gordon, never played with so called “elite” talent at the guard position, while Nikola Vucevic, likely his most talented teammate, arguably made life more difficult as he clogged the lane siphoned touches from Gordon in the frontcourt.
But that should change in Denver. Yes, Gordon’s most talented teammate, Jokic, is still as center, but the Nuggets have far more talent in their backcourt than Orlando ever did in Gordon’s time with a team — and that may just lead to some easy, career-best offense from him.
One of the NBA’s best cutters, Gordon will have the opportunity to truly showcase that talent with Denver. With Facundo Campazzo, Jamal Murray, Jokic and others, the Nuggets boast a bevy of good-to-elite passers that should be able to create space for Gordon and easily find him as he dives to the basket. Likewise, with the defense no longer keyed in on him as a top-option, Gordon should come by far easier shots than the heavily contested jumpers and layups he frequented in Orlando.
Further, Gordon has also shown an ability to create for others. Averaging a career-high in assists at 4.1 per game, his passing should only excel in Denver with strong shooters such as Murray, Porter and even Jokic prowling the perimeter. And Denver should see their biggest boon in Gordon’s defense, which should help to further mitigate the loss of Jerami Grant. Grant’s departure, and the effect he had on the Nuggets’ success, was obvious as the team stumbled out of the gate.
Gordon’s played in just one game with the Nuggets so far, but the (very) early returns are promising. The fit seems to be as good in action as it appears to be on paper.
Here, Gordon gets a back screen from Murray and Jokic finds him for the easy dunk — the first of many expected for Gordon as the regular season nears its end.
Here, Gordon displays his great instincts as a cutter. The open space created by Jokic and Murray on the outside should make for easy points for Gordon and Denver on most nights.
And again, Jokic’s presence opens up a ton of space. While Gordon has never been a great shooter, he might see more open looks in this short stint with the Nuggets than he ever did with the Magic.
It’s just one game, but Gordon and the Nuggets can and should be a fruitful marriage for both parties. He raises both their ceiling and floor while they, in turn, should make it significantly easier for Gordon in all over the floor, but especially on offense. With him in the fold, Denver can match up with just about any team in the Western Conferece and, with their bench bolstered by Paul Millsap, whose move into a reserve role should accomadate Gordon, they have even more depth to throw at teams both now and in the postseason.
The Nuggets traded away rookie RJ Hampton, Gary Harris and a 2025 protected first-round pick for Aaron Gordon. It’s a win-now move that signals the confidence they have in their ability to go the distance this season. Having turned around their season and facing a West made up largely of question marks and a reigning champion with both of its stars injured, Denver saw their opportunity and seized it.
And Gordon may just be the piece they need to push themselves over the top.
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – March 29
With big-time injuries to LeBron James and Joel Embiid in recent weeks, Tristan Tucker takes a look at how the landscape of the MVP race is changing.
Since Basketball Insiders’ last MVP update, significant injuries struck two of the frontrunners of the race. Despite it being late March, with teams gearing up for playoff pushes, the MVP ladder looks drastically different. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the many shakeups that have occurred in the past two weeks.
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (Previous: 2)
The last man standing from this season’s earlier three-man MVP race, Jokic has a stronger case than anyone else. Jokic’s play is consistent and he’s leading the Nuggets further and further into the playoff race, as the Nuggets are 4-2 since the last ladder. Across that span, Jokic is averaging 25.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
Those numbers are very close to Jokic’s season averages, but he shot 62.3 percent from the floor and 52.4 percent from three-point range in that time.
With Aaron Gordon now on board following the NBA trade deadline, the Nuggets have a real shot at moving up the standings. Denver is just 3.5 games out of the second seed in the west with tests against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers on the horizon.
Jokic has a legitimate chance at being the first true center to be named MVP since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-00. So much for the center position being obsolete.
2. James Harden, Brooklyn Nets (Previous: 5)
By his own bold proclamation, James Harden is the MVP. While he isn’t quite there, he has a stronger case than anyone sans Jokic. The Nets are 31-15, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving missing a combined 42 games. Harden is leading the league in assists, while scoring 25.8 points per game.
James Harden, on whether or not he belongs in the MVP conversation: "I am the MVP."
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 27, 2021
The Nets are 17-2 in games Harden has played in since Feb. 10. And in the last two weeks, Harden is averaging 30.8 points, 11.4 assists, 8 rebounds and 2 steals per game. In that span, Harden put up two 40-point performances, one of which was a triple-double against the Indiana Pacers.
With Harden on the floor, the Nets are simply dominant. Both Irving and Harden deserve immense credit for keeping Brooklyn competitive without Durant. Adding Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge will help take the load off the duo’s shoulders.
3. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (Previous: Not Ranked)
Lillard deserves more buzz for the way the Blazers are playing this season. Portland is 28-18, winners of three straight and six of the last eight. That record leaves the Blazers tied with the Nuggets, just 3.5 games out of second place.
34.0 PPG
54.5% from the field
100% from the free throw line
Have a week, @dame_lillard! @CarMax | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/l1H4tas9ou
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 22, 2021
In the last two weeks, Lillard is averaging 25.3 points, just below his season average of 30 points per game, to go with 6.5 assists. With Jusuf Nurkic and CJ McCollum back from injury, Portland has a chance to go on a run, especially after the acquisition of Norman Powell from the Toronto Raptors.
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Previous: 4)
Antetokounmpo hasn’t played many games since the last update, leaving him in the same position for the last two weeks. However, the Bucks are one of the hottest teams in the league, 13-3 since Feb. 19. Currently, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career high in assists per game with 6.4, continuing to evolve in a year where Milwaukee will desperately try to get over the hump.
5. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Previous: 1)
Embiid hasn’t played since March 12, but his team is 6-2 in games without him, two factors that severely hinder his MVP case. However, Embiid still lands in the fifth slot this week, his 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game are too good to ignore. Embiid is resuming on-court basketball activities this week, making his return seem somewhat imminent.
6. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (Previous: 3)
James is in a similar spot as Embiid, but his team is just 2-3 in games he has missed. James is expected to miss four to six weeks with his injury, an unfortunate circumstance for a player as dominant in his 18th season as he was in his first. “The King” is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season.
Honorable Mention: Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers (Previous: NR)
Leonard’s Clippers are 6-1 in their last seven games, with Leonard averaging 23 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 36.8 percent from deep during that time. Many of Los Angeles’s recent wins are flat-out dominant, with a 27-point win over the Charlotte Hornets and a 33-point win over the San Antonio Spurs. Be on the lookout for a late-season surge from the Clippers while the Lakers deal with injuries.
With so many shakeups in the rankings this week, it just goes to show how unpredictable this league can be. Follow along with Basketball Insiders to see how teams prepare for playoff runs with under 30 games to go until the end of the season!
NBA Daily: Oklahoma City’s Master Plan
In the midst of a complete teardown, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have some big decisions to make in the coming seasons. But, behind their war chest stuffed with draft picks and their young, star point guard, the Thunder have all of the necessary ingredients for their rebuild to be a major success
Though it may seem like forever ago, it has only been nine years since the Oklahoma City Thunder were playing in the NBA Finals. The young quartet of Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka was unable to stop the Miami HEAT’s “Big Three,” as the team captured their first of two consecutive titles.
After four trips to the Western Conference Finals in the last decade, the Thunder now are in the midst of their first true rebuild since their time in Oklahoma City began. General manager Sam Presti has been a very busy man over the past few seasons. In fact, there were five players from the All-Star game this season that once played for the Thunder.
Plenty of high-caliber players have come and gone through Oklahoma, including Durant, Harden, Westbrook, Ibaka, Steven Adams, Reggie Jackson, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Carmelo Anthony, Paul George, Jerami Grant, Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul and George Hill. Al Horford will soon be added to this laundry list of names.
Horford plans to remain w/ OKC teammates and train at the team’s facility. After season, Horford will have 2 years, $53M left on deal and Sam Presti has pledged to work w/ Horford and his agent Jason Glushon on finding a destination that fits better with this stage of his career. https://t.co/TjNoJ4w2zE
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021
Though many of those were brief stops, it has paid off for the franchise in terms of acquiring young talent like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and, of course, plenty of future draft compensation.
After a couple of moves before last week’s trade deadline, the Thunder now project to have 34 draft picks over the next seven years. That is 17 first round picks and 17 second round picks, with a few swap options along the way as well.
The Thunder currently have 13 players on their roster with less than three full years of NBA experience. Oklahoma City will certainly not use every one of these 34 picks on players. This is where they will need to remain patient as they construct their roster over the coming years.
The most coveted asset that any franchise can possess is future draft picks. When these teams are bad, their own picks become even more valuable. Teams will come calling when it is time for them to rebuild and/or reload their rosters. This is the key to Oklahoma City’s future.
Two critical areas for small-market teams are player development and their ability to make smart draft decisions. The Thunder have demonstrated the ability to be exceptional at both. Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, Isaiah Roby, Moses Brown and Kenrich Williams have all impressed this season, while the continued growth of Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort will be instrumental going forward.
In terms of financial flexibility, the Thunder are in an excellent position, too, due largely to their creativity. The work of their front office has been nothing short of magnificent.
The Thunder now have the below big trade exceptions available:
💰$27.5M Adams)
💰$12.8M (Ariza)
💰$10.1M (Gallinari)
💰$7.37M (Oubre Jr.)
The original Gallinari $19.5M exception was used to acquire Meyers Leonard allowing OKC to create a new $12.8M TE.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 17, 2021
The Thunder are in a good position in terms of player contracts as well. Aside from Horford, they do not have a player on their roster making more than $7 million this season. Darius Miller and Justin Jackson are the only other two players making more than Gilgeous-Alexander’s $4.1 million salary. They have even more money coming off their books next season and still have Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and Brown under contract.
Oklahoma City’s draft history should provide their fan base with confidence as they proceed to rebuild. Dating back to their days in Seattle, this franchise has hit on the draft seemingly every year. In addition to Durant, Westbrook, Ibaka and Harden, they have done well with first-round selections.
These picks have not all been the same caliber as those MVP-level players but guys like Adams, Jackson and Cameron Payne were solid contributors. Though the players were traded, their last two first-round picks of Brandon Clarke and Immanuel Quickley look promising as well.
The Thunder have made the playoffs every year since 2009 with the exception of the 2014-15 season. There won’t be any postseason play for them this year but they have not embraced any form of tanking.
Despite the lack of elite talent on their roster, the Thunder still own a better record than seven other teams. Mark Daigneault may be the least recognizable coach in the league, but he has done an outstanding job with this young group. They have proven to be one of the better defensive teams as the players have bought into the system.
Oklahoma City’s situation is similar to a few other teams in recent years. The Memphis Grizzlies continue to improve each season with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr leading their young core. They have hit on those same two key areas; drafting and player development. De’Anthony Melton, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and Clarke have all contributed to their growth as an organization.
The Atlanta Hawks are another young team on the rise but are a little further ahead thanks to some recent trades and free-agent signings. Trae Young, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter have all blossomed alongside the veteran players added to the roster. These guys benefited from the guidance of Vince Carter in his final two seasons in Atlanta. Oklahoma City now hopes that Horford may be able to provide the same thing to their young nucleus.
Philadelphia took a much different approach when they coined their “trust the process” phrase. Tanking is no longer viewed as a path to rebuild, due to several changes that the league has made. The New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets have also taken different angles to rebuilding their respective teams.
There is no standard way of rebuilding that is set in stone for every franchise to follow. Because of their assets and youth, the Thunder have the luxury of being patient throughout the entire process.
Over the next several years, Oklahoma City will focus on the draft and explore the idea of taking on reclamation projects similar to what the Brooklyn Nets have done. When the time is right, they will be able to cash in some of their remaining assets to acquire even more talent to put them back into contention.
This is Presti’s 15th season as general manager of the organization. He has garnered a wealth of compliments and praise for his collection of assets in recent years. While it is well deserved, the expectations are that he will be able to turn this into premier talent.
It is a tall order for anyone, but the Thunder can sleep easy at night knowing that they have the right man for the job.