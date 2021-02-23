NBA
NBA Daily: Who Else Should Be Let Go?
DeMarcus Cousins and the Houston Rockets have parted ways, rather amicably. What veteran might be given the freedom to join a contender of their choosing next?
The Houston Rockets made an interesting move recently, parting ways with DeMarcus Cousins — and it seems like the agreement was mutual.
The Rockets want to play younger and a different style to what would suit Cousins on the court. Cousins, meanwhile, has proven he’s healthy and wanted to play for a team that’s more focused on winning a title right now. They did him a favor and, in the process, likely earned some favor with agents, both Cousins and those representing other players.
But are there any other players out there that could do with the same sort of move? Every player, young or old, wants to win games, but who, in particular, might be able to work out a similar sort of deal to what Cousins and the Rockets have done?
Trevor Ariza, Oklahoma City Thunder
A lot of people have forgotten that Ariza is even on the Thunder. Well, sort of, anyway; since they acquired him, Ariza has yet to report to the team, which is perfectly okay with Oklahoma City as they determine what to do with him next.
Of course, the 16-year journeyman has no interest in playing for the rebuilding Thunder. Likewise, rather than play Ariza, Oklahoma City would like more than anything to move him to a contender for a potential future asset.
At this point in his career, what exactly can Ariza bring to the table? The 6-foot-8 versatile wing is still a strong defender and the type of veteran presence any younger contender might want in the locker room. Ariza also shot 40 percent from three last season, the second-highest mark of his career. Look for someone to take a chance on him and, while it might not open up minutes for any rookies or younger players in Oklahoma City, like the Cousins-Rockets move it could buildup considerable goodwill with agents and potential free agents down the road.
Austin Rivers, New York Knicks
There would no longer appear to be a place for Austin Rivers in the New York Knicks’ backcourt. Since adding Derrick Rose, Rivers has dropped behind him, fellow veteran Elfrid Payton and rookie Immanuel Quickley in the Knicks’ guard rotation. And, with only one non-guaranteed year left on his deal, New York could easily let him go without any long-term cap space ramifications.
Rivers has, more or less, looked like the same player he was a season ago. But, with the addition of Rose and the emergence of Quickely, there just isn’t playing time to go around. And, as the Knicks look to build off this season and potentially compete as soon as next year, they could stand to build a positive reputation, to show other players that they can take care of their veteran players.
And, while Rivers may want to stay in New York, giving him the opportunity to choose his next team reflects significantly better on the Knicks than leaving him to rot on the bench or flipping him to a squad he doesn’t want to play for ever could.
Wayne Ellington, Detroit Pistons
Ellington seemed to be a signing that the Pistons would flip for an asset if he performed well. And, to his credit, he’s done just that: shooting 42.1 percent from three this season, Ellington would provide a nice bench boost to just about any contender.
Detroit has already shown a willingness to play younger guys over veterans. Rose was moved earlier this month, while it was recently reported that Blake Griffin would hit the bench permanently as the team either looked to negotiate a buyout or find a suitable trade for the veteran forward. While Ellington may not be the contributor Rose is, or the type Griffin could be in the right situation, he’s a solid piece on an expiring deal, something that could make him extremely attractive to competing teams that are looking to maintain flexibility beyond this season.
Tony Snell, Atlanta Hawks
Snell was traded to the Hawks this past offseason and, while he has played well when given the opportunity, it’s been hard for him to earn minutes on a team that is loaded on the wing. Through 17 games this season, Snell is averaging just 13.6 minutes, a career-low. That said, he’s a strong three-point shooter and, like Ellington, could be a nice end-of-the-rotation upgrade for a contender.
The veteran presence of Snell is certainly attractive as well, but the Hawks, with a potent mix of veteran talent and high upside youth, should do right by him and allow him to find a situation that might lead to more time on the court.
Whether if be by trade, buyout or letting the player go, you can expect movement from these four players (and more) over the next month as we inch closer to the NBA’s trade deadline.
NBA Daily: Will We See The Real Andre Drummond?
Now that Andre Drummond is on the verge of switching teams again, Matt John looks into if he could thrive in a lesser role wherever he ends up.
Andre Drummond is available. Repeat. Andre Drummond, the two-time All-Star, four-time rebounding champ, walking double-double and ball-swatter, is available. Not just available. Available for cheap.
Cheap in the sense that you wouldn’t have to give up a whole lot of assets outside of matching salaries to get him. You probably won’t do much better for such a low price. Who wouldn’t want someone who averages 17 points, 13 rebounds, almost three assists, and at least one block and one steal a game for pennies on the dollar?
The only reason why the Cleveland Cavaliers are getting rid of him is that they got the younger, more effective big in Jarrett Allen who fits their timeline like a glove. The Land wasn’t big enough for both Allen and Drummond from the start, so the latter’s exodus seemed unavoidable.
But what will hang over both his and Cleveland’s heads is that when they got him for spare parts last year, which signified what his value truly was to NBA teams. Now, asking for spare parts in return for Andre Drummond might be too optimistic when this situation is done and over with.
There aren’t a whole lot of teams that have $28.75 million in deadweight contracts or trade exceptions for that matter – the one that the Boston Celtics possess from the Gordon Hayward trade is $250,000 (give or take) lower than Drummond’s current salary, and even if they could match, they’d have to get rid of $5+ million to fit him into their team salary. The ones that do aren’t in dire need of someone like Andre Drummond or would probably rather save what they have for someone better.
But any NBA viewer who’s watched Andre Drummond knows the real issue with acquiring him. His numbers can wow you as much as his winning percentage can put you off. But that red flag has been the monkey on Drummond’s back for quite some time now.
“He can get you 30-20 and have no impact on the game.”
-NBA Scout on Andre Drummond
(via @SmithRaps) pic.twitter.com/aJClQam9Im
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 15, 2021
OK, so Andre Drummond is never going to be ‘the guy’ on a championship team, or even be included in a vaunted ‘Big 3’ that the NBA has so heavily popularized. That ship has sailed. The question that remains is if he can be an effective player on a winning team in the NBA. The fact remains that Drummond has minimal playoff experience – eight games total – and zero playoff success to his name. But is that on him?
Let’s go back to the most team success Drummond has ever had as a pro. The best team Drummond ever played for record-wise was the 2015-16 Pistons. They went 44-38, snagged the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and were promptly swept by the LeBron-led Cavaliers. Drummond was not all that great in that series, putting up around 17 points, nine rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game to go with almost 52 percent shooting, according to Basketball-Reference.
But for a player whose harshest criticism centers around his stats being empty calories, the Pistons were demonstrably better when Drummond was on the floor. According to NBA.com, Detroit’s offense scored 8.8 more points per 100 possessions and surrendered 11 fewer points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor. The Cavaliers may have taken care of business against Drummond and co., but he was doing his part.
It’s worth mentioning that the Pistons gave the Cavaliers a better fight than your typically-swept eighth seed. The point differential between the two over the four games was 5, 17, 10 and 2. Not bad for a team going up against the soon-to-be-crowned champions in the first round.
But that was the furthest Drummond ever went, all back when he was considered the face of the Pistons. The best players surrounding him at that time were Tobias Harris, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. All of whom were either previously or are currently reliable supporting cast on good teams, but none of them would ever be considered the main ingredient on a championship team.
Five years later, we’ve known for some time now that Drummond isn’t that guy either. However, what we don’t know is what he would look like if his role was relegated to more of a complementary type. When this saga with Cleveland concludes, that’s probably where he’s headed.
If there’s one thing interested suitors should be excited about with the prospect of bringing in Drummond in a smaller role, it’s that we’ve seen players in similar situations as Drummond thrive in it. Take Andrew Wiggins.
Wiggins came into this league with expectations that, at this point, he’s never going to fulfill. One could argue that the results make him look like a disappointment while another could counter that point by saying that maybe our expectations were a little too high. In any case, that doesn’t matter now because, in Golden State, he’s had a fresh start, and he’s rolled with it.
In his first full season with the Warriors, we’re not seeing Andrew Wiggins as an All-Star. We’re seeing Andrew Wiggins, the efficient and reliable two-way wing.
Just look at the shooting numbers. An effective field goal percentage of 53.6 percent? A true shooting percentage of 55.7 percent? A three-point shooting percentage of almost 37 percent? All career-highs for Wiggins according to Basketball-Reference. The 17.7 points per game are definitely lower than what we’ve seen in the past from Wiggins, but Golden State never asked for him to be their go-to guy for that.
With more energy at his behest, we’ve also seen Wiggins step it up on the defensive side of the ball that… he might actually be making a case for NBA All-Defense?!
Top defenders this season by defended field goal percentage with a minimum of 200 DFGA:
1. Mike Conley – 38.1% (86/226)
2. Andrew Wiggins – 38.5% (141/366)
3. Jakob Poeltl – 39.3% (137/349)
4. Kevin Durant – 39.3% (90/229)
5. Jamal Murray – 39.8% (86/216) pic.twitter.com/z4aw6BFm7T
— r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) February 16, 2021
Some guys just need to find the right role for them. Andrew Wiggins has seemingly found who he truly is in Golden State. We shouldn’t care anymore if that means he’s never going to be a star. On the flip side, some guys are just meant to be in a starring role. Gordon Hayward flustered Celtics fans with his inconsistency and indecisiveness because being fourth in the pecking order was not what he was used to nor he was brought on to do in the first place. Now we’re seeing a renaissance from Hayward because Charlotte has tasked him with much more responsibility.
We’ve seen Drummond in a starring role, and from what we’ve seen, even though he can put up bedazzling numbers, his team doesn’t benefit much from what he does on the court. But maybe, just maybe, it might be because they expected too much from him much as we all did with Wiggins.
Now, of course, we need to confront the elephant in the room: Wiggins is a wing while Drummond is a big. Those are two very different positions, especially in the modern NBA. There’s no telling if we’re going to see Drummond make the same adjustment. We’ve seen centers – specifically ones that possess similar skillsets as Drummond – have to adapt to lesser roles, and it hasn’t been pretty.
Hassan Whiteside was one of Miami’s go-to guys before Portland acquired him to be Jusuf Nurkic’s temporary replacement. Now, he’s playing spot minutes as Sacramento’s third center on their depth chart. DeAndre Jordan was a vital cog in Lob City before he went to Dallas and was used as salary filler to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. Now he’s the starting center for one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
When that time arrives, we’ll see if Drummond really is an empty calorie big as his critics have pointed out, or if he’s a product of mediocrity just dying to prove he can contribute to a good team.
Glass half-empty would say it’s the former. Glass half-full would say it’s the latter. But for now, only time can tell.
What We Learned: Western Conference Week 10
What did Week 10 reveal in the Western Conference? Ariel Pacheco takes a look in the most recent edition of Basketball Insiders’ “What We Learned” series.
We’re quickly approaching the All-Star break in what, to this point, has been a very odd season. Soem teams are starting to find their rhythm while others are struggling. As for individual players, we’re seeing guys put up monster numbers on an almost nightly basis.
There’s a lot of basketball being played, so here’s what we learned in the Western Conference this week.
Zion Williamson Unlocked
The Pelicans have started giving Zion Williamson a lot more responsibility in terms of initiating the offense and, in turn, Williamson has become one of the most unstoppable forces in the entire NBA. He has relentlessly attacked the basket with his athleticism and insane touch around the rim. His efficiency is through the roof and his play is deserving of an All-Star spot.
In his last five games, Williamson is averaging 30.4 points and 4.2 assists while shooting an incredible 71.3 percent from the field. Most of his work is coming right at the basket and there doesn’t seem to be a defense that can stop him from getting there. It’s a real glimpse of what Williamson could look like at his best and it’s something that should terrify opposing teams.
Williamson’s play aside, the Pelicans still struggle to win on a consistent basis. Their defense has been awful all season long, routinely giving up over 120 points per game. If they can figure out their defensive issues and string some wins together, New Orleans could pose a serious threat in the season’s second half.
Trail Blazers Winning Despite Injuries
The Portland Trail Blazers, for what seems like the entire season, have dealt with injuries to key guys like Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum and Zach Collins. Still, somehow, they are the hottest team in the NBA, with the longest current win streak at six straight games. As guys have stepped up, the team has thrived.
Gary Trent Jr. has scored efficiently while providing great defense. Enes Kanter has been a double-double machine as a starter. Anfernee Simons has started to find his game, scoring in double digits in 11 of his last 14 games off the bench. Camelo Anthony has filled his role as a scorer of the bench rather nicely.
While those guys have stepped up, no one has done more for the team than Damian Lillard.
It’s hard to state just how great Lillard has been this season. He’s carried this team to the fourth seed amidst all the injuries, planting himself firmly in the MVP conversation. A large reason for the team’s success is how they’ve performed in close games; Lillard, in particular, has hit huge shots in the clutch on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, his 43-point, 16-assist performance against the Pelicans this week was one the best games by anyone on the season.
Jokic Keeping Nuggets Afloat
Nikola Jokic has been arguably the best player in basketball to this point. It is a marvel that he’s able to play the way he does at his size. His season averages of 27 points, 11.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists are reflective of his remarkable style of play. Jokic has multiple 40-plus point performances as well and a 50-point game in a loss to the Kings a few weeks back.
Despite his play, the Nuggets have struggled this season and the team’s success is the only real negative in his MVP case. In Mason Plumlee and Jerami Grant, they lost two key players to Detroit. They’ve also got inconsistent play from Jamal Murray, who had a 50-point outburst against the Cavaliers this week but has been up and down otherwise. Michael Porter Jr. missed significant time due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Nuggets have managed a 16-14 record, good enough for seventh in the Western Conference. After last year’s playoffs, there were high hopes for this team. Jokic has largely kept them afloat. There’s still plenty of time left for the Nuggets to find that level they were at last season, but it’s concerning they haven’t looked like the same caliber of team.
Best in The West?
As of right now, there are three teams that are clearly in a tier above everyone else: the Utah Jazz, Los Angles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. All three teams have pretty good cases for being the top team, but all three equally share some concerns as well.
The Jazz have the best record of any team in the NBA, while they’ve also managed the best net rating at 9.0. However, the question with the Jazz is if they have enough top-end talent to compete come the postseason. It’s a fair question, but we have seen Donovan Mitchell raise his game to that level before — the Jazz will need him to do so again if they want to win a title.
The defending champion Lakers are second in the West. Still, despite their great record, they haven’t played to that same level this season. They also now have injury concerns with Anthony Davis now sidelined with a calf strain. Simply put, the Lakers need a fully healthy Davis to win a championship this season. They still have LeBron James which will always give them a shot, but at the moment there seem to be more questions than answers.
The Clippers, despite their talent, have become a sort of underdog in terms of title teams. Third in the West and third in net rating. They have been a great offensive team and their depth has been an asset. They also seem to have much better on-court chemistry this year. The concern with them is related to their performance in last year’s playoffs and whether they can put that in the past or not.
The NBA is an ever-changing beast that can look different even on a week-to-week basis. Be sure to check back for our next installment of What We Learned.
NBA Daily: Is Karl-Anthony Towns the Next Star to Want Out?
Drew Maresca explores the likelihood of a Karl-Anthony Towns trade request.
Karl-Anthony Towns is clearly a patient man, but anyone with a brain observing the situation in Minnesota has to be asking themselves the same question – how much more can he take?
Towns is currently in his sixth season. He’s played for four head coaches, including the team’s latest hire, Chris Finch as well as multiple head executives. Towns has seen his fair share of teammates come and go, too: Andrew Wiggins was the team’s “future” when Towns was drafted. Zach LaVine was a core piece. Jimmy Butler came and, rather explosively, left. Derrick Rose made a brief appearance. And, most recently, the team leveraged their immediate future on Towns’ friend, D’Angelo Russell.
A revolving door is a bad way of showing your star you’re committed to him. And, regardless of why it’s happened, it’s fairly obvious that the same degree of turnover is far less common in more successful organizations.
In fact, if the team could just win some games, the above points might just be moot – but the Timberwolves have done almost nothing on that front as of late. What’s more, the sheer amount of turnover is symptomatic of that losing; since Towns’ rookie season (and including the first 31 games of 2020-21), the Timberwolves have won slightly less than 40 percent of the games they’ve played, qualifying for the playoffs once in their lone winning season (2017-18).
Towns, the consummate professional, has been diplomatic through the whole process and said all of the right things: “If you want to build a legacy we got to win,” Towns told Chris Hine of Star Tribune. “And I want to build my legacy here so I want to win with the Wolves, and I’m going to do everything I possibly can to keep step-by-step, brick-by-brick, building something and a culture here that’s going to stand here for a long time.
But there’s only so much any player can put up with before their eyes drift for greener pastures. And it’s fair to wonder how far Towns is from his breaking point.
In his time in Minnesota, Kevin Garnett went through, more or less, the same experience Towns is going through now. Garnett, for much of his time with the Timberwolves, was a top-five player in the league. But he also watched his prime waste away, as the team, time after time, mishandled even the simplest of situations. Stephon Marbury. Joe Smith. Latrell Sprewell. Management just couldn’t get the job done.
No, Towns hasn’t achieved as much as Garnett, but he’s established himself as a top-tier big man and, once again, the Timberwolves have seemingly fumbled away their opportunity to win with him. In his five-plus seasons, Towns is averaging 22.6 points and 11.7 rebounds, shooting just below 40 percent from the three-point line, has posted a career 25.1 PER and is a two-time All-Star. Long story short, Towns is the player you move Heaven and Earth to commit to.
And, while they’ve tried, Minnesota has failed to do so.
Making matters worse, the NBA has recently seen a shift in player empowerment, as more and more stars force their way out or carve their own path via trade. In just the last few seasons, we’ve seen Kyrie Irving traded from Cleveland to Boston, Jimmy Butler traded from Minnesota to Philadelphia, Paul George trade from Indiana to Oklahoma City (and, later, to his home town Los Angeles), Anthony Davis traded from New Orleans to Los Angeles and James Harden traded from Houston to Brooklyn.
And, more often than not, those players are far happier (not to mention more successful) on the other side.
Each of those players forced their way out, forced the hands of their respective teams into action. Now, Towns is in the position to do the same. A trade may not be his priority this year, as the 2020-21 season has been fraught with so much emotion and trauma for Towns from day one. But, once the dust has settled, Towns might have to truly reflect on where he is in his career and where that career might go should he decided to stay in Minnesota or go elsewhere.
Towns may very well stick to his word, try to build a lasting, championship legacy with the team that drafted him. But after another down season, he also might just realize that he can’t do it alone — that, in order to reach that next level, he’ll need to join a team that not only sees him for the superstar that he is (as Minnesota has), but make the corresponding roster moves that reflect that fact and can truly put Towns in the position to win.