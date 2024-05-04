Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner made all 11 of his free throw attempts, the most without missing in a playoff game in franchise history, during Friday night’s 103-96 Game 6 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Tracy McGrady set the previous mark with nine straight free throws at Milwaukee on April 22, 2001. Wagner, 22, scored 26 points and finished 7-of-16 (43.8%) shooting from the field. The third-year wing also grabbed five rebounds and drained a 3-pointer in 41 minutes of action as well.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Magic hold ninth-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Cavaliers.

.@OrlandoMagic forward @franzboogie had 26 PTS last night vs Cleveland, including a perfect 11-of-11 from the FT line. It is the most FTs made without a miss in a playoff game in team history. The old mark was 9-9, set by @Tmac_213 on Apr. 22, 2001 at Milwaukee.#EverybodyIn — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) May 4, 2024

Paolo Banchero scored 10 of his 27 points in the final frame of Game 6. This came just days after scoring a playoff career-high 39 points in a one-point road loss that left the Magic on the brink of elimination.

“We’ve definitely learned a lot through this series, seeing what works and what doesn’t work,” said Banchero, who drained a 3-pointer that put Orlando ahead for good at 92-89. “Knowing what we have to do to win a game.”

Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs became the third trio under 23 to each score at least 20 points in a playoff game

However, Wagner believes the victory was more of a team effort.

“It speaks to everyone’s character,” Wagner said about the Magic’s bench stepping up.

Cole Anthony scored nine points in 19 minutes as a reserve, and Markelle Fultz added six points. Orlando outscored the Cavaliers 30-18 in the fourth quarter and shot 22-of-26 (84.6%) at the foul line.

“It’s a credit to those guys to stay locked in. I thought Cole won us the game. He played huge minutes off the bench, making plays on both sides and that’s what it takes to be successful in the playoffs.”

Trios under 23 years old to each score 20+ points in a playoff game: KD, Russ and Harden

KD, Russ and Ibaka And now Wagner, Banchero and Suggs. pic.twitter.com/uIAe2c7axa — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 4, 2024

Jalen Suggs had 22 points as well. Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Suggs became just the third trio under 23 years old in NBA history to each score 20 or more points in a playoff game. The trio joined Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, along with Durant, Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka.

The Magic, in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, are seeking their first series win in 14 years.

“Being on the road for Game 7, the ability to come together and continue to grow each game, I think that’s what this group is looking forward to,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “It’s not going to be easy, nor do we want it to be easy. The harder it is, the better we will be.”