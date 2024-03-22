Magic’s Paolo Banchero records second NBA career triple-double

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero posted his second NBA career triple-double in Thursday night’s 121-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. It was also his 14th double-double of the season.

The 2024 All-Star ended his outing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, a career-high-tying 11 assists, and a steal in 33 minutes of action. He finished 9-of-18 (50%) shooting from the field and 2-of-5 (40%) from 3-point range.

Banchero missed his first 10 shots, two of them free throws, then went on to shoot 9-of-18 (50%) from the field. Orlando outscored the Pelicans 38-27 in the third quarter and led by as many as 21.

“I just wanted to switch it around in the second [half]. Just trying to let the game come to me,” Banchero said. “I tried to communicate with my passing. I just wanted to keep finding guys.”

His second NBA career triple-double is the Magic’s 36th in franchise history. Banchero has now scored at least 20 points a team-high 45 times this season, including a career-high 43 points on Jan. 3 at Sacramento.

Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 22 points, and Franz Wagner added 18.

Although New Orleans dropped 31 points on Orlando in the final frame, the Magic managed to put the game away with an 8-0 run midway through the quarter.

“In the huddles we kept saying, ‘Don’t panic, don’t worry. We’re getting what we want,’” Banchero recalled. “As long as we defend and get shots … everybody was just echoing the same thing — ‘Just stay at it. It’s going to come.’”

Through 68 games (all starts) this season, Banchero is averaging career highs of 22.6 points, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal, and 34.8 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 46.7% from the floor and 36.9% from deep.

“Teams are loading up on him, defending him different ways. He’s making the right plays, the right pass, not forcing the game,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He reads what the defense is doing, he adjusts as the game is going on and then finds his time to attack. That’s what an All-Star does.”

Furthermore, the Magic have made at least one 3-pointer in 1,363 consecutive games, dating back to March 17, 2007. It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the NBA and the fifth-longest streak in league history, per Orlando Magic PR.

Thursday’s win was Orlando’s fifth straight victory and 18th win in its last 23 games. At 42-28, the Magic have already secured their second winning season in 12 years. The club is on pace to finish with the most wins since the 2010-11 season (52-30).