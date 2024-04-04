Paolo Banchero became the first Orlando Magic player to record double-digit 30-point games in a season since Dwight Howard in 2010-11, in Wednesday night’s 117-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Banchero, 21, ended his outing with 32 points, six rebounds, and four assists. The 6-foot-10 forward is the seventh player in Magic history to accomplish the feat. He has 10 games this season with 30 or more points.

“My teammates tell me and my coaches tell me all the time, I’ve got to set the tone,” Banchero said. “When I’m carrying that responsibility, I can’t take it lightly because we’re in a crucial part of the season.”

Of course, the 2024 All-Star posted six 30-point games in his rookie season. In Orlando’s 138-135 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 3, he notched a career-high 43 points.

Wednesday’s win also allowed the Magic (45-31) to jump the New York Knicks (44-31) for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando now holds a half-game lead on the Knicks.

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero posted his second NBA career triple-double vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Through 73 games (all starts) this season, Banchero is averaging career highs of 22.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 34.8 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 46.2% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range.

Banchero registered his second NBA career triple-double in Orlando’s 121-106 victory against the Pelicans on March 21. It was also his 14th double-double of the season.

The second-year wing ended his outing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, a career-high-tying 11 assists, and a steal in 33 minutes of action. He finished 9-of-18 (50%) shooting from the field and 2-of-5 (40%) from 3-point range.



His second NBA career triple-double was the Magic’s 36th in franchise history. Banchero has scored at least 20 points a team-high 48 times this season.

Furthermore, the Magic have now made at least one 3-pointer in 1,369 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007. It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the NBA and fifth-longest streak in league history.