Donovan Mitchell 5th NBA Player to Score 50+ Points in Non-Overtime Playoff Loss

James Foglio
Updated1 hour ago on May 04, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell became the fifth NBA player to score at least 50 points in a non-overtime playoff loss — joining Nikola Jokic (2023), Jamal Murray (2020), Russell Westbrook (2017), and Billy Cunningham (1970) — during Friday night’s 103-96 Game 6 loss to the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

“We did a great job of staying together and we were all locked in, but ultimately we didn’t end up with the victory, so we just have to go home and take care of business,” said Mitchell, who finished 22-of-36 (61.1%) shooting from the field and 3-of-9 (33.3%) from 3-point range. “We didn’t win the game. At the end of the day, I had 50 but we lost.”

Mitchell, 27, joined LeBron James as the only Cavaliers players to score at least 50 points in a playoff game. It was his third 50-point playoff game of his NBA career. James set Cleveland’s franchise record with 51 points against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Additionally, Mitchell also joined James as the only Cavs players to score their team’s last 20 points in a playoff game. The five-time All-Star scored Cleveland’s last 22 points. James put up 25 points at the end of Game 5 of the 2007 ECF.

Although the Cavs still lost, Mitchell is proud of his 50-burger.

“It hasn’t been the best series for me, but especially a game like this, I felt like I did a solid job of that,” the seven-year veteran added. “Just trying to find ways to make my imprint on the game. That was the mindset, just come out and try to put them away.”

Mitchell hopes to play better from beyond the arc in Game 7.

“I can’t hit a 3 to save my life. Got to do something, just trying to find my opportunities to attack,” he said. “There were times I even settled. I am not mad at the nine 3s, but still can find ways to get into the paint and create.”

Game 7 is Sunday in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers won Games 1, 2, and 5. The Cavs are aiming to win their first playoff series since the 2018 ECF. It would be Cleveland’s first playoff series win this century without LeBron James as well.

Last season, the Cavaliers qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and the first time without James since drafting him. Their season ended in the first round, where they lost in five games to the New York Knicks.

“Our guys will be ready for the moment,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “They’ve been really good at home, and we don’t expect that to change.”

