Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (nose) to miss at least one week

James Foglio profile picture
Sports Editor
Updated 40 mins ago
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will miss at least one week after having surgery Tuesday to repair a nasal fracture. Mitchell suffered the injury Saturday in a 117-103 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Mitchell will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, the Cavaliers announced in a statement. The five-time All-Star appeared to sustain a bloody nose in the second half and sat out much of the fourth quarter against Houston.

“I mean, no disrespect to some guys, but I’m not really blowing by people right now, and that’s disappointing and it’s affecting me,” Mitchell said.


“I want to be out there, but it’s clear as day, even to myself. I can’t fool myself. We’ll get it right and be ready for when that time comes.”

Mitchell then went on to explain that his knee required more time to heal.

“Donovan is giving it what he’s got,” said Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “He’s doing a great job of sharing the ball. Obviously, he missed some time and is working his way back in. I’m not concerned about Donovan’s game because I know when he’s on the floor, he’s giving us a chance to win.”

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell is averaging career highs of 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists this season

Before the Rockets game, Mitchell had missed seven straight games because of a left knee bruise for which he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

He has missed 19 games overall this season. The seven-year veteran also missed Monday night’s 108-103 road win over the Indiana Pacers.

Through 49 games (all starts) this season, Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points and career highs of 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field.


Furthermore, the Cavs remain in the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Cleveland is one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks (44-24) and two games ahead of the New York Knicks (41-27).

The Pacers dropped to the No. 7 seed with the loss, passed by the Philadelphia 76ers (38-30) who beat the Miami Heat (37-31) on Monday night. The Sixers trail the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic (40-28) by two games.

The Cavaliers host the Heat on Wednesday.

