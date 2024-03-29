Cavaliers sign forward Marcus Morris for rest of the season

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed forward Marcus Morris for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season, the team announced Friday. Morris previously inked a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on March 18.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff pushed to add Morris in the wake of injuries to guard Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture), forward Evan Mobley (ankle), and guard Max Strus (knee).

Mobley returned to action on Sunday, Strus came back on Wednesday, and Mitchell is slated to return as early as Friday night against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers hold third-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.



“My relationship with J.B.,” Morris said when asked why he signed with the Cavs. “We have been talking for the past couple weeks. Been talking basketball and watching the game. I was like, ‘Man, I think I can help.’ He was like, ‘We would love to have you.’ The rest was history.”

Morris, 34, has averaged 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 18.4 minutes in five games off the bench with the Cavaliers. He is shooting 43.8% from the field and from 3-point range as well.

Furthermore, in his Cavaliers debut against the Indiana Pacers on March 18, he recorded 14 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes as a reserve. The Pennsylvania native shot 5-of-7 (71.4%) from the floor and made four 3-pointers.

Cleveland Cavaliers are Marcus Morris’ eighth team across his 13-year NBA career

Cleveland is the third team to sign Morris this season. He missed the first four games with the Los Angeles Clippers, played 37 games with the Sixers, and was then traded to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal on Feb. 8 before agreeing to a contract buyout.

Of course, Morris was waived on Feb. 29 without playing a game for San Antonio. Morris was also slated to earn $17.11 million with the Clippers this season.

In fact, that amount was part of the four-year, $64 million deal he signed with the organization in November 2020.

#Cavs president Koby Altman announces the team has signed Marcus Morris Sr. for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/OA4QZzhWCM — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) March 29, 2024



Additionally, Morris was selected 14th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas. Through 13 seasons, he has career averages of 12 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. The Cavaliers are his eighth NBA team.

Morris has played in 825 career games (509 starts) with the Rockets (2011-13), Phoenix Suns (2013-15), Detroit Pistons (2015-17), Celtics (2017-19), New York Knicks (2019-20 season), Clippers (2020-23), 76ers (2023-24 season), and now Cavs.

The Cavaliers (44-29) rank fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with just nine games left of the regular season. The Cavs trail the third-seeded Knicks (44-28) by half a game. Cleveland also leads the No. 5-seeded Orlando Magic (42-30) by 1 1/2 games.