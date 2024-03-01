Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Pistons?

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell (left knee soreness) is listed as questionable for Friday night’s road game against the Detroit Pistons. The five-time All-Star guard has missed 11 games this season.

Through 47 games (all starts) this season, Mitchell is averaging 28 points and career highs of 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers hold ninth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

#Cavs guards Donovan Mitchell (left knee soreness) and Caris LeVert (right elbow sprain) are questionable for tonight’s game against the #Pistons. — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) March 1, 2024



For the rest of the Cavaliers’ injury report, guard Caris LeVert (right elbow sprain) is also listed as questionable. Veteran center Tristan Thompson is still serving his 25-game suspension. He’ll be eligible to play March 16.

Cleveland is coming off a brutal 132-123 double-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls from Wednesday night. Mitchell finished with 19 points in 44 minutes of action. Evan Mobley led the team with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cavaliers have gone 25-14 versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Cleveland is 3-0 against Detroit this season. The Cavaliers are 15-5 in their last 20 games and have won eight straight matchups with the Pistons. However, the Cavs have failed to cover the spread in their past seven contests.

In the third matchup of the regular-season series, Mitchell recorded a season-high-tying 45 points on 14-of-25 (56%) shooting from the field and 6-of-13 (46.2%) beyond the arc in the Cavs’ 128-121 win on Jan. 31.



The Cavaliers are 6-4 in their last 10 contests, averaging 114.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 5.7 steals, and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the floor.

Not to mention, Detroit is 1-6 in its past seven games and 1-11 in its last 12 meetings with a Central Division opponent. The Pistons are 3-6 in their previous nine games played at home against Cleveland as well.

NBA sportsbooks show the Cavaliers as 8.5-point favorites at Detroit. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Cleveland has a 75.4% chance of defeating the Pistons.