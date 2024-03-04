Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who began dating pop music singer Taylor Swift this past NFL season, and his older brother Jason, who recently retired as center for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be honored Tuesday night with a bobblehead giveaway when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics.

Each bobblehead collectible is a miniature version of Travis and Jason. The brothers are Cleveland natives and have long supported their hometown Cavaliers. The bobblehead features the Kelce brothers donning Cavs jerseys — Travis in his No. 87 and Jason in No. 62.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers hold 10th-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks in the East.

Come celebrate Cleveland Heights legends @JasonKelce + @tkelce at their Bobblehead Night tomorrow! 🏈🫡 Standing room only tickets are now available: https://t.co/gh98FHkU2q — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 4, 2024



A Cavs spokesperson is expecting at least one of the Kelce brothers to attend Tuesday’s game, according to AP News. The Super Bowl champs have always supported Cleveland sports teams.

Travis played football, basketball, and baseball for Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Jason also played football as a running back and linebacker at the school. He was twice named All-Lake Erie League. Travis, Jason Kelce attended Cleveland Heights High School, University of Cincinnati together As quarterback for the Tigers, Travis received All-Lake Erie League honors after compiling 2,539 yards of total offense as a senior. Travis ran for 1,016 rushing yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Plus, he threw for 1,523 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2007. Furthermore, Travis accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Cincinnati over offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, and Miami (OH). After graduating in 2008, he joined Jason, who was the starting left guard for the Bearcats. Following three seasons with Cincinnati, Jason was selected 191st overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. The 6-foot-3 center also retired with six first-team All-Pro nods and seven Pro-Bowl selections. After three seasons with the Bearcats, Travis was selected 63rd overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 draft. The 6-foot-5 tight end has won three Super Bowls (LIV, LVII, and LVIII) with the Chiefs. Last year, he threw a comical first pitch before a Mariners-Guardians game.