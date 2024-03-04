Travis played football, basketball, and baseball for Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Jason also played football as a running back and linebacker at the school. He was twice named All-Lake Erie League.
Travis, Jason Kelce attended Cleveland Heights High School, University of Cincinnati together
As quarterback for the Tigers, Travis received All-Lake Erie League honors after compiling 2,539 yards of total offense as a senior.
Travis ran for 1,016 rushing yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Plus, he threw for 1,523 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2007.
Furthermore, Travis accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Cincinnati over offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, and Miami (OH). After graduating in 2008, he joined Jason, who was the starting left guard for the Bearcats.
Following three seasons with Cincinnati, Jason was selected 191st overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.
The 6-foot-3 center also retired with six first-team All-Pro nods and seven Pro-Bowl selections.
After three seasons with the Bearcats, Travis was selected 63rd overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 draft. The 6-foot-5 tight end has won three Super Bowls (LIV, LVII, and LVIII) with the Chiefs.
Last year, he threw a comical first pitch before a Mariners-Guardians game.