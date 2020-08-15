Headlines
Report: Bulls Fire Jim Boylen
Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas announced today that Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Boylen first came to Chicago as an associate head coach during the 2015-16 season and was named the team’s 23rd head coach on December 3, 2018. During his time at the helm of the Bulls, he compiled an overall record of 39-84 (.317).
A formal coaching search will begin immediately.
Source: Chicago Bulls
Sources: Vlade Divac to Step Down as Kings’ GM
Kings GM Vlade Divac is stepping down, source tells @TheAthleticNBA. Joe Dumars (advisor previously) will be interim executive VP of basketball ops and immediately assumes GM duties. Dumars will be involved in the search for a new GM.
— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 14, 2020
Source: Sam Amick on Twitter
Report: Mo Bamba to Leave NBA Bubble, Miss Postseason
Mo Bamba will not play for the Orlando Magic in this season’s playoffs after leaving the bubble for testing related to his previous bout with coronavirus, the team announced Friday.
Bamba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11. The 22-year-old appeared in 62 games with the Magic this season but logged only 11 minutes of action in Orlando’s first two seeding games at Walt Disney World Resort.
Source: Associated Press via ESPN
Sources: NBA, NBPA in ‘serious talks’ on ‘in-market bubble program’ for Bottom Eight Teams
Sources: The NBA and NBPA are in serious talks on in-market bubble program in September for the eight franchises that were not part of Orlando restart, with framework:
– Daily testing
– One week of individual workouts
– Two weeks of group practices
– One hour of 5-on-5 per day
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter