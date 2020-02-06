Headlines
Sources: 76ers Acquire Burks, Robinson III From Warriors
Philadlephia has acquired Golden State’s Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks, league source tells ESPN. Philadelphia sending draft compensation to the Warriors.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sixers are sending Warriors a 2020 second-round via Dallas, and a 2021 second-round pick via Denver, and 2022 second-round pick via Toronto, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Yz4gqhUoj5
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sixers are working on additional trades to create roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson III, league sources tell ESPN. Without a deal before the 3 PM ET deadline, Philadelphia will have to waive two players.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Sources: Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks Agree to Extension
Memphis has agreed to a three-year, $35M extension with Dillon Brooks, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sources: HEAT, Grizzlies, Thunder Working on Three-Team Trade
Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sources: Grizzlies Trade Andre Iguodala to HEAT
Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
