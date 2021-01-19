Sources: Cavaliers Expected to Trade or Release Kevin Porter Jr.

Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to be traded or released following an outburst Friday in the Cavs locker room, The Athletic has learned from several sources with direct knowledge of the events.

Porter, 20, who has not played this season due to personal issues, grew angry when he entered the locker room and realized the team gave his old locker to Taurean Prince, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade Wednesday.

Sources said Porter, whose locker was moved to the wall where the younger, end-of-bench players reside, began yelling and at one point threw food.

Source: Jason Lloyd, Joe Vardon, Shams Charania and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic