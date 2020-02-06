Headlines
Sources: Dion Waiters, James Johnson Traded To Grizzlies
Miami has traded Dion Waiters to Memphis, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Miami has agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, league sources tell ESPN. No picks in the deal.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sources: HEAT Acquire Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill From Grizzlies
Memphis has traded forward Jae Crowder to Miami as part of Andre Iguodala deal, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Memphis has also sent Solomon Hill to Miami, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/z8lUOEDRmC
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Sources: Andre Drummond Likely To Stay In Detroit
Yahoo Sources: With just under five hours left, there’s an increased likelihood Andre Drummond will remain a member of the Detroit Pistons past the trade deadline.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Sources: 76ers Acquire Burks, Robinson III From Warriors
Philadlephia has acquired Golden State’s Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks, league source tells ESPN. Philadelphia sending draft compensation to the Warriors.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sixers are sending Warriors a 2020 second-round via Dallas, and a 2021 second-round pick via Denver, and 2022 second-round pick via Toronto, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Yz4gqhUoj5
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sixers are working on additional trades to create roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson III, league sources tell ESPN. Without a deal before the 3 PM ET deadline, Philadelphia will have to waive two players.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
