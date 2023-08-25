Ja Morant unfollowed Jimmy Butler on X, formerly known as Twitter

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant unfollowed Miami Heat standout Jimmy Butler on X, formerly known as Twitter. The reason for this decision is unclear. The two-time All-Star has 2.7 million followers, and he’s currently following just 116 users on the social media site.

NBA Alerts, an account that reportedly uses bots to track activities from NBA players, coaches, and executives, first leaked the news on Wednesday. It’s unknown how long Morant had been previously following Butler. NBA Alert’s post received over 22,000 views.

👀 Ja Morant (@JaMorant) is no longer following @JimmyButler — NBA Alerts (@theNBAalert) August 23, 2023



In June, the NBA issued Morant a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season for violating the league’s conduct policy. The Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities May 14 after a video surfaced on social media showing the South Carolina native brandishing a firearm.

The NBA then suspended Morant for eight games following a similar incident in March, when he was seen on Instagram Live holding a handgun while intoxicated at a Denver night club. Morant will be ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the suspension.

In Memphis’ 112-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29, Morant recorded his seventh career triple-double. He amassed 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in 42 minutes of action. Morant became the first player in Grizzlies franchise history to post at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game.

In Game 3 of Memphis’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant scored 22 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter of a 111-101 loss. His 22 fourth-quarter points were the most scored in a quarter in a playoff game in Grizzlies history.

Morant’s five-year, $194 million max contract will begin in the 2023-24 season. The guard could have received a supermax had he made All-NBA in the 2022-23 season. Because he fell short, he missed out on approximately $39 million.

ESPN’s top 15 players in the NBA playoffs: 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. Kevin Durant

3. Joel Embiid

4. Stephen Curry

5. Nikola Jokic

6. Jayson Tatum

7. Kawhi Leonard

8. LeBron James

9. Devin Booker

10. Anthony Davis

11. Donovan Mitchell

12. Ja Morant

13. Jimmy Butler… — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 18, 2023

Both Ja Morant and Jimmy Butler were listed back-to-back on ESPN’s “Top 15 Players in the 2023 NBA Playoffs” list. Other stars include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, and Donovan Mitchell.

Also on Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden unfollowed Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey on X/Twitter. The 10-time All-Star was issued a $100,000 fine by the NBA “for public comments on August 14 and 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team.”

During an Adidas event last week in China, the 14-year veteran said, “Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

