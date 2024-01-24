Grizzlies vs. Heat Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Jan. 24)

Tonight, the Miami Heat (24-19, 19-23-1 ATS) host the Memphis Grizzlies (16-27, 18-25 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Grizzlies vs Heat matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Heat as 10.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat

Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 🕙 What time is Grizzlies vs. Heat Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Grizzlies vs. Heat Game: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Grizzlies +10.5 (-112) | Heat -10.5 (-108)

Grizzlies vs. Heat Odds

Grizzlies vs. Heat Predictions

The Grizzlies are 12-12 on the road this season. Memphis is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Heat won 108-102 in the first meeting on Nov. 9. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 30 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 28 points for the Grizzlies.

Memphis is 5-16 when it wins the turnover battle and is currently averaging 13.8 turnovers per game. Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks for the Grizzlies.

In their past 10 games, Memphis has averaged 111.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.7 steals, and 5.6 blocks per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field.

Additionally, Miami has lost its last three games. The Heat are 12-8 at home this season and 7-8 in games decided by 10 or more points. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals with the club.

Similar to Memphis, the Heat are also 5-5 in their previous 10 contests. During this stretch, Miami has averaged 103.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.1 steals, and 3.2 blocks while shooting 44.2% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat hold a 68.3% chance of defeating Memphis. Terry Rozier was recently acquired in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. His status is questionable for this matchup, but he is expected to play. Even without Rozier, Miami should still beat the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Injuries

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

PG Derrick Rose (hamstring; out indefinitely) | C Steven Adams (knee; out for the season) | PG Marcus Smart (finger; out indefinitely) | PF Brandon Clarke (Achilles; out indefinitely) | SG Luke Kennard (thigh; questionable) | PG Ja Morant (shoulder; out for season) | PG Desmond Bane (ankle; out indefinitely) | SF Jake LaRavia (ankle; out indefinitely) | PF Santi Aldama (knee; downgraded to out)

Miami Heat Injury Report

PG Terry Rozier (acquired via trade; questionable) | SG Haywood Highsmith (foot; probable) | SG Dru Smith (knee; out for season) | SG Jaime Jaquez Jr. (groin; doubtful)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Memphis is 14-5 in its past 19 matchups with Southeast Division opponents.

Next, the Grizzlies are 2-4 in their previous six contests.

Meanwhile, the Heat are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games.

Miami is 6-2 in its past eight contests played on a Wednesday.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in the Heat’s previous six games.

Projected Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

PG Vince Williams Jr. | SG John Konchar | PF Ziaire Williams | SF Xavier Tillman | C Jaren Jackson Jr.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Terry Rozier | SG Tyler Herro | PF Caleb Martin | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 43 games, the Grizzlies are 6-7 as favorites, 10-20 as underdogs, 13-11 ATS away, and 13-11 over/under away. The Heat are 18-7 as favorites, 6-12 as underdogs, 8-12 ATS at home, and 11-9 over/under at home. Miami has covered the spread in its last five meetings with a Southwest Division team.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Heat to win, cover the spread, and the point total will go over 213.5. The total has gone over in eight of Miami’s past nine home games against Memphis. The total has gone over in eight of the Heat’s previous 12 matchups with the Grizzlies as well.

Pick the Heat to win! Rozier is the wild-card factor in this game. If he plays, will he be sluggish in his first game with Miami? Will he dominate the second half? With Butler, Herro, Rozier, and Adebayo on the court, the Heat have to end their three-game skid.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.