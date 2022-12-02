Home » news » Nba Betting Odds And Picks Tonight Nba Best Bets For Friday 12 2

NBA

NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Friday 12/2

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 15 mins ago on

4 min read

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
The end of our NBA weeknight slate will feature eleven different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. Starting at 7:30pm tonight, the 10-12 Miami Heat will be back in Boston for their second straight game to face the 18-4 Celtics. Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30pm, the 8-12 LA Lakers will have a tough matchup against the 15-5 Milwaukee Bucks. Tipping off at 8:00pm are the 12-10 Philadelphia 76ers who are in Memphis to face Ja Morant and the 12-9 Grizzlies. 

Best NBA Bets For Friday 12/2

NBA Betting Odds and Picks Tonight

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Odds and Picks

The Miami Heat will be back at the Boston Garden tonight to face the Celtics for their second game in a row. You could say this feels like a mini playoffs series if you heard how loud Boston’s crowd was on Wednesday. Boston has been nearly unbeatable as of late. They’ve won 14 of their last 16 games, including a 134-121 win vs Miami earlier this week.

Our pick for this game is over 223.5 points @ -110 with BetOnline. The Celtics are 13-8-1 in O/Us this season and the Heat are 12-10 in O/Us. Boston has hit the over in three of their last four games. On Wednesday night, the two teams combined for 255 points in regulation.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Miami Heat +285 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics -340 BetOnline logo
Back Over 223.5 points @ -110 with BetOnline

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds and Picks

For Lebron James and the Lakers, they’ve partially turned their season around with the wins stacking up. The Lakers are 6-2 in their last eight games and will have a tough matchup vs Milwaukee tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have the second best record in the NBA right now at 15-5 and the team is expected to get an all-star SG back tonight. Khris Middleton is set to make his season debut against the Lakers tonight.

Our pick in this games is Milwaukee Bucks -8.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The addition of Middleton will back in the starting lineup will be huge for the Bucks. Milwaukee are 12-7-1 against the spread this season and the Lakers are 8-12 against the spread, the same as their record. LA are 4-6 in their last ten games against the spread.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
LA Lakers +280 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks -350 BetOnline logo
Back Bucks -8.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Odds and Picks

The 76ers are 4-3 in their last seven games. Philly has been without two of their best three players for a few weeks now. Tyrese Maxey is still with a foot injury, but James Harden (foot) is expected to make a return this coming Monday vs the Rockets. Memphis are 3-3 in their last six games and are second in the Southwest Division.

Our pick for this games is Philadelphia 76ers +5.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Grizzlies are 8-13 against the spread this season and the Sixers are 13-9 against the spread. Memphis is 4-6 in their last ten games against the spread as well.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Philadelphia 76ers +180 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies -210 BetOnline logo
Back Sixers +5.5 @ -110 with BetOnline
