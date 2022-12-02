NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Friday 12/2

The end of our NBA weeknight slate will feature eleven different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. Starting at 7:30pm tonight, the 10-12 Miami Heat will be back in Boston for their second straight game to face the 18-4 Celtics. Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30pm, the 8-12 LA Lakers will have a tough matchup against the 15-5 Milwaukee Bucks. Tipping off at 8:00pm are the 12-10 Philadelphia 76ers who are in Memphis to face Ja Morant and the 12-9 Grizzlies.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Odds and Picks

The Miami Heat will be back at the Boston Garden tonight to face the Celtics for their second game in a row. You could say this feels like a mini playoffs series if you heard how loud Boston’s crowd was on Wednesday. Boston has been nearly unbeatable as of late. They’ve won 14 of their last 16 games, including a 134-121 win vs Miami earlier this week.

Our pick for this game is over 223.5 points @ -110 with BetOnline. The Celtics are 13-8-1 in O/Us this season and the Heat are 12-10 in O/Us. Boston has hit the over in three of their last four games. On Wednesday night, the two teams combined for 255 points in regulation.

18-4 and we're only getting better 😤 pic.twitter.com/qbp0rsDBec — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 1, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Miami Heat +285 Boston Celtics -340

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds and Picks

For Lebron James and the Lakers, they’ve partially turned their season around with the wins stacking up. The Lakers are 6-2 in their last eight games and will have a tough matchup vs Milwaukee tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have the second best record in the NBA right now at 15-5 and the team is expected to get an all-star SG back tonight. Khris Middleton is set to make his season debut against the Lakers tonight.

Our pick in this games is Milwaukee Bucks -8.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The addition of Middleton will back in the starting lineup will be huge for the Bucks. Milwaukee are 12-7-1 against the spread this season and the Lakers are 8-12 against the spread, the same as their record. LA are 4-6 in their last ten games against the spread.

No joke – the first 10,000 fans at next Wednesday's game will score this talking Giannis bobblehead presented by @Palermos_Pizza. Get your 🎟 https://t.co/daITjzHbds pic.twitter.com/fIJBv71SL7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 1, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker LA Lakers +280 Milwaukee Bucks -350

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Odds and Picks

The 76ers are 4-3 in their last seven games. Philly has been without two of their best three players for a few weeks now. Tyrese Maxey is still with a foot injury, but James Harden (foot) is expected to make a return this coming Monday vs the Rockets. Memphis are 3-3 in their last six games and are second in the Southwest Division.

Our pick for this games is Philadelphia 76ers +5.5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Grizzlies are 8-13 against the spread this season and the Sixers are 13-9 against the spread. Memphis is 4-6 in their last ten games against the spread as well.