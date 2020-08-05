Sources: Jaren Jackson Jr. to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Left Meniscus

Disappointing news: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, source tells ESPN. Isaac missed 31 games with knee injury earlier and worked his way back for restart. A much longer rehab awaits him now.

Disappointing news: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, source tells ESPN. Isaac missed 31 games with knee injury earlier and worked his way back for restart. A much longer rehab awaits him now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter