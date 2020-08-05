Connect with us

Sources: Jaren Jackson Jr. to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Left Meniscus

Grizzlies: Memphis F Jaren Jackson Jr., suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season.


Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Jonathan Isaac Suffers Torn Left ACL

August 3, 2020

Disappointing news: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, source tells ESPN. Isaac missed 31 games with knee injury earlier and worked his way back for restart. A much longer rehab awaits him now.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Eric Gordon Out Two Weeks with Left Ankle Sprain

July 30, 2020

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is expected to miss approximately two weeks with left ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Report: Tyus Jones Out One Week with Knee Injury

July 30, 2020

Medical update: @memgrizz guard Tyus Jones has knee soreness and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

Source: Memphis Grizzlies on Twitter

