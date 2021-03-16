NBA
NBA Daily: The Memphis Grizzlies’ Incredible Rebuild
Garrett Brooks takes a look at the pivotal moments from the Memphis Grizzlies stunning rebuild since Zach Kleiman took over as the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.
The Memphis Grizzlies started the second half of the NBA campaign with a win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. With 39 regular-season games remaining, they once again find themselves gearing up for what will be an absolute battle for the final Western Conference playoff spots.
At this point, it’s not surprising they’re back in this situation despite the things they’ve dealt with all season, such as Jaren Jackson Jr.’s absence. Instead, it’s the Grizzlies’ natural progression from last year to this year that is center stage. In short, they’re an extremely well-built team that has one of the most promising young cores in the NBA today.
It happened so quickly that it’s almost as if the decision-makers that led this efficient rebuild haven’t gotten the credit they rightfully deserve. That needs to change before the Grizzlies sit atop the conference year after year and people completely forget the gloomy outlook they appeared to have just a few short years ago.
Zach Kleiman took over as the Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations on April 11, 2019.
Kleiman was announced as the man in charge of the Grizzlies organization to little fanfare. Most were either indifferent or simply shocked by the decision to hire the then 30-year-old former lawyer.
The questions and concerns were quite reasonable: Kleiman was taking on a massive responsibility at a young age and hadn’t spent the years in front offices that most do before being offered a job to totally run one themselves.
But it didn’t take long for Kleiman to prove he was the perfect hire. After taking the job, he aggressively pursued all avenues to build the team in his vision. His willingness to act quickly on the trade market has been the backbone of the ultra-quick rebuild in Memphis.
Early luck must be mentioned as well. The Grizzlies moved up in the lottery in his first draft leading the charge, jumping up to second overall in a draft that had two clear-cut top prospects with Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.
Obviously, the Grizzlies selected Morant and instantly became the franchise cornerstone. But Memphis’ first trade in year one under new management saw them ship out fan-favorite Mike Conley for what wound up being crucial assets later – returning Grayson Allen, Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Draft Rights to Darius Bazley, a Traded Player Exception and a 2020 Conditional First Rounder.
Allen remains on the team to this day and, as of late, has stepped into a bigger role for the team. Crowder and Korver were assets used in trades that’ll be covered shortly. The first-rounder did not convey for the 2020 draft and isn’t going to convey in 2021, either. That said, it will be added to the Grizzlies’ chest of assets in one of the following three drafts.
While the pick is huge and at this point offers tremendous upside, the draft rights to Bazley were quickly used in a trade for the Grizzlies to jump up a few spots in the draft and get the rights to forward Brandon Clarke instead. So far, that’s worked out very well.
Not only has Clarke been a great player in the occasional absence of starters such as JJJ, but he’s also quickly developed into a key part of the team’s young core.
More Trades, More Assets
Andre Iguodala was then added to the roster in a salary dump move for the Golden State Warriors. For the Grizzlies’ troubles, they added a future first-round draft pick from the Warriors.
An underrated trade followed that move when Memphis sent out Javon Carter and Korver and took back De’Anthony Melton and Josh Jackson. Though Jackson has since moved on, he helped rejuvenate his NBA career during his short stint with the Grizzlies.
Melton is a valued piece of the team’s future, having signed a 4-year, $32 million deal this past offseason. Fast forward through a few awkward moments along the road between the team and Iguodala, who never actually joined his teammates, and the Grizzlies had made one of their savviest moves yet under Kleiman.
Instead of releasing the veteran or reaching a buyout like many assumed would be the inevitable conclusion, the team held out and found incredible value on the trade market.
In a massive three-team trade, Memphis sent out Iguodala, Crowder and Solomon Hill in a deal that brought back Justice Winslow, Gorgui Dieng and Dion Waiters.
Waiters was cut, Dieng remains a key part of the teams’ rotation as their backup center and Winslow has been an intriguing flier.
The 2020 NBA Draft saw the Grizzlies hit on two more selections to add to their promising core
Just when it seemed like Memphis may slow down some in terms of making great roster moves they struck again. With the 30th pick and 35th pick in the 2020 draft, Memphis added two players who have already given the team productive minutes in meaningful games.
Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman Sr. are both averaging over 20 minutes per contest on this playoff-hungry Grizzlies team. That’s rare in the NBA to find in one player, yet Memphis did so with both of their not-so-high draft selections.
The rich get richer as the two rookies will now have years to develop alongside players such as Morant, Jackson Jr. and Clarke among others. Most importantly, they’ll all be developing while playing meaningful basketball as they contend for a western conference playoff spot. All of sudden, Memphis has one of the best and brightest futures league-wide – and it’s no accident why.
NBA
NBA Daily: Major Impact of Returning Players
Several teams have been missing some of their top talents due to lengthy injuries. As these players near a return to the court, it will play a major role in how the playoff picture unfolds.
Two months remain until the regular season comes to a close and the playoff matchups are set. Most organizations have a solid feel for where they are at in terms of roster talent, on-court chemistry and the overall direction of their team. The trade deadline looms next week and buyout candidates will likely have a significant impact on many contending teams.
One other thing that could shake things up is the return of key players who have been out of the lineup with significant injuries. Several teams will get a major boost in the coming weeks, including one team that has already started to benefit from a player’s return. It may take some time to get back into the rhythm of the game, but these players have plenty of time to find their footing for the stretch run.
These teams are all in different situations in terms of their respective futures. Still, the impact of these returning players cannot be overstated. Playoff seeding will be important this year not just for home-court advantage, but avoiding the play-in tournament by being one of the top-six teams in the conference as well. In a league suddenly ripe with parity, every game will count.
Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers
The aforementioned team that had their player back this week was the Pacers. Caris LeVert made his debut with the team on Saturday in Phoenix as Indiana faced the red-hot Suns. After recovering from surgery on his left kidney to remove a small mass, the newest member of the Pacers was able to help guide them to an impressive victory.
The value of LeVert to this team is tremendous. Indiana desperately needed another creator on offense, having to run everything through Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. The Pacers have been struggling on offense and especially in crunch time, where they rank 27th in the league.
Caris LeVert being back just adds another playmaker/threat to Indiana. Also someone who can really get downhill and get in the paint. Has it in transition, comes off the screen from Sabonis, turns the corner and draws a foul. Ayton has to be in better position to catch this drive pic.twitter.com/1eF6ksWBmZ
— Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 14, 2021
The former Michigan Wolverine certainly knows how to score and will help in late-game situations. Despite his 51-point outburst earlier this season with the Brooklyn Nets, LeVert found it difficult to get consistent opportunities as a starter. He could flourish in this new role with the Pacers. That, along with the eventual return of TJ Warren, could get Indiana back into the top six of the Eastern Conference.
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
With apologies to Joel Embiid, this is the biggest return in terms of impact. While Embiid is expected to miss another week or so with his recent bone bruise, the Philadelphia 76ers have been able to win without him. That has not been the case for the Lakers, who are 4-6 in their last ten games and have struggled significantly in Davis’ extended absence.
The Lakers without Davis are just another playoff team. With him, however, they are a serious threat to win back-to-back championships. The half-court offense has sputtered since Davis went down, as Los Angeles has been unable to adequately incorporate many of their role players into the lineup. And they might have to try and stay afloat for a while longer, as the team may not have their dynamic big man for a few weeks or more, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
Though his production has declined this season, Davis is still one of the best two-way players in the league. He is always a threat on both ends of the floor and the Lakers rely on his defense now more than ever. With their frontcourt struggling to defend, Los Angeles needs him to be healthy for the postseason. Their hopes of an 18th banner depend on it.
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
The three-headed monster in Brooklyn is more like the Loch Ness Monster. Durant has been sidelined since Valentine’s Day with a left hamstring strain, still with no timetable for his return. The 2013-14 MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP had an excellent start to the season but has only appeared in 19 games for the Nets.
This is where Brooklyn has the luxury of having two other superstars to guide the ship while Durant gets healthy. Kyrie Irving and James Harden have done just that, to the tune of a 27-13 record, second in the Eastern Conference. Give credit to their role players too, as Bruce Brown, Joe Harris, Nicolas Claxton and Landry Shamet have all stepped up in recent weeks.
Just like the Lakers, Brooklyn understands that they just need to have their star player healthy and ready for the postseason. They will also be one of the top destinations for buyout candidates, with Blake Griffin already making his way to Barclays Center. There have been glimpses of how good this team is when they have all three of their superstars on the floor, which does not bode well for their competition.
CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers
One of the worst moments of the early season was the injury to CJ McCollum. The star guard suffered a broken left foot on January 16 and has been one of the many extended absences for Portland this season. It has taken slightly longer for CJ to heal because this is the third time he has broken his left foot. The good news is that McCollum will make his return tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, aiming to pick up right where he left off.
👀 @CJMcCollum. Is. Back. pic.twitter.com/RGOyMFLYO8
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 15, 2021
The talented scorer from Lehigh was putting up career numbers before his injury. His 27 points and five assists per game were just part of the story as he was shooting over 44 percent from three-point range and nearly 85 percent from the free-throw line. His 26.3 Player Efficiency Rating was also critical for Portland’s early success.
Portland has been able to keep their heads above water, in large part to the MVP-caliber play of Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers currently hold the fifth seed in the loaded Western Conference. They should also get Jusuf Nurkic back in the lineup in the coming weeks to shore up their interior defense and offensive game close to the basket. Having their healthy one-two punch of Lillard and McCollum is crucial to their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament.
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
Houston has a big, big problem. And, while the solution is more than just one player, Christian Wood’s value to this team is well represented in their record. Wood has missed the Rockets’ last 16 games and they have not won a single one. After putting the league on notice to start the year, the UNLV product was almost assured of winning the Most Improved Player Award.
The 25-year-old has demonstrated the ability to do it all. In his 17 games this season, Wood is averaging a double-double with 22 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He finds open teammates off of double teams and is shooting 42.1 percent from behind the arc and 55.8 percent from the floor overall. His defensive skills have been on display too, as he is averaging career-highs in blocks and rebounds.
The Rockets are clearly in “sell everything” mode as their season has crumbled even before it began with the departure of Harden and Russell Westbrook. Getting Wood back on the floor will not give them hope of reaching the playoffs but it will help them rebuild as the organization evaluates their roster and what their plans are going forward. Wood will be at the forefront of it all, though, as he clearly has a bright future ahead of him.
Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis Grizzlies
One big man that has not been on the court at all this season is Jaren Jackson Jr. The former Michigan State Spartan has not been able to suit up as he continues to rehab from meniscus surgery. The Grizzlies are on the cusp of the postseason yet again, as they are in a position to be one of the teams competing in the play-in tournament. That is a testament to head coach Taylor Jenkins, who continues to do an impressive job with this young team.
The continued high-level play of Ja Morant has been important, but it has truly been a team effort for the Grizzlies this season. Several guys have stepped in to fill the void of Jackson, most notably Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks. Jonas Valanciunas has also been tremendous this season in terms of scoring and rebounding, as he’s averaged 16 points and a career-best 11.7 rebounds per game. Even without Jackson, Memphis is a top-ten rebounding team.
Last night marked the third time in franchise history that @memgrizz have recorded 60+ rebounds and 30+ assists in a single game.
All three instances have come in the team's last 67 regular season games (other games: 1/12/20 vs Golden State; 3/2/20 at Atlanta).
— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 11, 2021
Unfortunately, Jackson’s return is still a bit foggy at the moment. Chris Herrington and Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian recently reported that the team will update his status either later this month or early next month, but that they fully expect him to play this season. That is the hope for the Grizzlies, their fans and basketball fans everywhere, as the Morant and Jackson duo should be exciting to watch for many years to come.
NBA
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – March 16
In the latest edition of Basketball Insiders’ MVP ladder, several unexpected contestants have entered the ring. Tristan Tucker takes a look at some of the new faces in the race, as well as Joel Embiid’s injury status.
With only a handful of games being played since Basketball Insiders’ last MVP ladder, one might think that there would be a lack of shake-ups in the rankings over the All-Star break. That couldn’t be further from the case, as several players are making legitimate cases while others near the top are stagnating.
Furthermore, MVP-frontrunner Joel Embiid suffered a scary injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time, meaning that this race is wide open. Let’s take a look at how the landscape has changed in recent weeks.
1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Previous: 1)
Coming out of the All-Star break, the MVP race was Embiid’s to lose, with the center averaging 29.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting a 52.5/42.2/85.9 split. However, his injury will sideline Embiid for at least two weeks, meaning that Embiid could miss out on the award due to a lack of games played, similar to what happened to the generational talent in the 2017 Rookie of the Year award race.
For now, Embiid remains at the top spot — his play has been that unbelievable. The Philadelphia 76ers still sit atop the Eastern Conference, now in the midst of a five-game win streak. The best of such wins came against the NBA-leading Utah Jazz, a game in which Embiid put up a whopping 40 points and 19 rebounds.
2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (Previous: 2)
The Denver Nuggets have won five of their last six games, headed by the outstanding play of Jokic. “The Joker” is averaging 30 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game since the last MVP ladder and has upped his shooting percentages to a near-50/40/90 line, an elusive club that only eight NBA players have ever reached.
28 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST
Picking up right where he left off 💪#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/G9s4dB6Y4p
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 13, 2021
Jokic has arguably played better than anyone else in the NBA this season. The only thing holding him back from the top spot was the previous lackluster play of Denver. However, the Nuggets are now the fifth seed in the west and just 3.5 games back of the second-place Phoenix Suns.
3. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (Previous: 3)
There’s an interesting dilemma with James in the MVP race, as the Los Angeles Lakers continue to stagnate without Anthony Davis. On one hand, James’ season averages are astonishing — 25.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game — but, on the other, James’ Lakers are struggling as of late.
In James’ best game during this stretch, a 38-point outing, the Lakers lost by 10 to the Suns. In Los Angeles’ recent four-game losing streak, James put up his usual stat line but shot an abysmal 17.2 percent from deep on over seven attempts per game.
With Davis expected out for as long as Embiid, the Lakers look to be going all-in on the buyout market or lower-cost trade targets. That said, in the wake of Embiid’s injury, look for James to gear up in his pursuit to win MVP at age 36 with a bolstered roster after the trade deadline.
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Previous: 6)
Don’t look now, but here comes “The Greek Freak.” Antetokounmpo has the Milwaukee Bucks back on track, with the team winning eight of its last nine games after seeing a five-game losing streak. During that stretch, Antetokounmpo averaged 32 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor.
Antetokounmpo might not ultimately win the award, but the fact that he’s a frontrunner for the third year in a row is telling of the generational talent that he is.
5. James Harden, Brooklyn Nets (Previous: Not Ranked)
Harden is skyrocketing up MVP ladders with the scorching-hot Brooklyn Nets. The star guard has not only kept the Nets competitive without Kevin Durant, but made them outright dominant. Brooklyn has shockingly only lost one game since Feb. 10, with Harden averaging 26.8 points, 10.6 assists, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 41.4 percent from three in that time.
Harden’s efforts, along with the stellar play of teammate Kyrie Irving, have Brooklyn at 26-13, second in the Eastern Conference. It’s easy to see how Harden’s impact is significant, as he leads the league in assists per game while setting up his teammates with ease. Look no further than Bruce Brown Jr., whose play has elevated in the wake of Harden’s arrival in Brooklyn.
IT'S TOO NICE pic.twitter.com/jUfEFRCMQP
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 14, 2021
6. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (Previous: NR)
Like many others on the ladder this week, Doncic is making a late case for MVP, with the Dallas Mavericks primed for a huge second-half run. The Mavericks are 11-3 in their last 14 games, now firmly in the playoff picture. In that span, Doncic is averaging 30 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists. Even more impressive is the fact that Doncic is shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc on 8.8 attempts per game in those games.
Doncic was the preseason MVP favorite for many, but the Mavericks got out to a disappointing start. With Dallas at 20-17, Doncic’s numbers are among the best in the league in recent weeks and his own improvement has led to marked turnarounds by his teammates, namely Kristaps Porzingis and Josh Richardson.
Honorable Mention: Jimmy Butler, Miami HEAT (Previous: NR)
Several players are deserving of spots on the MVP ladder, with Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard all with legitimate cases to be top five. Then there’s Utah’s star tandem of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, who have the Jazz in the driver’s seat of the NBA. Meanwhile, Chris Paul has a more complete argument for inclusion than many might think.
However, there’s not an MVP conversation if Jimmy Butler isn’t in it. Butler has played less than other members on this board, which precludes him from being any higher, but it isn’t by a significant margin.
In the 19 games since returning to play, Butler is averaging 22.9 points, 8.8 assists, 8 rebounds and 2 steals per game while the HEAT are 14-5 in those games. For proof of how Butler has elevated Miami’s play, just watch the team’s most recent win against the Orlando Magic.
OUR LEADER pic.twitter.com/phkmMbUZqX
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 15, 2021
Ultimately, Butler’s games played will have him on the outside looking in for the rest of the year, but there aren’t many players that impact their teams in the way that Butler does.
Be sure to check back with Basketball Insiders for all of the latest NBA news and rumors, especially with the trade deadline approaching!
NBA
NBA PM: What’s The Bold Move For The Celtics?
The Celtics need to make a move if they want to make a deep playoff run. Is Nikola Vucevic the answer? Or is it Harrison Barnes?
As the season starts back up following the All-Star Game, the Boston Celtics are in dire need of a move that’ll make them a sure-fire contender. After the departure of Gordon Hayward in a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics were able to get a $20 million traded player exception (that jumps up to $28 million if used this offseason). In an interview with Toucher and Rich, Danny Ainge made it clear though that he isn’t in any rush to use this exception and expects to use it in the offseason. This then leaves Celtics fans in a state of confusion as the team looks like it is short of contender status but nowhere close to being a lottery team.
The Celtics’ woes have been from a combination of things this season such as lack of bench depth – outside of Payton Pritchard and Robert Wiliams – a two-big starting lineup that is just too slow to keep up, a COVID outbreak that sidelined many for extended periods and scoring issues outside of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Kemba Walker’s numbers are back up to around the 19 points per game mark, but he has had some awful shooting games this season. There doesn’t seem to be that one guy who can come in and make the team an immediate contender, but with an extra shooting-big and another forward off the bench, the Celtics could be back in business.
The Magic Trade Nikola Vucevic to the Celtics for Robert Williams, Aaron Nesmith, a 2021 First Round Pick and a 2022 Second Round Pick
Should the Magic look to blow things up – as it gets more clear following every game that they are nowhere near contention the way they’re currently constructed – they could look to part ways with their 30-year-old All-Star center, Nikola Vucevic. For the Magic, this trade is sounding the alarm and finally waving the white flag. With the team in shambles and full of question marks and end of the rotation bench pieces, the trade of Vucevic to the best suitor could be coming soon. Robert Williams would be a very good, young replacement for cheap – he’s been excellent for the Celtics this season and owns the makings of a starting center, but will it be with Boston?
Adding Vucevic to the lineup is the best scenario possible for Boston. The 2021 All-Star is averaging 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists – so putting him in the starting lineup over Theis and Thompson makes the Celtics look like a championship contender immediately. Vucevic would add much-needed spacing to the core of the team, while he’d instantly inherit the team’s leading rebounder position by far. Adding him to the starting five would also allow the Celtics to bring Theis and Thompson off the bench as the situational role players they’ve thrived in the past as.
Grade: A+
The Kings Trade Nemanja Bjelica and Harrison Barnes to the Celtics for Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and a 2021 Second Round Pick
This trade’s return would be underwhelming, to say the least, for the Kings, but they get two young former first-rounders on rookie deals in return, plus a second round pick. It clears them a significant amount of cap and allows them to see if either Langford or Nesmith have real potential in the NBA.
For the Celtics, this trade would immediately solve the scoring problems that have hampered them this season. Outside of the stars, Brown and Tatum, there have been many occasions in which nobody can hit a shot. Barnes adds more length and quickness to the starting lineup, as well as another consistent shooter and playmaker next to Walker, Brown, Tatum and and Marcus Smart. He has championship experience from his days in Golden State, while also bringing an established veteran presence to the locker room.
Bjelica being included in the trade may be somewhat of a reach, but his fit in Sacramento has just not been there this season. According to Basketball Reference, he’s seen a drastic fall in three-point percentage from 41.9 percent to 32.6. His scoring output has also decreased from 11.5 points per game to just 8.0. It’s clear by his regression that his fit in Sacramento is not ideal and, with the return of Marvin Bagley III, there are fewer minutes at the forward position up for grabs. Bjelica would be a great fit off the bench for Boston as the Celtics could use a knock-down shooter at the forward position on their bench since the team has struggled to find consistent contributors there.
Grade: B+
The Spurs Trade LaMarcus Aldridge to the Celtics for Grant Williams and a 2021 Second Round Pick
The seven-time All-Star looks like he is nearing the end of his career as his production this season has seen a massive decline. For the Spurs, it’s going to be pretty hard to find a suitor for Aldridge that has the cap space for the portion of his large contract left this season. In all likelihood, Aldrige may just wind up on the buyout market anyway.
But Aldridge would bring a very strong veteran presence to the Celtics’ locker room, as well as another glass-cleaner to send out on the floor. His three-point shooting has seen a very sharp spike the past two seasons as he’s become a different player with age. Trading for Aldridge would be more of a last-resort scenario for Boston, as it doesn’t make much sense to use any of the TPE on him. He would make the Celtics into more of a contender than they currently are, but it doesn’t seem like it would be significant enough to pull off a trade for him.
Grade C-
Getting Barnes and Bjelica would be a solid move to bolster the team’s depth and aid in the second-unit scoring woes the team has had for a few seasons. It’s probably time for the Celtics to part with some of their bench players such as Javonte Green and Semi Ojeleye – who are capable NBA role-players but, have been given the chance on the Celtics now for a couple of seasons and have yet to make a consistent impact. With Barnes in the fold, the starting lineup could go much smaller and space the floor for more open three-point opportunities if Theis is also on the floor. Aldridge is a safe signing that would bring some much-needed scrappiness to the rotation.
But, still, these moves should be second to any Vucevic-centered chasing – but if Ainge is unable to swing that, either of the other moves could improve the team’s depth for a postseason run.
It shouldn’t be forgotten amidst the early season struggles, that this team was just in the Eastern Conference finals last season and lost only Gordon Hayward during the offseason. That’s not a knock on Hayward, but his time in Boston didn’t go as smoothly as most expected. Vucevic is a star big man in this league that does not come with an ego, so bringing him into the tight-knit, friendly environment already established in Boston could tip the scales.
Bolstering the roster has to be done for the Celtics to have any chance of making it far in the postseason, that might seems obvious – but where’s the line? In recent years, Danny Ainge has been reluctant to part with the players that he drafted, but now is the time. The Celtics have a very good starting five, one that is capable of competing with any team in the NBA, but they need to complete it with just one or two more pieces to have a legitimate shot.
Trending Now
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Rookie of the Year Watch – March 5
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Spurs ‘listening to inquiries’ on LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Daily: Washington’s Positionless Rebuild
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Daily: Why These Suns Could Be Special