What’s the Best Landing Spot for Austin Rivers?
Austin Rivers agreed to buyout terms with the Oklahoma City Thunder yesterday, so Drew Maresca identifies the three best landing spots for him.
It feels like ages ago but, for a short while, Austin Rivers was the most hyped prospect in the draft class of 2012. Sure, that came before a slightly underwhelming freshmen season at Duke. But he was the one.
Despite failing to live up to the hype, Rivers still had a successful collegiate season. The sharpshooter averaged 15.5 points and 2.1 assists per game – good enough to get picked No. 10 overall in the NBA Draft.
Rivers was drafted by New Orleans, where he played for two-and-a-half seasons before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. In Los Angeles, Rivers found his groove under head coach and general manager Doc Rivers, who, of course, is his father.
Rivers had his best year as a pro with the Clippers in 2017-18, tallying 15.1 points and 4.0 assists per game. But with Doc Rivers losing his executive role in Los Angeles, Rivers signed with the Washington Wizards a year later. He was traded to the Phoenix Suns after just 29 games and subsequently waived. He signed with the Houston Rockets after clearing waivers, where he reestablished his career over two seasons as a spark plug scorer for the Rockets’ second unit.
But then Rivers surprised many by signing with the New York Knicks prior to the 2020-21 season – and he played well in the first few weeks. He scored in double figures during four of his first seven games with the Knicks, including a 23-point effort in which he scored 14 consecutive points in the fourth quarter. It appeared as though Rivers had found a home and it looked like he was a necessary part of the Knicks’ short-term future.
As much as Rivers made sense for New York, New York never made sense for Rivers. They were clearly more than a piece or two from competing, while Rivers is at a place in his career where he’s best utilized in a supplemental role to serious talent. Such harmony enables him to compete with the freedom to score off the bench, but not too much responsibility – ultimately, Rivers isn’t a solid enough defender or creator to warrant a lead role on a contender. Further, Rivers signed a three-year deal worth $9.9 million, giving the Knicks incredible power to trade him without possessing the ability to cash in on the good play.
But Rivers looked great in his short time receiving minutes, demonstrating an elite scoring ability at least once in early January. And, through ups and downs, he remained professional, always holding himself accountable, even when commenting on things beyond his control.
But the Knicks traded for Derrick Rose in mid-January, who assumed most of Rivers’ minutes. Last week, Rivers was traded to Oklahoma City at the deadline and he was waived almost immediately.
It’s probably disorienting to be traded and waived, again. But as is always the case, much of the league is on a perpetual audition. But Rivers played his part well during his time with New York. He proved that he has something left to give. And while lots of teams would probably like to add him – if for no other reason than to keep him away from other rosters – three teams, in particular, need him more than most.
The Favorites: Milwaukee Bucks
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are heavy favorites in the Rivers’ sweepstakes with mutual interest from both parties. It would appear that minutes will be relatively tough to come by for Rivers in Milwaukee – but if recent trends are an indication, contenders stockpile assets and work out playing time later.
The Contenders: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers can be assumed to be in the mix for just about every player that clears waivers this year. First of all, they need support over the next four-to-six weeks to make the bleeding stop from the LeBron James-Anthony Davis absences. Even with Davis expected back relatively soon, the Lakers need help in the play-making department. Rivers checks that box.
Additionally, as the presumed Western Conference favorites, the Lakers will be looking to get quality players off of the market for another two reasons: even if they help out in one game, it can impact how the season plays out; but, potentially more importantly, it prevents them from helping another contender. Adding Rivers might not improve the Lakers’ game-in and game-out, but it makes them deeper and ensures they can get through a tough time (e.g., right now).
The Dark Horse: Portland Trail Blazers
Rivers wasn’t the only player on the move last Thursday. Portland was active, too, trading Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. to Toronto for Norman Powell. Naturally, Powell will assume serious playing time with the Trail Blazers. He averaged 30.4 minutes in Toronto through 42 games in 2020-21, averaging 19.6 points per contest. He upped his performance in his first outing with Portland, posting 22 points over 36 minutes in a win against the under-manned Orlando Magic.
But there’s still a lot to make up. Trent averaged 15.0 points in 30.8 minutes per game and Hood averaged 4.7 over 19.1. Hood was still acclimating to the NBA after returning from a torn Achilles tendon last December. Moreover, Hood was good for 11 points in 29.5 minutes per game last season. And that is why the Trail Blazers need Rivers – because they’re not just making up for Trent’s production, they’re also making up for what Hood gave them prior to this season.
It’s also not as though Portland is incredibly deep at guard. They have Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons – and that’s really it. Rivers could play a pivotal role for the Trail Blazers, catapulting them into another tier simply by adding quality depth. Further, his work ethic and disposition are perfectly suited for the gritty, hard-working Portland franchise, who are chomping at the bit to take another step forward, having been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in three of the past four seasons.
We’ll know even more about where Rivers wants to go soon, with a decision expected shortly. Wherever he goes, Rivers will have an impact. And whichever team he chooses will receive a scrappy veteran that knows his role and does it damn well down the stretch.
NBA AM: Philadelphia’s Winning Move?
Philadelphia may have missed out on the opportunity to bring Kyle Lowry home but all is not lost. Chad Smith details why the acquisition of George Hill just might be a better move for the 76ers now and moving forward.
Minutes before the NBA trade deadline came to a close, it appeared as though Kyle Lowry would be heading home to Philadelphia. The final buzzer sounded without a deal. Now that the dust has settled, the 76ers may have actually gotten the veteran point guard they needed after all.
While more high-profile names like Nikola Vucevic, Victor Oladipo, Aaron Gordon and Rajon Rondo captured the attention of the basketball world, it was George Hill that slid under the radar on Thursday. Hill was traded to the 76ers as part of a three-way deal that involved the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks. Several other names and draft picks were exchanged in this deal, but the headliner was the two-way guard heading back to the Eastern Conference.
Hill has been out for two months after undergoing hand surgery in late January, but the 34-year old is another reliable difference-maker for Doc Rivers to utilize in his closing lineups. Having spent the majority of his professional career playing off the ball, the Indiana native is the ideal backcourt fit next to Ben Simmons.
Philadelphia currently holds the top spot in the East, even with their superstar Joel Embiid still sidelined. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey said he feels really good about their roster after the trade was announced.
“I think we upgraded ourselves a lot today,” Morey said. “And we’re going to be one of the top few teams to win the title.”
Morey has a solid track record since arriving in Philadelphia. He essentially swapped Al Horford for Danny Green, Josh Richardson for Seth Curry, and Zhaire Smith for Tony Bradley. Bradley, who had been playing very well, was part of the deal to acquire Hill. Toronto’s asking price for Lowry was reportedly very high, as they wanted Mattisee Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey and two first-round draft picks from Philly.
Both Lowry and Hill are terrific defenders at their positions, essentially the same age and add valuable playoff experience. While Lowry does have a championship to his credit, Hill has appeared in more playoff games and been far more consistent. They share many similarities but there is a stark difference in one particular area.
Lowry is making $30 million this season and will be a free agent this summer. Not only would Philadelphia have to negotiate a new contract if they wanted him back for next season, but they would also have had the difficult task of matching the salary to make a trade for the longtime Toronto Raptor.
Going forward, Philadelphia has some flexibility with this trade. Hill has a lightly guaranteed contract (only $1 million of his $10 million price tag) for next season. The organization could guarantee that and keep him, use the veteran in a trade or just waive him to reduce their payroll. This is where the acquisition of Hill instead of Lowry truly comes to light.
According to a report last week from the Daily Thunder, Hill is close to returning to the floor. With his cast now off, it is only a matter of time before he makes his 76ers debut. Not surprisingly, that will start with some spot minutes off the bench as he ramps up his conditioning and familiarity with the rest of the team.
Doc Rivers on the Sixers trading for George Hill:
“Just a solid veteran…one of those guys you like on your team.”
"Just a solid veteran…one of those guys you like on your team."

Says Hill will come off the bench to start his Philly career.
— Chris W. Crouse 🏙 (@NBACrouse) March 26, 2021
Last season in Milwaukee, Hill led the league in three-point percentage as he shot 46 percent from deep. He is shooting 39 percent this season in just 14 games for the Thunder, a team that had absolutely no spacing at all. Sharing the floor with Embiid, Simmons, Tobias Harris and either Curry or Green, Hill will no doubt increase that percentage even more.
But Hill is more than just a spot-up shooter from distance. Only five players have a better percentage on drives to the basket this season as he is finishing 61.5 percent of those.
While his offense is valuable, Hill’s greatest impact will come on the defensive end of the floor. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has the ability to switch, stay in front of his man and use his length and athleticism to his advantage. Hill ranks eighth among point guards in terms of Defensive RPM this season. His steady presence in tight situations will provide dividends for Rivers and the team as they navigate through the postseason.
Another benefit of this deal for Philly is the continued development of their young guards like Maxey and Shake Milton. They now have an established veteran that they can learn from as they progress through the rest of the season, through the playoffs and even into next season.
Hill also provides Philadelphia to experiment with pick-and-pop sets with Embiid and pick-and-roll opportunities with Simmons that will be tough to stop down the stretch of games. Hill is a better ball handler than Curry and is not as one-dimensional. Ultimately, it is just one more tool that Rivers has at his disposal to go along with their top three players.
Philadelphia’s Big Three will be making a combined $99,2 million next season. It’s difficult to fathom the organization being able to commit another high-level contract to Lowry in free agency when they a trove on the books already for their top three players. Hill’s contract situation and ability to provide much of the same value on the floor should allow Philly some flexibility for next season.
You don’t always get what you want. Philadelphia was longing for Lowry but sometimes things have a funny way of working out. The championship window for the 76ers is clearly still open. Clearly, it actually could be open for longer with this move.
NBA Daily: Three Under-the-Radar Trade Deadline Acquisitions
After 46 players were moved at the 2021 NBA trade deadline, Tristan Tucker takes a look at 3 acquisitions that have flown under the radar.
Everybody’s favorite NBA holiday, the trade deadline, came and went on a day that saw a league-record 16 deadline trades. 46 players were involved in trades, with big names like Nikola Vucevic and Victor Oladipo on the move.
However, with 46 players being moved, some are bound to fall through the cracks and go largely unnoticed. But who? Without further ado, here are three of the most underrated acquisitions at the deadline.
Troy Brown Jr., Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls were one of the outright winners of the trade deadline, securing two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic for relatively minimal cost. Then, the team went out and got Troy Brown Jr. and Daniel Theis along the way.
Brown is going to thrive for a Bulls team that will give him more of an opportunity with the ball in his hands. The Washington Wizards critically underutilized Brown during his tenure in Washington, failing to realize his potential as a do-everything guard. Brown can easily play one-through-three and, in a pinch, could play the four-spot. He can make plays, score in bunches, rebound and, most importantly, guard a team’s best player.
After thriving in the bubble last year, Brown was questionably banished to the bench, seeing his minutes per game evaporate from 25.8 to 13.7. In the bubble, Brown averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Obviously, that’s an eight-game sample size, but the potential is there.
Brown has a long way to go until he’s a starting-caliber wing, but the Bulls can offer Brown the chance to help run the second unit alongside Coby White with Tomas Satoransky on the bench. Outside of Ryan Arcidiacono, Brown is one of the more capable playmakers on Chicago’s bench, if not the outright best.
Lineups that feature Brown alongside Vucevic and Zach LaVine are going to be a ton of fun. Vucevic will act as a play-making anchor in the paint, while Brown can open up a lot of scoring opportunities for LaVine, who may see yet another uptick in his scoring output. There’s a lot to like about the addition of Brown.
Tony Bradley, Oklahoma City Thunder
If he remains in Oklahoma City, the Thunder got one of the biggest steals at the trade deadline and gave away virtually nothing of value. Bradley, still just 23-years-old, is playing tremendous basketball this season, averaging 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.
Bradley’s best work came when the Philadelphia 76ers were without Joel Embiid, with Bradley starting in his place. The center posted multiple strong showings, including an 18 point, 11 rebound and 2 block performance on perfect shooting against the Golden State Warriors.
The Thunder already have young big men that are going above and beyond expectations. Isaiah Robey, Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski are showing a lot at the forward positions. Meanwhile, two-way contract player Moses Brown is exploding onto the scene, while averaging 16.3 points and 15 rebounds per 36 minutes.
According to reports, Bradley hasn’t yet reported to the Thunder but, if he does, it’ll add another significantly talented young big on a roster that is identifying its long-term foundational pieces.
R.J. Hampton, Orlando Magic
Aaron Gordon’s market value seemed to be set at two first round picks and that’s essentially what the Orlando Magic got. Landing Hampton, who just turned 20-years-old, is a huge get. Hampton won Denver Nuggets fans over quickly with his speed and overall athleticism, though he only played sparingly.
Hampton sat in the top-10 of a lot of big boards leading into the 2020 NBA Draft before falling to the Nuggets at pick 24. Like LaMelo Ball, Hampton played professionally overseas in the NBL before coming to the NBA. That experience will help propel Hampton’s career, as will the fact that he’s playing with a rebuilding Magic team that will be able to play him significantly.
Hampton’s best game as a Nugget came against the Sacramento Kings in early February, posting 7 points and 10 boards, four of which came on the offensive glass. He followed that up by scoring 9 points with 2 steals and a block two games later.
The Magic are struggling immensely with guard depth, a recurring theme after injuries to both Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony. With both players still out, Hampton will get a chance to head up both leading guard spots.
With the trade deadline over, teams will pivot to the buyout market until the deadline in April. After that, it’s time for the NBA playoffs. Make sure to follow along at Basketball Insiders for all of the latest news and rumors from the buyout market!
NBA Daily: Spencer Dinwiddie — Next Season’s Wild Card
Spencer Dinwiddie made it through another rumor-filled trade deadline in Brooklyn. Drew Maresca discusses what Dinwiddie adds to the Nets — assuming he returns to Brooklyn and does so effectively.
The Brooklyn Nets were allegedly dangling guard Spencer Dinwiddie as means of upgrading their roster this season. With Dinwiddie rehabbing an ACL injury that ended his season after just three games in 2020-21, the Nets could have been aggressive in pursuing an upgrade, but they stood pat. Puzzling? Savvy? Both?
For his part, Dinwiddie appears relieved to remain with the Nets after another trade deadline passed involving rumors of his relocation, posting a celebratory “The Wolf of Wall Street” GIF.
After all of the chatter, it turns out that Dinwiddie will be on a Net for at least the rest of this season and probably next season, too; Dinwiddie owns a player option for $12 million for next season, but he also liked a Bobby Marks’ tweet stating that six teams will have salary cap space this offseason, which either indicates interest in a move or he could simply be trolling us all.
But why would Brooklyn pass on the opportunity of an upgrade (e.g., Normal Powell or Avery Bradley, per HoopsHype) without any assurances they’ll return the 6-foot-5 combo guard?
First, they are probably fairly certain that Dinwiddie opts in or that they can work out an extension. With Dinwiddie on board, the Nets will be shockingly good next season – and it’s baffling that no one’s talking about it.
But it also speaks to how brilliantly the Nets have maneuvered this season since losing Dinwiddie in late December – adding James Harden (via trade) and Blake Griffin (waivers). As a result, the Nets are third in the Eastern Conference, sporting a 30-15 record, despite Kevin Durant missing 17-straight games with a hamstring injury and Kyrie Irving missing a few games along the way, too.
Dinwiddie is a career-13-point-per game scorer. In the only season in which he’s averaged 30+ minutes per game (2019-20), he posted 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game. He’s an effective scorer and proved that he can make his teammates better, too. He was a borderline All-Star in 2019-20.
Assuming he’s back, Dinwiddie will buoy a Nets team hoping to stretch the primes of Durant, Harden and Irving. He’ll likely see significant, regular season minutes, as (at least) Durant and Irving continue to rest, sporadically. Granted, his role will probably be scaled back to that of a sixth-man come the playoffs, but he’s been a significant force off the bench before (i.e., during his breakout season in 2018-19). He’s also been wildly successful as a starter, posting career highs in points and assists per game while starting 49 of the 64 games in which he appeared last season.
Never one to stay silent for long, Dinwiddie has posted videos to his Instagram account depicting his rehabilitation efforts. And while they might be meaningless for this season (the Nets received a DPE for Dinwiddie for 2020-21), those rehab videos should encourage those within the Nets organization. A February video showing Dinwiddie executing rehab activities featured a caption noting that he is 10 weeks ahead of schedule relative to “the protocol.”
This is the second major knee injury Dinwiddie’s suffered; he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus while in college, just a few short months before declaring for the 2014 NBA Draft.
While that’s scary – just look at Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered a second knee injury in the 2020 playoff, hasn’t returned to pre-2018 form yet – there are key differences. First, Dinwiddie’s most recent injury is far less severe than the 2014 one. He spoke to that point recently on Instagram.
“Let me walk y’all down memory lane for a second,” Dinwiddie’s post began. “January 12th, 2014 against UW I suffered an injury. Massive amounts of pain and shock in a non-contact full tear of my ACL. The MRI would later reveal a completely torn lateral meniscus, MCL and partial tearing to the medial meniscus along with bruising in my bones. Surgery took four hours, mostly to stitch my lateral meniscus back together. Post-op prognosis, ‘will not play for a full year, may not ever return to the same level. Should definitely go back to school and get his degree.’ I had to spend 7 weeks non-weight bearing, essentially losing all muscle in my left leg. As many of you know I declared for the draft 3 months later, was fully cleared by the seventh-month mark and participated in both training camp (Stan Van Gundy two-a-days) and preseason that year. I’ve spent the last six and a half years making sure this would never happen to me again, being meticulous in diet, lifting and recovery from the beginning of my career. Those trials built the focus and fortitude to go from a second-round pick to a G-league cast off to the 20 ppg leader of a playoff team, earning the respect of my peers along the way.”
Additionally, there are other examples of players returning to pre-injury form after suffering ACL injuries. Danilo Gallinari did so after tearing his ACL in 2013 and Zach LaVine did the same after suffering inuring his in 2017. Both Gallinari and LaVine went on to play their best basketball after injuring their ACLs.
Ultimately, keeping Dinwiddie might be the best trade deadline move the Nets could have made. They’ll be a force next season, adding him to a team that could be looking to repeat as NBA Champions.
If they’re not already, all other contenders should prepare to maneuver accordingly – be it kicking the can on competing or stocking up in an arms race reminiscent of the Cold War.