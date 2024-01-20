Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid posted his 19th consecutive game with 30 or more points in Friday’s 124-109 win over the Orlando Magic, breaking a tie with Elgin Baylor for the sixth-longest streak in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden have ever recorded longer streaks.

Chamberlain still holds the top-four longest streaks for games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds — 65 straight contests from Nov. 4, 1961-Feb. 22, 1962, 31 consecutive games from Feb. 25, 1962-Dec. 8, 1962, 25 straight contests from Nov. 11, 1960-Dec. 27, 1960, and 20 consecutive games from Jan. 30, 1964-March 1, 1964.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold fifth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid has scored 30 pts in his first 24 minutes, marking his 19th consecutive game w/ at least 30 pts. He breaks a tie w/ Elgin Baylor for the 6th-longest streak in @NBAHistory. Only @JHarden13 and Wilt Chamberlain have ever had a longer streak. h/t @EliasSports — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 20, 2024



Embiid, 29, amassed 36 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a season-high four steals in Philadelphia’s win over Orlando. Twenty-eight of his points were scored in the first half.

The 7-footer shot 12-of-22 (54.5%) from the floor, 1-of-2 (50%) beyond the arc, and he made all 11 free throws in 31 minutes of action. The six-time All-Star did not play in the fourth quarter as well.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey first duo to record eight 30-point games in a season

Tyrese Maxey also scored 32 points in 34 minutes played. It was the duo’s eighth game this season with 30-plus points each. Embiid and Maxey passed the mark originally set by Sixers duo Chamberlain and Hal Greer, who tallied over 30 points together seven times during the 1965-66 season.

“When the fourth quarter comes along, that’s his time,” Embiid said of Maxey. “That’s who we should trust with the ball. He’s our best player, so we’ve got to make sure he gets the ball so he can score and make plays for everybody else.”

This was the Sixers’ ninth straight road win with Embiid in the lineup. Philadelphia is 2-6 away without him. Maxey has also scored 20 or more points in 11 straight games.

Joel Embiid now has 1,053 points through 30 games this season That’s the 10th most points by a player in their first 30 games of a season in NBA History Only players with more:

Wilt Chamberlain (5x)

Rick Barry

James Harden

Elgin Baylor

Michael Jordan Per sportradar — Josh Schrager (@Schragz) January 20, 2024



“That’s a cool stat, for sure. Some incredible players there,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said. “I still say there’s a lot more ceiling there, especially with Tyrese. But they should be a pretty good combo for a while.”

Additionally, Embiid is averaging 35.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 30 games this season. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 35 points and 10 rebounds through his first 30 games of a season, joining Chamberlain (5x), Baylor (1961-62), and Rick Barry (1966-67).

Embiid now has 1,053 points through 30 games this season. That’s the 10th-most points scored by an NBA player in their first 30 games of a season in NBA history. Only five players have more — Chamberlain (5x), Michael Jordan (2x), Baylor (1961-62), Barry (1966-67), and Harden (2019-20).

Chamberlain and Embiid are the only centers to ever accomplish this feat.