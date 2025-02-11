76ers’ Kyle Lowry Celebrates Super Bowl LIX Win In Philly Streets

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry celebrated on the streets of Philly on Sunday night after the Philadelphia Eagles won 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Kyle Lowry Participated In The Super Bowl LIX After-Party In The City Of Brotherly Love

Lowry, a long-time Eagles fan and Philadelphia native, did not want to miss his chance to participate in the Super Bowl after-party in the city streets. It was also not the first championship he’s celebrated.

As a six-time NBA All-Star, Lowry was a key contributor of the Toronto Raptors’ championship run in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists against the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Lowry posted a video on Instagram of him and his two sons, Karter and Kameron, chanting and dancing along with thousands of other Eagles fans after upsetting the back-to-back champs.

“I had to get out and celebrate with everyone!! What a time!! Super Bowl champs baby!! Fly eagles fly,” the 19-year NBA veteran wrote in his Instagram post.

The Super Bowl celebration continued into Monday’s 76ers practice, where he showed up in a Randall Cunningham jersey and a giant Eagles hat. Super Bowl LIX was the Eagles’ second championship victory in their franchise history.

Philadelphia Eagles Are The Only NFL Franchise To Defeat Super Bowl Teams Led By Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes

The Eagles also defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, winning 41-33 with backup quarterback Nick Foles. This means the NFL franchise is the only team to beat teams led by Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

More importantly, the Eagles denied both New England and Kansas City a Super Bowl three-peat. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The Chiefs entered Sunday’s game having already won back-to-back titles over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for 221 yards, threw for two touchdowns, and ran for a score on a tush push to earn Super Bowl MVP honors. Philadelphia’s defense sacked Mahomes six times, the most of his career.

The Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neill, are the last team in the major American professional leagues to win three straight titles.