76ers’ Tobias Harris marries fiancée Jasmine Winton at New York wedding

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris married Jasmine Winton this past Saturday. The wedding ceremony occurred at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. Harris and Winton first got engaged in 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays for several weddings across the globe. When asked by People about his choice to have the wedding in the Empire State, Harris replied, “I grew up in Long Island.”

“So, to grow up and be a kid going to high school, everybody used to talk about Oheka Castle. I’ve only been here maybe one or two times, but I had the opportunity to grow up in Long Island, and also to get married, and get married in this area — it’s kind of like a full circle type of thing.”

Tobias Harris also recalled the time when he first met Jasmine Winton. “I was like, ‘I like this person, she’s cool.'” Though, he made it clear that it wasn’t love at first sight. They were just great friends.

76ers’ Tobias Harris marries Jasmine Winton

“But over time, I just knew and saw this calmness to her that like allowed me to understand like where she came from, who she is,” explained Harris. “I grew up very sheltered in my life. So when I met her, we kind of kicked it and we had a good vibe to just our relationship.”

For 76ers fans, Harris tweeted this message on his wedding day: “Today I get to marry my best friend!!!!” The New York native confirmed the news again in an Instagram post on Monday. He had the time of his life.

Today I get to marry my best friend!!!! 😎☀️😇⭐️ — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) August 6, 2022

Moreover, on Instagram, the 11-year NBA veteran posted: “As I sit here on this plane and reflect on the wedding we just had, all I can do is smile.”

“That was seriously the best day of my life! To be in the presence of so many people celebrating our love, I’m lost for words on how special the moment was.” Tobias Harris is a lucky man.

“My wife has such a fantastic soul, and to see the genuine love and happiness from every one of her friends and family on such a special occasion was beautiful to witness,” Harris continued. “We really were surrounded by stunning energy.”

Furthermore, he also thanked his 76ers teammates for attending his wedding. “The next time I get any person’s wedding invite, I will RSVP the same hour that I received it,” explained Harris.

His teammates will hold him to it. He’ll gladly be someone’s best man. Other news stories concerning Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton are on the main page.