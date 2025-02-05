76ers Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon Drawing Interest

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond and guard Eric Gordon are reportedly garnering interest ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

76ers Trade Rumors: Veterans Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon Could Be Moved Before The Deadline

Drummond was sidelined for a seventh straight game on Tuesday night due to a left toe injury. The former two-time All-Star has missed 18 of the Sixers’ last 22 games this campaign.

In 28 games (16 starts) this season, Drummond has averaged 7.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 19.2 minutes per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 57.4% at the free throw line.

During the offseason, Drummond signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the 76ers. The 31-year-old is earning $5 million this season, and his deal includes a $5 million player option for 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Gordon has appeared in 36 games (13 starts), averaging career lows of 7.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 20.1 minutes per contest while shooting 44.5% from the floor, 42.6% from beyond the arc, and 75% at the foul line.

The 36-year-old Gordon inked a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the 76ers in July. He’s making $3.3 million this campaign and has a $3.46 million player option for 2025-26.

KJ Martin To The Pistons For Two Second-Rounders?

Philadelphia appears to be ready to sell as it sits 11th in the Eastern Conference at 20-29. The Sixers trail the 10th-place Chicago Bulls (22-29) by a full game and the ninth-seed Atlanta Hawks (23-27) by 2 1/2 games.

The 76ers traded forward Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Quentin Grimes and the 2025 second-round pick they previously dealt.

Stein and Fischer reported another trade involving forward KJ Martin is “looming.” He could be going to the Detroit Pistons for two second-rounders.

KJ Martin hasn’t seen action since Dec. 23 due to a foot injury. He has appeared in 24 games this season (seven starts), averaging 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 20 minutes per contest.

Martin appeared in 58 games with Philadelphia last season. The undrafted wing is making $7.98 million this season. His $8.03 million salary for next season is non-guaranteed.

According to Kyle Nuebeck of PHLY Sports, a potential deal involving Martin is about financial flexibility for the 76ers. Philadelphia is currently operating about $6.5 million above the tax line and could get below that threshold by sending Martin to a team without taking any contracts back.