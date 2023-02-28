The 2023 ACC men’s basketball tournament will be held from March 7 through March 11, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. This is the 70th annual edition of the tournament. The ACC Championship is March 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Top contenders include No. 13 Virigina Cavaliers, No. 16 Miami (FL) Hurricanes, No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers, Clemson Tigers, and Duke Blue Devils. Of course, the top five teams will receive byes to the quarterfinals. Keep scrolling to view the 2023 ACC Tournament schedule, BetOnline odds, and how to watch the games.

2023 ACC Conference Tournament Schedule

ACC Conference Tournament Round ACC Conference Tournament Schedule First Round Tuesday,

March 7 Second Round Wednesday,

March 8 Quarterfinals Thursday,

March 9 Semifinals Friday, March 10 ACC Championship Game Saturday, March 11

How to watch or stream the ACC Tournament 2023?

The 2023 ACC Tournament will air live on the ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. The best live streaming services for ACCN and the ESPN channels include fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. DirecTV Stream has the ACCN, but the service is $75 per month. And the 5-day free trial is not the best offer available.

Moreover, the cheapest option is Sling TV. One notable downside to Sling TV is the service’s 3-day free trial. YouTube TV is still showing a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. For March Madness, YouTube TV is probably the most ideal choice for basketball fans. The streaming service also includes ABC, CBS, USA Network, Fox, FS1, NBC, and TNT.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial fuboTV $86 per month 7 Days Hulu + Live TV $70 per month 7 Days Sling TV $40 per month 3 Days YouTube TV $65 per month 14 Days

For die-hard NBA and NCAA men’s basketball fans, YouTube TV is the best alternative to paying hundreds of dollars each month for a cable subscription. To watch the 2023 ACC Tournament, you might prefer streaming.

Furthermore, YouTube TV provides unlimited storage space. In other words, if you think you’ll be busy during the tournament matchups or throughout March Madness, recording the games is perfect.

